Best Bets: Remembering Howard Sivertson in Grand Marais

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Light-skinned man reclines on chair in painting studio, wearing red suspenders and khaki button-down shirt.
Howard Sivertson relaxes in his Grand Marais studio in 1996.
Dave Ballard / File / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Memorial Day is behind us, and the summer is officially underway! Our guide to summer weekends will help you make your plans for the Northland's peak tourist season. Here are some more events to know about this week.

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
As usual, every summer weekend there's a festival or big show happening in the Twin Ports area.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Celebrating the life of Howard Sivertson

Artist and gallery owner Howard Sivertson died in January at age 92. Born in Duluth and raised in an Isle Royale fishing family, Sivertson moved to Grand Marais in the 1970s and founded his namesake gallery with his daughter, Jan Sivertson.

The gallery is now honoring Sivertson with a show of his work as well as special events. Those include a Wednesday dinner with live music from Liz Sivertson's band The Splints and opportunities to share stories. On Thursday morning, there will be a reprise of an earlier presentation "on the life, art, and stories of Howard Sivertson." For details, see sivertson.com.

DAI Member Show

1fsLslRYT4URAsbRyxxEG0EMB5vf3uEVO.jpg
Amy Varsek hangs a painting for the DAI’s Annual Member Show at the Depot in 2019.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Duluth Art Institute's Annual Member Show fills the Depot's Great Hall with work by active local artists who seize the opportunity to share their pieces with a wide audience. (Don't worry, they're all real. One of the eligibility criteria is "no AI-generated artwork.")

The Wednesday, May 31, opening ceremony for this year's show is a particularly special occasion: It's also an opportunity for the DAI to celebrate receiving a $10,000 award from Spectrum and Ovation for the organization's focus on justice. For details on the free event, see facebook.com/duluthartinstitute.

Boat Club goes 'Crazy'

Light-skinned woman poses for portrait against a brick wall backdrop. She has dark shoulder-length hair, and smiles pleasantly.
Christina Stroup.
Contributed / Boat Club Productions

Christina Stroup is taking a starring turn at Fitger's Spirit of the North Theatre in "Always ... Patsy Cline." The Boat Club Productions show celebrates the legacy of the country legend who died 60 years ago, looking at Cline's life through the lens of her friendship with a fan.

Mary Lee costars in the show, which includes over two dozen of Cline's beloved songs such as "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces" and "Walking After Midnight." The production opens Friday and runs through June 11. For details and tickets, see boatclubrestaurant.com.

East Central Minnesota Pride

Two light-skinned people pose for a photo and smile, arm in arm, in a sunny outdoor park setting.
Enjoying the vibes.
Contributed / East Central Minnesota Pride

Pine City's annual celebration was "the first rural pride to be held not only in Minnesota but anywhere outside of a metro area," according to a news release. The event launched in 2005, and has consistently drawn hundreds of people to enjoy live music, food and other activities in the spirit of celebrating the LGBTQ community in Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties.

Roxxy Hall Band, New Salty Dog and Mark Joseph and the American Soul will play the Saturday afternoon event. For more information, see eastcentralminnesotapride.org.

Superior Siren Bridge Session

Laura Sellner performs with Superior Siren at Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth during the Homegrown Music Festival in May. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Laura Sellner performs with Superior Siren at Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth during the Homegrown Music Festival in 2018.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Bridge Sessions are collaborations between members of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and local musicians working in a range of genres — a bridge, as it were, between musical genres "to create a stronger community through the power of music and musician artistry."

The pay-as-you-wish concerts take place at the Depot, and this year they're moving from the Great Hall into the Depot Theatre, which the DSSO will book moving forward. This summer's season kicks off Saturday with Superior Siren, then continues with Bill and Kate Isles (July 15) and Breanne Marie and the Front Porch Sinners (Aug. 5). For details, see dsso.com.

Virginia Concert Series kicks off

Three children sit on the edge of a stone fountain as it sprays water. Child in center looks back and smiles, raising hands in seeming surprise.
Children enjoy the fountain at Olcott Park in Virginia during summer 2019.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

This year's weekly Summer Music in the Park series, at Olcott Park in Virginia, runs from Tuesday, June 6 through Aug. 29. "Our summer concert series committee was overwhelmed with the number of bands that submitted applications this year to play," said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber in a news release.

Organizers booked some ringers, including a July 4 double bill and, to kick things off on Tuesday, Gene LaFond and Amy Grillo. In addition to the duo's storied history as local musicians, LaFond is known for his longtime association with Bob Dylan. For details on the free series, see facebook.com/virginiaparkandrecreation.

