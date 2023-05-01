Best Bets: Kara Goucher tells her story at Fitger's

DULUTH — This weekend marks the climax of the 2023 Duluth Homegrown music festival. There's plenty more happening in the area: Read on!

Kara Goucher at Fitger's

Kara Goucher, a competitive runner who grew up in Duluth and went on to earn extraordinary laurels, including a silver Olympic medal, is the author of a new bestselling memoir. "Co-authored by former Times sports reporter Mary Pilon, 'The Longest Race” is a fearless self-examination of Goucher’s life and career,' writes the News Tribune's Brandon Veale. "Despite the many painful anecdotes, Goucher maintains an optimistic tone about the sport she still clearly loves."

The author/athlete will be inducted into the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday (decc.org); then, on Friday, she'll be at Fitger's for a reading sponsored by the historic brewery complex's resident independent bookstore (facebook.com/fitgersbooks).

Another notable author appearance this week comes Thursday, when Lynette Reini-Grandell visits Zenith Bookstore to read from her memoir, "Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story" (zenithbookstore.com).

Great Lakes Academy exhibition

Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art student Cameron Conlon listens in 2017 to academy founder Jeffrey T. Larson describing how to decide how much matting to place over one of her works. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art, located in a former church in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood, has been kicking it old-school since 2016. Instructors, including founder Jeffrey T. Larson, teach an intensive course in the basics of figurative painting and drawing, following the time-honored European atelier system of instruction.

"It feels like I'm living a dream," then student Kelly Schamberger told the News Tribune in 2017. "I like that the day is set up in a way we'll rely on as a professional artist. It's nice to get to make art all day long." And now her art is going to the moon.

To show what current students are up to, the school is hosting its annual student/instructor exhibition Friday and Saturday. For details, see instagram.com/greatlakesacademyoffineart.

Sauna Days

Living the good life at Sauna Days. Contributed / Odyssey Resorts

"Everybody's in a good mood around sauna," says Johnny Stasiak, of Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna, in a promotional video for Sauna Days at Larsmont Cottages.

And why not? The annual Two Harbors sauna festival features Finnish food, live music, bonfires, craft beverages and — of course — saunas. Presenters include "Sauna Magic" author Garrett Conover as well as Scott Carney, an expert on how human minds and bodies react to environmental stress. For tickets and information, see odysseyresorts.com.

Two Brunelles are better than one

People visit near one of the stained-glass windows at Pilgrim Congregational Church before a 2022 service. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

After 104 years, the Steinway piano at Duluth's Pilgrim Congregational Church needs a little love. More precisely, it needs to be rebuilt. To raise funds, the church is hosting an art show and a concert featuring spouses Carolyn and Philip Brunelle.

Minnesota Monthly calls the couple a "power pair": Carolyn is an acclaimed painter, whose work will be on display for a month starting Friday. Philip, artistic director of VocalEssence, will be joined by mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski for a concert Friday evening. For details, see pilgrimduluth.org.

AI art in question

Jonathan Thunder sits in his studio space in Duluth, 2017. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Remarkable recent advances in artificial intelligence have sparked conversations about the technology's role in all realms of life — including visual art. On Monday, the Duluth Art Institute is hosting a virtual conversation about this crucial topic. Artists Jonathan Thunder, Rick Kollath and Kathy McTavish will participate, along with Minneapolis College of Art and Design professor Ben Moren and University of Minnesota Duluth philosophy professor Alexis Elder. For information, see duluthartinstitute.org.

Foreigner drafts Denfeld

Maroon 16, a chamber choir from Denfeld High School, backs up Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen on the song “I Want to Know What Love Is” during a 2018 concert at the DECC. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Hall and Oates. Donny and Marie. Foreigner and Denfeld.

Foreigner, the band with a long string of classic rock hits, is returning to Duluth's Symphony Hall, and once again the band will be joined by students from Denfeld High School. As the band did when Denfeld students previously joined them in 2018, Foreigner will donate $500 to the high school's music program. The band's May 9 gig has been a hot ticket, with resale seats running from $102-$384 as of late April.

The students will join Foreigner for "I Want to Know What Love Is," the 1984 tearjerker that knocked Madonna's "Like a Virgin" out of the top slot on Billboard's pop chart. Now who's the "Agent Provocateur"? For tickets and information, see decc.org.