STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Best Bets: Lake Superior Ice Festival, and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

013121.N.DNT.ICEFESTIVAL.C05.jpg
Sandy Winek of Superior holds Destiny, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, while Cheri Fitch with the Douglas County Humane Society presents a crown during the 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival at Barker's Island in Superior. Destiny was crowned queen in the Lake Superior Ice Festival Canine King & Queen Contest.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 23, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Late January is peak winter season in the Northland, where the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off Sunday. Here are six more things to do this week.

Lake Superior Ice Festival

What's more wintry than the St. Paul Winter Carnival, more northerly than the Great Northern, cooler than the Cool Fool Kite Festival? It's the Lake Superior Ice Festival, an annual event taking place this Friday and Saturday in Superior. The main action is on Barkers Island, where there will be outdoor activities including ice sculptures, ice racing, ice carousels and ice mini golf. There are also indoor activities at nearby landmarks, including an opportunity to have a first go at the Bong Center's new "Unlock the Chest of Heroes" escape room. For details, see lakesuperioricefestival.com.

013121.N.DNT.ICEFESTIVAL.C01.jpg
Community
Photos: 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival
Crowds gathered for the Lake Superior Ice Festival at Barker's Island in Superior on Saturday.
January 31, 2021 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Tiny Bird Art auction for Sax-Zim Bog

010921.O.DNT.SaxZimBogC6.jpg
A male evening grosbeak sits in a tree near a Sax-Zim Bog bird feeder.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Sax-Zim Bog, located about 25 miles northwest of Duluth, has become a birding destination of international repute, offering sights so rare that they literally bring some visitors to tears. You could say that birds loom large in the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog's annual fundraiser, but you could also say they loom small: the nonprofit auctions "tiny bird art" to raise funds for environmental preservation. This year's online silent auction features dozens of pieces, mainly paintings but also woodburning and marquetry. Bidding opens Thursday and runs through Sunday. To take a gander, see saxzim.org.

A great gray owl flies through the woods on a winter day at the Sax-Zim Bog. Birders come from across the country and around the world for a chance to see these large owls at the bog. Photo by Mark "Sparky" Stensaas
Sports
Birders from across the country bolster their ‘life lists’ at the Sax-Zim Bog
MEADOWLANDS -- It's a quiet midweek afternoon in the Sax-Zim Bog, and Loretta Bickford clomps through a foot of snow in an oversized parka and snow pants. She carries a five-gallon pail of black-oil sunflower seeds.
February 24, 2018 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Sam Cook

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Does Pink Floyd

Exterior view of Sacred Heart Music Center, an 1896 brick cathedral. In a nighttime view, lamps near the front door provide illumination while three spires stretch up into the darkness.
Duluth's Sacred Heart Music Center, as seen in November 2022.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Sacred Heart Music Center's regular "Duluth Does" tribute concerts have tended to spotlight artists from the rootsier side of popular music: Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton and, of course, Bob Dylan. Proceedings will turn more progressive on Saturday, when Duluth Does Pink Floyd. With over two dozen local acts participating, the set is sure to feature some deep cuts — including, organizers promise, "a Syd favorite or two." (That would be Syd Barrett, the band's original frontman, who departed in 1968 amid mental health concerns.) Who's going to cover "A Saucerful of Secrets"? For information and tickets, see sacredheartmusic.org.

A seven-piece band stand arrayed across the stage at Sacred Heart Music Center, dressed in fine stage clothes for a show.
Arts and Entertainment
Sacred Heart Music Center marks turning point with Bonnie Raitt tribute, 'Quarantine Sessions' CD release
The omicron-delayed "Duluth Does Bonnie Raitt" coincides with a new compilation of pandemic-era livestream recordings.
March 18, 2022 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Amy Sands at the Nordic Center

An artwork incorporating a delicate lace pattern, with colors in concentric squares visible behind the lace, fading from a light green center to a deep purple outer square.
"Astra V," a work by artist Amy Sands that will be featured in her upcoming Nordic Center show.
Contributed / Amy Sands

Minneapolis artist Amy Sands is riding a wave of interest in the adaptation of traditional handicrafts to bold new purposes. Her recent work elevates and recontextualizes lace patterns, particularly those from a Swedish collection brought to Minnesota in the 19th century. "Imagery sourced from lace and craft doilies emerges from my paper abstractions," writes Sands in a statement, "giving homage to the history of women’s work and raising the question of what is valued in our culture." A selection of that work will be on display at Duluth's Nordic Center starting on Saturday, when the artist will be on hand for a 1 p.m. talk followed by a reception. For more information, see nordiccenterduluth.org.

wrapped in quilts people walk through Canal Park in Duluth
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth quilters strut stuff in Canal Park
A video of quilters wearing their wares while walking around a quaint English village inspired Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild members to don their own creations for an Aerial Lift Bridge stroll.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

'Root Beer Lady' at the History Theatre

Vintage color photo depicts a white-haired, light-skinned woman and a young light-haired boy making root beer together, paying close attention to their bottling tasks.
Making root beer with Dorothy Molter.
Contributed / History Theatre

This play is being staged in St. Paul, but it's about one of the most fascinating people in Northland history: Dorothy Molter (1907-1986), the last legal non-Indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters. Molter became widely known as "the Root Beer Lady" because she would sell homemade root beer to passing canoeists. "She's such an interesting person," playwright Kim Schultz, who will also be playing Molter in the solo show, said in a History Theatre video interview. "She was a woman who broke mores and standards. She chose not to get married, and she chose to live alone in this very isolated part of the country." The play opens Thursday and runs through Feb. 19. For tickets and information, see historytheatre.com.

A tenor to remember

Color photograph of light-skinned, dark-haired man in dark suit leaning against wood-grain door marked EXIT and looking at the camera.
Jack Swanson will perform at the College of St. Scholastica on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Contributed / Jennie Moser

Classical tenor Jack Swanson has traveled far from his Stillwater, Minnesota, origins. Last season alone, he performed in Italy, Germany, France and Santa Fe. Just last fall Swanson took the title role in Minnesota Opera's production of "Edward Tulane," and in December he sang "Messiah" in Houston. That was all merely prelude to his Tuesday, Jan. 31, recital in Duluth: a performance presented by Matinee Musicale at the College of St. Scholastica's Mitchell Auditorium. "Swanson has so steady and bold a voice," wrote SceneKunst in a 2018 review, "that he could melt a stone." Guard your agates, and check matineemusicale.org for tickets.

Related Topics: DULUTHTHE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICAST. PAULDOWNTOWN DULUTHST. LOUIS COUNTYSUPERIOR
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
DNT review
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Zeitgeist Theater is back in town with ‘The Boys Room’
The play runs through Jan. 28.
January 21, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Lawrance Bernabo
historic theater on main street of virginia
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Virginia meets at Maco
The landmark has been a movie theater, a Christian church and most recently, it opened as a yoga and fitness studio.
January 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
David Crosby dies
Arts and Entertainment
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at 81
Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died
January 19, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Diane Bartz / Reuters
A simple image of a light-skinned man looking concerned, wearing a zip-up blue shirt, in a dark frame from a film.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'The Whale' comes to Duluth as Oscar nominations approach
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 24. Brendan Fraser may earn a Best Actor nomination for a powerful drama.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler