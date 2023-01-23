Best Bets: Lake Superior Ice Festival, and more

DULUTH — Late January is peak winter season in the Northland, where the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off Sunday. Here are six more things to do this week.

Lake Superior Ice Festival

What's more wintry than the St. Paul Winter Carnival, more northerly than the Great Northern, cooler than the Cool Fool Kite Festival? It's the Lake Superior Ice Festival, an annual event taking place this Friday and Saturday in Superior. The main action is on Barkers Island, where there will be outdoor activities including ice sculptures, ice racing, ice carousels and ice mini golf. There are also indoor activities at nearby landmarks, including an opportunity to have a first go at the Bong Center's new "Unlock the Chest of Heroes" escape room. For details, see lakesuperioricefestival.com.

Tiny Bird Art auction for Sax-Zim Bog

A male evening grosbeak sits in a tree near a Sax-Zim Bog bird feeder. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Sax-Zim Bog, located about 25 miles northwest of Duluth, has become a birding destination of international repute, offering sights so rare that they literally bring some visitors to tears. You could say that birds loom large in the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog's annual fundraiser, but you could also say they loom small: the nonprofit auctions "tiny bird art" to raise funds for environmental preservation. This year's online silent auction features dozens of pieces, mainly paintings but also woodburning and marquetry. Bidding opens Thursday and runs through Sunday. To take a gander, see saxzim.org.

Duluth Does Pink Floyd

Duluth's Sacred Heart Music Center, as seen in November 2022. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Sacred Heart Music Center's regular "Duluth Does" tribute concerts have tended to spotlight artists from the rootsier side of popular music: Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton and, of course, Bob Dylan. Proceedings will turn more progressive on Saturday, when Duluth Does Pink Floyd. With over two dozen local acts participating, the set is sure to feature some deep cuts — including, organizers promise, "a Syd favorite or two." (That would be Syd Barrett, the band's original frontman, who departed in 1968 amid mental health concerns.) Who's going to cover "A Saucerful of Secrets"? For information and tickets, see sacredheartmusic.org.

Amy Sands at the Nordic Center

"Astra V," a work by artist Amy Sands that will be featured in her upcoming Nordic Center show. Contributed / Amy Sands

Minneapolis artist Amy Sands is riding a wave of interest in the adaptation of traditional handicrafts to bold new purposes. Her recent work elevates and recontextualizes lace patterns, particularly those from a Swedish collection brought to Minnesota in the 19th century. "Imagery sourced from lace and craft doilies emerges from my paper abstractions," writes Sands in a statement, "giving homage to the history of women’s work and raising the question of what is valued in our culture." A selection of that work will be on display at Duluth's Nordic Center starting on Saturday, when the artist will be on hand for a 1 p.m. talk followed by a reception. For more information, see nordiccenterduluth.org.

'Root Beer Lady' at the History Theatre

Making root beer with Dorothy Molter. Contributed / History Theatre

This play is being staged in St. Paul, but it's about one of the most fascinating people in Northland history: Dorothy Molter (1907-1986), the last legal non-Indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters. Molter became widely known as "the Root Beer Lady" because she would sell homemade root beer to passing canoeists. "She's such an interesting person," playwright Kim Schultz, who will also be playing Molter in the solo show, said in a History Theatre video interview. "She was a woman who broke mores and standards. She chose not to get married, and she chose to live alone in this very isolated part of the country." The play opens Thursday and runs through Feb. 19. For tickets and information, see historytheatre.com.

A tenor to remember

Jack Swanson will perform at the College of St. Scholastica on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Contributed / Jennie Moser

Classical tenor Jack Swanson has traveled far from his Stillwater, Minnesota, origins. Last season alone, he performed in Italy, Germany, France and Santa Fe. Just last fall Swanson took the title role in Minnesota Opera's production of "Edward Tulane," and in December he sang "Messiah" in Houston. That was all merely prelude to his Tuesday, Jan. 31, recital in Duluth: a performance presented by Matinee Musicale at the College of St. Scholastica's Mitchell Auditorium. "Swanson has so steady and bold a voice," wrote SceneKunst in a 2018 review, "that he could melt a stone." Guard your agates, and check matineemusicale.org for tickets.