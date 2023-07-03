Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Spectators hold up their cellphones to capture visuals of Trampled By Turtles during their concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 9, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Get ready to raise a glass and wipe your eyes, because Trampled By Turtles is back at Bayfront. Also this week, a new Indigenous music festival debuts on Madeline Island.

TBT at BFP

In Minnesota music, some regular gigs are so essential they become unofficial state holidays. An incomplete list might include Cornbread Harris at the Hook and Ladder, the Ultrasounds at Mid West Music Fest, All the Pretty Horses at Homegrown, Ike Reilly at First Avenue on Thanksgiving eve, the Heiruspecs Holiday Classic, Charlie Parr's Cedar Lounge residency (in Wisconsin, but it still counts) and of course Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park.

This year, Duluth's string-band heroes are bringing Jenny Lewis — who has released a new album since last July, when she had to drop out of a planned Bayfront opening slot. For details on Saturday's show, see decc.org.

Trampled By Turtles
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled By Turtles rocks sell-out homecoming show at Bayfront
Locally based band accompanied by openers Emma Jeanne and the Jayhawks sell all 8,500 tickets to Bayfront Festival Park show.
July 09, 2022 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Peyton Haug

Music for the Water

File: Annie Humphrey
Annie Humphrey performs during the Water is Life Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, 2018.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

A two-day music festival is debuting this weekend on Madeline Island. Music for the Water will take place on Friday and Saturday, with performances by artists including Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt. There will also be an Indigenous art and vendor market associated with the event, which honors the long history of Native culture on the largest of what settlers later designated the Apostle Islands. For details on this free event, see facebook.com/davidhuckfeltmusic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cadotte history in Duluth

Book cover: "The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior" by Robert Silbernagel, featuring cover illustration of lakeside fur trading village.
Cover art for Robert Silbernagel's "The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior."
Contributed / Wisconsin Historical Society Press

Another event of interest to those who know Madeline Island is happening on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Duluth. Zenith Bookstore is hosting Robert Silbernagel, author of "The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior." Since the 18th century the name Cadotte inextricably tied to the history of the Apostle Islands: Michael Cadotte (1764-1837), who was of Ojibwe and French-Canadian descent, and his Ojibwe wife Equaysayway were pivotal figures in the growth of La Pointe. For details on Silbernagel's book signing, see zenithbookstore.com.

Dances on the Lakewalk

070721.f.dnt.Dances6.jpg
Dancers, from left, Kristen Hylenski, Brianna Hall, Patrick Timmons and Marco Carreon rehearse a number for the Dances on the Lakewalk event at Gitche Ode’ Akiing in Duluth in 2021.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

A highlight of the annual dance calendar in Duluth, Dances on the Lakewalk is an open-air, two-evening event featuring a range of performers from the Twin Ports and beyond. Taking place Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. each night, the event sets dances of various styles against the stunning backdrop of Lake Superior as seen from the park Gichi-Ode' Akiing. Admission is free, but donations in support of the artists are strongly encouraged. For more information, see facebook.com/freshwaterdancecollective.

Shakespeare in the Park

Three actors wearing black robes make ominous faces directed to their right, standing on various levels of a picnic table.
Something wicked this way comes in Shakespeare's "Macbeth."
Contributed / Summit Players Theatre

"Macbeth," William Shakespeare's classic of claustrophobic anxiety, certainly didn't get any less relevant during COVID lockdowns when it started to feel like everyone was ensconced in a castle, furiously washing their hands. It should prove refreshing to see the play in the great outdoors — as long as the trees don't start to move. Summit Players Theatre will present a brisk 75-minute version of the play in a free performance at Amnicon Falls State Park, just east of Superior, on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information on the show and a preceding educational workshop, see summitplayerstheatre.com.

Skate and sip at Ursa Minor

Four light-skinned adults roll along a paved trail on inline skates, smiling as the skater in front pushes a stroller containing two small children.
Exercise is all in the family, as seen at a 2018 Skate and Sip event.
Contributed / NorthShore Inline Marathon

Whether you're an experienced inline skater or you haven't been on your Rollerblades since the Mighty Ducks were training in Gaviidae Common, the NorthShore Inline Marathon's Skate and Sip events are opportunities to get rolling with a little social support. In the second Skate and Sip of the summer, all are invited to meet at the Munger Trail at 5:30. After you've worked up a healthy thirst, discounted beverages will be available at Ursa Minor Brewing, where you can swap stories with your fellow skaters. For more information on this and the summer's other Skate and Sip events, which continue through Aug. 22, see northshoreinline.com.

Home video release poster for "The Mighty Ducks," featuring image of Emilio Estevez holding a hockey stick in front of a large crowd of child hockey players pressed against plexiglass.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Watching 'The Mighty Ducks' for first time, 30 years after release
The Minnesota-made hockey movie is a time capsule from 1992 — especially if you're one of the few locals who's never seen it before.
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
rap musician performs at night at outdoor concert
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Flo Rida goes late, gets 'Low' at Bayfront Festival Park
July 01, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Fireworks.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes hoppin' as town gears up for 4th of July fireworks, boat parades and live music
June 30, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
upgrades at center for homeless
Local
Overburdened Duluth homeless shelter not waiting for extra floor
July 02, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
101119.S.DNT.UMDWPUX.C03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldogs captains react to shake up of women's pro hockey
July 01, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen