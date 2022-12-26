Best Bets: Welcoming 2023 with New Year's Eve events in Duluth

DULUTH — It's the last edition of "Best Bets" for 2022! If you're looking to get out and about for New Year's Eve, you'll find lots of Northland establishments ready to party. If you'll be in Duluth specifically, here are six paths your celebration might take.

For the day partygoer

The Duluth Children's Museum is hosting a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration. Contributed / Duluth Children's Museum

Kids who can't (or shouldn't) stay up until midnight will appreciate the Duluth Children's Museum: the Lincoln Park institution is throwing a "Noon Year's Eve" party. Activities will be ongoing throughout the day, and there will be "a special celebration over the noon year." (duluthchildrensmuseum.org) Wussow's Concert Cafe is getting the party started even earlier: 7 a.m., to be exact. No fewer than 24 acts will be taking the stage over a full day of music stretching from morning coffee to midnight revelry. Babie Eyes, NVR TGTHR and Bellerpuss are just a few of the artists playing this all-ages event. (facebook.com/wussowsconcertcafe)

For the fan of live music

Alamode, seen here performing at Clyde Iron Works in 2019, will be at the Rex Bar on New Year's Eve. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

In addition to Wussow's (see "For the day partygoer" section), plenty of other places have booked bands to ring in 2023. The raucous Rex Bar at Fitger's is going hard: Alamode, Fenestra Funk and New Year's stalwarts Big Wave Dave and the Ripples will all be playing. It's a good thing an entire historic brewery complex sits on top of the bar, since all three acts will be trying to blow the roof off. (facebook.com/rex.bar.7) At Pier B's Silos Restaurant, Whiskey Trail and Bo Allen will bring country flavor to a harborside celebration. (Sold out as of press time; see pierbresort.com for information.)

Other notable gigs include the Blackhoof Band, who will be playing a prime rib buffet dinner party at the All American Club (facebook.com/aac.duluth), and the Norton Hastings Band at Fitger's Barrel Room (fitgersbrewhouse.com).

For a laugh

"The Fabulous Dik" and "Funtonio" will be bringing their particular brand of festiveness to Zeitgeist on New Year's Eve. Contributed / Renegade Live

The Caddy Shack is hosting six comics on New Year's Eve, and half of them are named Sam. Joe Mosier, Michael Collins, Chad Gallo, Sam Schwartz, Sam Bondhus and Sam 14 are all doing sets in a show that begins at 7 p.m. (facebook.com/caddyshackduluth) Renegade Live's "Holiday Dumb Show" returns at Zeitgeist with sketch comedy, improv and other sketchy content. (zeitgeistarts.com) At Fitger's Spirit of the North Theater, Rubber Chicken Theater is presenting "New Year's Clucking Eve," with sketches riffing on this year's local news. (facebook.com/rchickentheater)

For a swanky time

Ivan Harmon decants an old fashioned at The Rathskeller in 2018. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

The DECC is hosting a classic New Year's celebration at its panoramic Harbor Side Ballroom, with staples like a DJ dance floor and a Champagne toast with balloon drop. (decc.org) The Rathskeller is leaning into its speakeasy vibes with a Roaring 2023 NYE Party. The dress code is "Gatsby," so get ready to sob at all the beautiful shirts. (rathskellerduluth.com) The Black Water Lounge is going a little less literary, asking only that you "dress to impress" at its New Year's Eve party. (facebook.com/blackwaterlounge)

The Cotton Mansion is one of Duluth's newest party pads, even though it's been around since the first decade of the 20th century. The recently renovated Congdon Park venue is hosting a Black and White Soiree, an opportunity for owners Heirloom Property Management to show off a striking space they hope will house a few such parties each year in addition to private events. (eventbrite.com)

For interactive entertainment

Lily De LaRue, seen here performing at St. Scholastica in February, will be part of Duluth Cider's NYE Drag Show. Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

Ms. Cupcake and the other queens will be hoping to hear your cheers at Duluth Cider during the NYE Drag Show at the Disco, promising "all the platforms, sequins and mirrorballs you can handle." (facebook.com/duluth.cider) Neighboring Wild State Cider is going back to the '80s for New Year's with a murder-mystery night set at a blockbuster concert — because we already know who shot J.R. (facebook.com/wildstatecider) Downtown at the Dubh Linn, hypnotist Doug MacCraw will take willing subjects on "the ultimate mental thrill ride." (dubhlinn.com) Just don't forget to leave a few thrills for the new year.