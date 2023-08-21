Best Bets: Tribute Fest and more

DULUTH — This week you can get out in the open air to see some top tribute bands, and hole up indoors with special film engagements.

Tribute Fest

Four-month-old Raylynn Philipp watches as her father performs with Monny Ray and Triple Trouble during Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Park in 2015. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Where else can you hear "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "Space Oddity," "Barracuda" and "Saturday in the Park" all at the same event? Duluth's annual Tribute Fest is a two-day festival of musicians honoring (slightly) more famous musicians, planned to raise money for unhoused veterans. The whole party is free for veterans and active duty military.

"We give away up to 2,000 tickets to military families and then we feed them,” organizer Lou Campbell said in a news release. “I could use that budget to market the festival, but I use it to feed the veterans."

Acts playing two different stages will honor the artists behind the hits named above, plus the likes of the Ramones and Red Hot Chili Peppers. For tickets and information about the Bayfront Festival Park event planned for Friday and Saturday, see thetributefest.com.

Dirty Dancing

"Dirty Dancing" theatrical release poster. Contributed / Vestron Pictures

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Along with "Back to the Future" (1985) and "Stand By Me" (1986), "Dirty Dancing" (1987) is a peak example of the 1980s' cinematic obsession with the music and culture of the early rock 'n' roll era. Even if it didn't go quite as far as the lambada (known to 1990 moviegoers as "The Forbidden Dance"), "Dirty Dancing" generated plenty of steam with Patrick Swayze's nimble hips and Jennifer Grey's flirtatious crawl.

If you've never had the time of your life, or if you're ready to have it all over again, the Zeitgeist Zinema is screening this summertime classic on Wednesday night. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Roger and Me

Theatrical release poster for "Roger and Me." Contributed / Warner Bros.

Northland viewers of Roger Moore's breakout documentary, "Roger and Me," upon its 1989 release must have seen some disconcerting similarities between Flint, Michigan, and the similarly troubled economies of cities in our own region. Chisholm had Ironworld USA, while Flint had AutoWorld. Not to overstate the similarities, given the added challenges Flint has faced in recent years, "Roger and Me" remains as resonant as ever in its portrait of a community that put infinite, seemingly misplaced, faith in a corporate giant.

It's screening at Zeitgeist on Thursday, followed by a community conversation as part of the transportation equity doc and talk series. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

The Scarlet Goodbye in Silver Bay

Pat Frederick, from left, Jeff Arundel, Dan Murphy, Ben Peterson and Patrick Nelson of The Scarlet Goodbye practice during a sound check at The West Theatre in Duluth on Nov. 3. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Scarlet Goodbye is a Minnesota supergroup featuring Dan Murphy — a founding member of Soul Asylum — and fellow singer-songwriter Jeff Arundel. "I grew up in Duluth," Murphy said onstage with The Scarlet Goodbye last year at The West Theatre. "I went to Chester Park. I dropped out of the third grade."

These days he's seen as often on the North Shore as in Duluth, and on Friday, The Scarlet Goodbye will play a free outdoor show as part of Silver Bay's Music in the Park series. For details, see facebook.com/rockywallproductionsnorthshore.

Cat Video Fest

A kitten nose bump, as seen in the 2023 Cat Video Fest. Contributed / Cat Video Fest

Minnesota holds a place in cat video history, and not just as the former home of Pudge. In 2012, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis made international headlines for hosting the first-ever Internet Cat Video Film Festival. ("My idea of heaven," wrote The Guardian.) The following year the event sold out the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, and the rest is history.

While the Walker no longer sponsors a cat video festival, a company based in the state of Washington now curates an annual selection of cat videos that screen at theaters nationwide. This year's Cat Video Fest plays Saturday at Zeitgeist, and then hits the Marcus Duluth Cinema on Sept. 4. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com and marcustheatres.com.

Mino Bimaadizi

Park Point and its beaches, seen from above in 2009. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

On Sunday, the American Indian Community Housing Organization is partnering with the Center of American Indian & Minority Health to host a second-annual Mino Bimaadizi Community Science and Medicine Fair. "Mino Bimaadizi" is the Ojibwe translation of "be well"; the daylong wellness event provides an opportunity to enjoy activity and refreshment in community.

Taking place at the Park Point Beach House and nearby, the day kicks off with a fun walk/run at 8 a.m. Plans also include a Anishinaabeg Cultural Ceremony, a noon feast, a traditional lacrosse game and a performance by Indigenous improv comedian Isiah Yazzie. For details, see aicho.org.