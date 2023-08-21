Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Best Bets: Tribute Fest and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Person with long brown hair and flowing blue-purple patterned shirt plays an electric guitar onstage at an outdoor bandshell.
Monny Ray and Triple Trouble perform during Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth in 2015.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:30 AM

DULUTH — This week you can get out in the open air to see some top tribute bands, and hole up indoors with special film engagements.

Tribute Fest

Light-skinned infant with a pink pacifier wears large pink headphones to protect the baby's hearing. Child looks somber.
Four-month-old Raylynn Philipp watches as her father performs with Monny Ray and Triple Trouble during Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Park in 2015.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Where else can you hear "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "Space Oddity," "Barracuda" and "Saturday in the Park" all at the same event? Duluth's annual Tribute Fest is a two-day festival of musicians honoring (slightly) more famous musicians, planned to raise money for unhoused veterans. The whole party is free for veterans and active duty military.

"We give away up to 2,000 tickets to military families and then we feed them,” organizer Lou Campbell said in a news release. “I could use that budget to market the festival, but I use it to feed the veterans."

Acts playing two different stages will honor the artists behind the hits named above, plus the likes of the Ramones and Red Hot Chili Peppers. For tickets and information about the Bayfront Festival Park event planned for Friday and Saturday, see thetributefest.com.

Dirty Dancing

Theatrical poster for "Dirty Dancing," featuring stylized title text on white background. Light-skinned woman and man pose before a dance in lower right corner.
"Dirty Dancing" theatrical release poster.
Contributed / Vestron Pictures

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Along with "Back to the Future" (1985) and "Stand By Me" (1986), "Dirty Dancing" (1987) is a peak example of the 1980s' cinematic obsession with the music and culture of the early rock 'n' roll era. Even if it didn't go quite as far as the lambada (known to 1990 moviegoers as "The Forbidden Dance"), "Dirty Dancing" generated plenty of steam with Patrick Swayze's nimble hips and Jennifer Grey's flirtatious crawl.

If you've never had the time of your life, or if you're ready to have it all over again, the Zeitgeist Zinema is screening this summertime classic on Wednesday night. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

MORE A&E
White man, seated in foreground, holds hand before his face as he delivers impassioned remarks to a white woman standing out-of-focus in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Theater review: In 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' right debates right
In the first play to be seen at the Depot Theatre since the Duluth Playhouse left, director Mark Armstrong stages Will Arbery's script about four young conservatives having it out in 2017.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People crowd around a long bar in a windowless space. Bartenders work busily to serve drinks, while a band plays in the background.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Rex Bar closes after 15 years
The Fitger's lower-level bar was a popular late-night spot, industry hangout and music venue. Owner Mike Lemon is turning attention to his Superior pub, Average Joe's.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-VID-ONLY-MURDERS-BUILDING-REVIEW-MCT
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth gets a brief shoutout in 'Only Murders in the Building'
The Hulu series is in its third season and focuses on Broadway, but made a brief mention of Duluth in the third episode this season.
5d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Russell Habermann.png
Arts and Entertainment
Proctor resident fictionalizes real Hoghead Festival event
Russel Habermann self-published his book, "The Great Golden Spike Treasure Hunt," on Amazon in January. The 48th annual celebration is this week.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Art in Bayfront Park.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Art in Bayfront Park and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A female actor points at another female actor while two male actors look on during a play rehearsal.
Arts and Entertainment
'This space means so much': Theater returns to Duluth's Depot
Mark Armstrong, a veteran of both local and national theater, is directing "Heroes of the Fourth Turning": the first play to be staged in the Depot Theatre since the Duluth Playhouse departed.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Close-up studio photo of the top center area of a viola, with rich red color and lightly cracked finish against a gray background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Chamber Music Festival returns, with nature-inspired viola
Luthier Marinos Glitsos has crafted a "Duluth" model instrument to be played onstage at Weber Music Hall during the climactic concert of the second-annual festival.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Black man in his 70s places left hand to chin and regards viewer thoughtfully. He wears eyeglasses and a purple button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: 'Cherry Man' documentary grew out of friendship between photographers
Duluth's Dudley Edmondson collaborated with Walter Griffin, a pioneering peer based in Minneapolis, to craft a short film spotlighting Griffin's life and work.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
white man with gray hair and a goatee wearing a black shirt
Arts and Entertainment
James Cameron dined in Duluth, says restaurant owner
According to restaurateur Jason Vincent, the blockbuster movie director enjoyed some clam chowder while in the Northland to visit Jessica Lange.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Gabe Stillman performs in front of a crowd
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bayfront Blues Festival and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Roger and Me

Movie poster for "Roger and Me" shows cartoon image of anthropomorphized hungry factory facing small photograph of man holding microphone.
Theatrical release poster for "Roger and Me."
Contributed / Warner Bros.

Northland viewers of Roger Moore's breakout documentary, "Roger and Me," upon its 1989 release must have seen some disconcerting similarities between Flint, Michigan, and the similarly troubled economies of cities in our own region. Chisholm had Ironworld USA, while Flint had AutoWorld. Not to overstate the similarities, given the added challenges Flint has faced in recent years, "Roger and Me" remains as resonant as ever in its portrait of a community that put infinite, seemingly misplaced, faith in a corporate giant.

It's screening at Zeitgeist on Thursday, followed by a community conversation as part of the transportation equity doc and talk series. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

The Scarlet Goodbye in Silver Bay

Band performing.
Pat Frederick, from left, Jeff Arundel, Dan Murphy, Ben Peterson and Patrick Nelson of The Scarlet Goodbye practice during a sound check at The West Theatre in Duluth on Nov. 3.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Scarlet Goodbye is a Minnesota supergroup featuring Dan Murphy — a founding member of Soul Asylum — and fellow singer-songwriter Jeff Arundel. "I grew up in Duluth," Murphy said onstage with The Scarlet Goodbye last year at The West Theatre. "I went to Chester Park. I dropped out of the third grade."

These days he's seen as often on the North Shore as in Duluth, and on Friday, The Scarlet Goodbye will play a free outdoor show as part of Silver Bay's Music in the Park series. For details, see facebook.com/rockywallproductionsnorthshore.

A band performing.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Run Westy Run brings irrepressible rock to West Theatre
The Scarlet Goodbye opened for the Minnesota music legends at a Nov. 3 show. Nearly four decades since its founding, Run Westy Run proved as rambunctious as ever.
Nov 17, 2022
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Cat Video Fest

A light-skinned young woman, eyes closed and smiling serenely, holds a tawny kitten before her face, bumping noses with the animal.
A kitten nose bump, as seen in the 2023 Cat Video Fest.
Contributed / Cat Video Fest

Minnesota holds a place in cat video history, and not just as the former home of Pudge. In 2012, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis made international headlines for hosting the first-ever Internet Cat Video Film Festival. ("My idea of heaven," wrote The Guardian.) The following year the event sold out the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, and the rest is history.

While the Walker no longer sponsors a cat video festival, a company based in the state of Washington now curates an annual selection of cat videos that screen at theaters nationwide. This year's Cat Video Fest plays Saturday at Zeitgeist, and then hits the Marcus Duluth Cinema on Sept. 4. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com and marcustheatres.com.

Mino Bimaadizi

Aerial view of a long stretch of land running through a large body of water. Sandy beach is seen at right, while paved road runs along the left.
Park Point and its beaches, seen from above in 2009.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

On Sunday, the American Indian Community Housing Organization is partnering with the Center of American Indian & Minority Health to host a second-annual Mino Bimaadizi Community Science and Medicine Fair. "Mino Bimaadizi" is the Ojibwe translation of "be well"; the daylong wellness event provides an opportunity to enjoy activity and refreshment in community.

Taking place at the Park Point Beach House and nearby, the day kicks off with a fun walk/run at 8 a.m. Plans also include a Anishinaabeg Cultural Ceremony, a noon feast, a traditional lacrosse game and a performance by Indigenous improv comedian Isiah Yazzie. For details, see aicho.org.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
