DULUTH — Get ready to raise a glass and wipe your eyes, because Trampled By Turtles is back at Bayfront. Also this week, a new Indigenous music festival debuts on Madeline Island.

TBT at BFP

In Minnesota music, some regular gigs are so essential they become unofficial state holidays. An incomplete list might include Cornbread Harris at the Hook and Ladder, the Ultrasounds at Mid West Music Fest, All the Pretty Horses at Homegrown, Ike Reilly at First Avenue on Thanksgiving eve, the Heiruspecs Holiday Classic, Charlie Parr's Cedar Lounge residency (in Wisconsin, but it still counts) and of course Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park.

This year, Duluth's string-band heroes are bringing Jenny Lewis — who has released a new album since last July, when she had to drop out of a planned Bayfront opening slot. For details on Saturday's show, see decc.org.

Music for the Water

Annie Humphrey performs during the Water is Life Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, 2018. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

A two-day music festival is debuting this weekend on Madeline Island. Music for the Water will take place on Friday and Saturday, with performances by artists including Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt. There will also be an Indigenous art and vendor market associated with the event, which honors the long history of Native culture on the largest of what settlers later designated the Apostle Islands. For details on this free event, see facebook.com/davidhuckfeltmusic.

Cadotte history in Duluth

Cover art for Robert Silbernagel's "The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior." Contributed / Wisconsin Historical Society Press

Another event of interest to those who know Madeline Island is happening on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Duluth. Zenith Bookstore is hosting Robert Silbernagel, author of "The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior." Since the 18th century the name Cadotte inextricably tied to the history of the Apostle Islands: Michael Cadotte (1764-1837), who was of Ojibwe and French-Canadian descent, and his Ojibwe wife Equaysayway were pivotal figures in the growth of La Pointe. For details on Silbernagel's book signing, see zenithbookstore.com.

Dances on the Lakewalk

Dancers, from left, Kristen Hylenski, Brianna Hall, Patrick Timmons and Marco Carreon rehearse a number for the Dances on the Lakewalk event at Gitche Ode’ Akiing in Duluth in 2021. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

A highlight of the annual dance calendar in Duluth, Dances on the Lakewalk is an open-air, two-evening event featuring a range of performers from the Twin Ports and beyond. Taking place Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. each night, the event sets dances of various styles against the stunning backdrop of Lake Superior as seen from the park Gichi-Ode' Akiing. Admission is free, but donations in support of the artists are strongly encouraged. For more information, see facebook.com/freshwaterdancecollective.

Shakespeare in the Park

Something wicked this way comes in Shakespeare's "Macbeth." Contributed / Summit Players Theatre

"Macbeth," William Shakespeare's classic of claustrophobic anxiety, certainly didn't get any less relevant during COVID lockdowns when it started to feel like everyone was ensconced in a castle, furiously washing their hands. It should prove refreshing to see the play in the great outdoors — as long as the trees don't start to move. Summit Players Theatre will present a brisk 75-minute version of the play in a free performance at Amnicon Falls State Park, just east of Superior, on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information on the show and a preceding educational workshop, see summitplayerstheatre.com.

Skate and sip at Ursa Minor

Exercise is all in the family, as seen at a 2018 Skate and Sip event. Contributed / NorthShore Inline Marathon

Whether you're an experienced inline skater or you haven't been on your Rollerblades since the Mighty Ducks were training in Gaviidae Common, the NorthShore Inline Marathon's Skate and Sip events are opportunities to get rolling with a little social support. In the second Skate and Sip of the summer, all are invited to meet at the Munger Trail at 5:30. After you've worked up a healthy thirst, discounted beverages will be available at Ursa Minor Brewing, where you can swap stories with your fellow skaters. For more information on this and the summer's other Skate and Sip events, which continue through Aug. 22, see northshoreinline.com.