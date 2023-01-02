Best Bets: Nicolas Cage movie marathon at Depot

DULUTH — Happy new year! 2023 is kicking off with a bang in the Northland. Here are six fun picks for the year's first week.

Happy birthday, Nicolas Cage

What does Nicolas Cage have to do with Duluth? Absolutely nothing, except that he's an American icon. The movie star is turning 59 on Saturday and the Depot is celebrating Friday with a free event that it's advertising as "the first ever Mini Nicholas Cage Film Fest (& birthday celebration) in Minnesota." The movies "National Treasure" (2004), "Con Air" (1997) and "Face/Off" (also 1997, what a year) will screen in order, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar and concession stand, with Superior Waffles; Nicolas Cage trivia with prizes; and a birthday celebration when the clock strikes Cage. For details, see experiencethedepot.org.

Sunrise Coffee at the DECC

A colorful sunrise over the Aerial Lift Bridge and the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, as seen from the News Tribune building in downtown Duluth in November 2011. Andrew Krueger / File / Duluth News Tribune

When it comes to making use of its newly refurnished Symphony Hall Mezzanine, the DECC will get you coming and going. In November, the venue hosted a series of Vinyl Happy Hour events with after-work vibes and libations; now it's opening early for Sunrise Coffee morning events each Thursday in January. The concept is simple: Show up, park for free if you're driving, walk in for free between 7-9 a.m., get free Duluth Coffee Co. java, and enjoy the free sunrise over the Aerial Lift Bridge. If you miss it, you can't blame inflation. For details, see decc.org.

'Book of Dust' at Zeitgeist

Detail from a promotional poster for the world premiere production of the play "The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage." Contributed / National Theatre Live

Philip Pullman's fantasy book series "His Dark Materials" (1995-2000) has gained a host of new fans through the TV series adapted from the books, streaming in the United States on HBO Max. The author is now two books in to a new trilogy that intertwines with the original stories, and the first book in that trilogy has been adapted into a play. London's Bridge Theatre staged the world premiere production of "The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage," telling the story of how an infant Lyra Belacqua was rescued by a pair of brave children, and a film of that production is playing at the Zeitgeist Zinema on Thursday and Sunday under the auspices of National Theatre Live. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to Duluth on Jan. 6-7 as a major fundraiser for the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Contributed / Banff Mountain Film Festival

The annual touring Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is returning to the DECC, presented by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Films are playing at Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday, accompanied by displays and demos featuring local outdoor recreation vendors. Billed as "an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world," the festival features selections exploring environmental issues, showcasing remarkable athletes, and just generally showing off a lot of cool views. For tickets and information, see universe.com.

Ski Party at Papa Charlie's

Lanue is playing Saturday night at Papa Charlie's. Contributed / Zoe Prinds-Flash

According to the Lutsen Mountains website, this weekend's two-day Ski Party is "a throwback to a time when skiing was cool and sexy." That may sound a little rude to skiers today, but if you've seen "House of Gucci," you get the idea. If there's ever going to be an occasion for Charlie Parr to perform while wearing a cream-colored cable-knit turtleneck, this is it. Lanue and Mae Simpson join Parr in Saturday's lineup at Papa Charlie's, with a preceding installment on Friday night starring Night Moves, Early Eyes and FenixDion. For tickets and information, see lutsen.com.

Twelfth Night at Sacred Heart

Felgemaker organ at Sacred Heart Music Center, photographed in 2015. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Say it once more for the people in back: the 12 days of Christmas come after, not before, the holiday. The Epiphany celebration of Twelfth Night was the occasion for Shakespeare's comedy, and in Duluth it's an occasion for some hearty organ playing. Friends of the Felgemaker are pushing it a little bit by throwing their celebration on Sunday rather than the literal Twelfth Night (that would be Thursday), but there's historical precedent for that too. Do you care? There will be hot cider, holiday treats, and singalongs where you can really let loose — you're not going to drown out Sacred Heart's 19th century pipe organ. For details, see sacredheartmusic.org.