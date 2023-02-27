Best Bets: Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and more

DULUTH — The arts represented in this week's "Best Bets" include the musical arts, the literary arts, theatrical arts, textile arts, culinary arts and even the visual arts — if you count an armadillo that paints.

Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle

The Ripple Bar's Bloody Mary samples are garnished with tater tots at the 2020 Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle, held at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. Christa Lawler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Bartenders can argue over how to make the perfect martini or how to proportion ingredients in a Tom and Jerry, but no cocktail varies so wildly as the Bloody Mary. Tomato juice is pretty much the only constant in a Bloody. Variables include the type of juice, the additional spices, the nature of alcohol, the rim seasoning, and of course, the garnish. "I like to have a meal with the drink — like when you have access to a burger on top," one local fan told the News Tribune at the Twin Ports Bloody Mary battle in 2020. On Sunday, the battle is back, with 10 establishments bringing their Bloodies to Clyde Iron Works for an event that benefits Life House. Will there be chasers? You know it. For details and tickets, see lifehouseduluth.org.

Modern Quilt Walkabout

Maeve Fairbanks, left, and her mother, Deidre Quinlen, both of Duluth, walk across the Aerial Lift Bridge during the Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild quilt walk Jan. 6 in Canal Park. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

In January, local quilters donned their wares and walked around Canal Park. This time, you'll have to do the walking. The Modern Quilt Walkabout runs through March, with blankets made by members of the Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild on display at Enger Lofts and Duluth Pottery and Tile. A Thursday open house at the latter venue will serve as a kickoff, with quilters (and refreshments) present. A day of demonstrations will follow, at both venues, March 18. "With the Modern Quilt Guild," Anne-Lu Hovis told the News Tribune in January, "it's pushing the boundaries, taking something that might be traditional and seeing how you can use your imagination and really break the pattern, make something amazing." For details, see lakesuperiormqg.com.

'Silent Sky' at UMD

Irie Unity, Isabelle Hopewell and Gracie Schad star in "Silent Sky." Contributed / UMD

Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt is among the women who have made underappreciated contributions to science. Leavitt's work in the early 20th century helped establish that the universe is expanding (sorry if that's a spoiler), but she had to fight institutional sexism to participate in research beyond doing grunt work. The University of Minnesota Duluth's theater department is staging Lauren Gunderson's 2011 play about Leavitt at the Dudley Experimental Theatre, with stargazing activities led by Alworth Planetarium staff after every evening performance. The production opens Friday and runs through March 19. See tickets.umn.edu for information and admission.

Ron Sexsmith at the West

Ron Sexsmith will play Spirit Valley's West Theatre on Saturday. Contributed / Kerry Vergeer

Canadian artist Ron Sexsmith is a songwriter's songwriter, with compositions like "Secret Heart" (covered by artists including Emmylou Harris, Rod Stewart, Feist and Elvis Costello) and "Gold in Them Hills" (recorded with Chris Martin of Coldplay). He's also a formidable interpreter of songs by others, and a compelling stage presence. "The moment Sexsmith walked on he had everybody attentively cherishing and truly listening to each acoustic note strung and every one of his softly spoken (but incredibly witty) words between tunes," wrote critic Maddie Maitland about a show Sexsmith played in Toronto last year. He'll be at Duluth's suitably cozy West Theatre on Saturday. See thewesttheatre.com for tickets and information.

Songwriter Showcase at Sacred Heart

Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold play with members of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra during the "DSSO Bridge Sessions" at the Depot on July 8. Jed Carlson / 2022 file / Superior Telegram

For the second year in a row, Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold are hosting a Duluth Songwriter Showcase at Sacred Heart Music Center. Sonja Martin (Feeding Leroy), Misisipi Mike and Lyla Abukhodair will play music and discuss songcraft Saturday night, with Frank and his band anchoring the evening. Among the evening's treats, Abukhodair promises to play two new songs. Settle in for a long evening of warm vibes and good tunes. If you're looking for a sense of what to expect, you can watch last year's showcase on YouTube. For tickets and information, see sacredheartmusic.org.

Toast to Tails

Eddy the armadillo demonstrates the painting skills he's bringing to the Depot on Friday. Contributed / Lake Superior Zoo

Now that Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel has had her annual 15 minutes of Duluth fame, it's time for Eddy the Armadillo Artist to take a turn in the spotlight. You'd think being able to roll into a ball would be enough of a party trick, but this three-banded wonder mammal will use his tail to create paintings live at the Depot during the Lake Superior Zoo's new "Toast to Tails" fundraiser Friday. Art by other animals "from the kookaburras to the brown bears and everyone in between" will be on display, and after enjoying the extensive samples of local craft beverages, you might just find the next Jackson Pollock. For tickets and information, see lszooduluth.org.