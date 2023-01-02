99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Best Bets: Nicolas Cage movie marathon at Depot

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Poster advertising movie "National Treasure," with Nicolas Cage seen in silhouette before a collage of action scenes.
Detail of a poster advertising the movie "American Treasure."
Contributed / Walt Disney Pictures
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 02, 2023 06:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Happy new year! 2023 is kicking off with a bang in the Northland. Here are six fun picks for the year's first week.

Happy birthday, Nicolas Cage

What does Nicolas Cage have to do with Duluth? Absolutely nothing, except that he's an American icon. The movie star is turning 59 on Saturday and the Depot is celebrating Friday with a free event that it's advertising as "the first ever Mini Nicholas Cage Film Fest (& birthday celebration) in Minnesota." The movies "National Treasure" (2004), "Con Air" (1997) and "Face/Off" (also 1997, what a year) will screen in order, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar and concession stand, with Superior Waffles; Nicolas Cage trivia with prizes; and a birthday celebration when the clock strikes Cage. For details, see experiencethedepot.org.

Sunrise Coffee at the DECC

Duluth sunrise
A colorful sunrise over the Aerial Lift Bridge and the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, as seen from the News Tribune building in downtown Duluth in November 2011.
Andrew Krueger / File / Duluth News Tribune

When it comes to making use of its newly refurnished Symphony Hall Mezzanine, the DECC will get you coming and going. In November, the venue hosted a series of Vinyl Happy Hour events with after-work vibes and libations; now it's opening early for Sunrise Coffee morning events each Thursday in January. The concept is simple: Show up, park for free if you're driving, walk in for free between 7-9 a.m., get free Duluth Coffee Co. java, and enjoy the free sunrise over the Aerial Lift Bridge. If you miss it, you can't blame inflation. For details, see decc.org.

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center adds entertainment staff to bring a variety of shows to the venue
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
DECC doubles down on entertainment
Two newly created positions will allow the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to bring more shows of different sizes to the harborside complex.
March 15, 2022 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

'Book of Dust' at Zeitgeist

A photoillustration of two young people rowing a boat through a tumultuous storm, with London Bridge visible in the background.
Detail from a promotional poster for the world premiere production of the play "The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage."
Contributed / National Theatre Live

Philip Pullman's fantasy book series "His Dark Materials" (1995-2000) has gained a host of new fans through the TV series adapted from the books, streaming in the United States on HBO Max. The author is now two books in to a new trilogy that intertwines with the original stories, and the first book in that trilogy has been adapted into a play. London's Bridge Theatre staged the world premiere production of "The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage," telling the story of how an infant Lyra Belacqua was rescued by a pair of brave children, and a film of that production is playing at the Zeitgeist Zinema on Thursday and Sunday under the auspices of National Theatre Live. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Banff Film Festival
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to Duluth on Jan. 6-7 as a major fundraiser for the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club.
Contributed / Banff Mountain Film Festival

The annual touring Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is returning to the DECC, presented by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Films are playing at Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday, accompanied by displays and demos featuring local outdoor recreation vendors. Billed as "an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world," the festival features selections exploring environmental issues, showcasing remarkable athletes, and just generally showing off a lot of cool views. For tickets and information, see universe.com.

Ski Party at Papa Charlie's

Woman wearing baggy light grey dress sits in front of peach-colored curtain, turning to look at the camera. Her hair is dark and curly.
Lanue is playing Saturday night at Papa Charlie's.
Contributed / Zoe Prinds-Flash

According to the Lutsen Mountains website, this weekend's two-day Ski Party is "a throwback to a time when skiing was cool and sexy." That may sound a little rude to skiers today, but if you've seen "House of Gucci," you get the idea. If there's ever going to be an occasion for Charlie Parr to perform while wearing a cream-colored cable-knit turtleneck, this is it. Lanue and Mae Simpson join Parr in Saturday's lineup at Papa Charlie's, with a preceding installment on Friday night starring Night Moves, Early Eyes and FenixDion. For tickets and information, see lutsen.com.

Twelfth Night at Sacred Heart

102721.F.DNT.BestBets_Organ
Felgemaker organ at Sacred Heart Music Center, photographed in 2015.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Say it once more for the people in back: the 12 days of Christmas come after, not before, the holiday. The Epiphany celebration of Twelfth Night was the occasion for Shakespeare's comedy, and in Duluth it's an occasion for some hearty organ playing. Friends of the Felgemaker are pushing it a little bit by throwing their celebration on Sunday rather than the literal Twelfth Night (that would be Thursday), but there's historical precedent for that too. Do you care? There will be hot cider, holiday treats, and singalongs where you can really let loose — you're not going to drown out Sacred Heart's 19th century pipe organ. For details, see sacredheartmusic.org.

Related Topics: DULUTHMOVIESTHE DEPOTMUSICDULUTH ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTER
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What to read next
An orchestra conductor leans back and gestures widely, against a black background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'TAR' wars break out over divisive Oscar contender
Cate Blanchett stars in the movie about a fictional orchestra conductor. Critics love it — unless they hate it.
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Book cover: "Winterland" by Rae Meadows, with cover illustration of gymnast in leotard in front of wintery landscape.
Arts and Entertainment
Book review: 'Winterland,' a story of Soviet gymnastics, is chillingly good
Rae Meadows' novel follows the fraught experiences of a Siberian girl as she rises through the U.S.S.R. medal machine in the lead-up to the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
December 29, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Man in blue winter jacket and red-and-black scarf stands smiling for a selfie in front of snowy wooded landscape.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: My most memorable Duluth moments of 2022
From train rides to whitewater kayaking to animatronic dinosaurs and "Merry Kiss Cam," it's been an unforgettable year in the Northland.
December 28, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
knitting projects and yarn
Arts and Entertainment
Duluthian-made patterns to get you knitting this winter
It’s time to curl up indoors with a ball of yarn. But what to knit? How about a few patterns made by Duluthians?
December 26, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau