Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Marissa Saurer art opening and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Painting of white owl perched on a tree against the backdrop of a starry sky.
A Marissa Saurer painting that will appear in her upcoming show at Duluth's Rathskeller.
Contributed / Marissa Saurer
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
March 06, 2023 08:00 AM

DULUTH — Meteorological spring has officially arrived, even if it doesn't quite look like it yet. Shake your spring fever at any of several local arts events this week.

Marissa Saurer art opening

Painting of a rowboat pulled up to the shore of a large body of water at sunset, in a wooded area.
A painting by Marissa Saurer, from her Leaning North series.
Contributed / Marissa Saurer

We like to call our region "the Northland," but it's an uncomfortable truth that there is in fact quite a bit of terrain — and there are even a few people — between us and the North Pole. Ely artist Marissa Saurer has traveled in Arctic reaches, and her latest body of work is inspired by her experiences there.

According to a news release, "her paintings are a visual journey through snow-covered tundras, icy fjords, and the stark beauty of northern lights." A collection of this work will be on display at the Rathskeller from Thursday through early April. A reception on opening day will feature live jazz by the Thomas Woytko Trio. For details, see facebook.com/msaurercreative.

Caravan du Nord

AfroGeode & The Gemstones keyboardist Courtney Ellian, left, and guitarist Josh Nickila play as Diona Johnson sings during a practice at the Encore Music Studio
AfroGeode and the Gemstones keyboardist Courtney Ellian, left, and guitarist Josh Nickila play as Diona Johnson sings during a Feb. 1 practice in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Presented by the Minnesota Music Coalition and sponsored by MPR's The Current, Caravan du Nord is a series of musical events in cities across Minnesota, comprising live performances as well as workshops and networking opportunities for the benefit of local artists.

The Caravan stops in Duluth on Saturday, with a Sacred Heart show featuring Duluth's AfroGeode and the Gemstones alongside reggae band Dred I Dread and Minneapolis indie rockers The Orange Goodness. Other activities include afternoon career workshops at the College of St. Scholastica and a social hour at Pizza Luce. For details and tickets, see thecurrent.org.

Minnesota Ballet's "Sleeping Beauty"

Flyer for "Sleeping Beauty" by Minnesota Ballet features illustration of dancing couple, one in pants and one in a dress, silhouetted against a purplish light in a wooded setting.
Flyer for Minnesota Ballet's "Sleeping Beauty."
Contributed / Minnesota Ballet

"Sleeping Beauty," Pyotr Tchaikovsky's longest ballet, is nowhere near as well-known as "The Nutcracker," but you may know the music better than you think. The score and songs for the 1959 Disney movie were based on Tchaikovsky's composition, which premiered in Russia in 1890.

Minnesota Ballet company members and students are taking the stage at Symphony Hall on Saturday and Sunday, using "the magic of pure classical ballet" to tell the story of the quintessential oversleeping teenager. For tickets and information, see decc.org.

Signage on concrete pillar. Upper sign reads "Studio Four, this way" with arrow. Lower sign reads "North Shore Scenic Railroad."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Minnesota Ballet moves 'Forward' in new Depot dance space
On Friday, the Duluth-based dance company made itself very much at home in the first performance space it's ever had to call its very own.
February 11, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"Tell Me On a Sunday" at The Boat Club

Flyer for "Tell Me On a Sunday," with title of play stylized in glowing pink letters against a background image of New York City.
Flyer for Boat Club Productions' "Tell Me On a Sunday."
Contributed / Boat Club Productions

What other city has a lakeside restaurant that serves Lobster Bloody Marys and also produces its own plays? None that the internet knows of. The Boat Club launched its theatrical production arm in fall 2021; on Friday, Boat Club Productions launches its second season with an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. No, not "Cats," but hopefully they'll work up to that.

"Tell Me On a Sunday," which premiered in 1979, is a one-woman song cycle about a Brit who comes to the United States looking for love. Christina Stroup (seen in the Duluth Playhouse's "Footloose" and "Ragtime," as well as Boat Club Productions' "A Don't Hug Me Christmas") takes the Spirit of the North stage in this show, which runs through March 18. For tickets and information, see boatclubrestaurant.com.

Academy Awards

Large group of people stand on Academy Awards stage, with people at center holding gold statuettes and speaking. An ASL translator stands at left, facing the group.
Duluth actor Daniel Durant (third from left) stands among the "CODA" cast and production team while accepting the Oscar for Best Picture during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
Contributed / Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.

Can you believe it's been a year since Northlanders watched the Oscars with eager anticipation, hoping to see Duluth actor Daniel Durant onstage? That anticipation paid off when Durant's film "CODA" won Best Picture, with his costar Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf man ever to win an acting Oscar. Durant would go on to shine on "Dancing with the Stars," and he recently made his first red carpet appearance with Britt Stewart: the dance partner to whom he became a beau.

This year, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is the feel-good favorite to succeed "CODA" at night's end. See oscars.org for information on the awards, which will air locally at 7 p.m. on WDIO.

A woman and man in matching white dance outfits perform together on a stage. They look towards one another with confidence as their arms extend.
Arts and Entertainment
Daniel Durant calls 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Britt Stewart 'my Valentine'
As the Duluth actor and his dance partner tour the country, they've apparently gone Instagram official as a romantic couple.
February 14, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Music Resource Center relaunch

Two light-skinned young women stand on a concert stage in a converted church, holding acoustic guitars and singing at microphones.
Music Resource Center program participants perform at Sacred Heart Music Center.
Contributed / Duluth Armory Music Resource Center

As the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center continues to wait for funding to spur a planned redevelopment of the East Hillside neighborhood landmark, the nonprofit is relaunching in-person education programming. Shawna Weaver — a musician, educator and activist — has been hired as the organization's program director and will host an open house for interested students on Tuesday, March 14, from 4-6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Music Center. Singer-songwriter Mary Bue will perform, and share the story of how she launched her own music career in Duluth.

Open to students in grades 6-12, the Armory's Music Resource Center is "a drop-in program that includes music lessons, studio space, recording equipment and support, mentoring, and networking," according to a news release. For details, see dulutharmory.org/music-resource-center.

A young man in a sweater stands in front of a sign for the Duluth Armory.
Arts and Entertainment
UMD student video showcases Duluth Armory history, future
Ty Pearson captured hours of footage in interviews with people who have been involved in the project.
February 21, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
