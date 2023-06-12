Best Bets: Juneteenth celebrations in Duluth

DULUTH — Along with the Fourth of July, the weekend of Juneteenth and Grandma's Marathon is one of the biggest of the year in the Twin Ports. Here's just a taste of what's going on.

Juneteenth

After being split between the Twin Ports last year, this year's local Juneteenth observations are centering on Duluth. Sunday afternoon will see two events in the Zenith City: the NAACP's Juneteenth Jubilee at the Central Hillside Community Center and the Twin Ports Juneteenth event at Harrison Park.

Leading up to those events, City Hall will once again host an Honor Our Elders luncheon Friday; there will be a Family Freedom Center cookout Saturday at Hillside Sports Court; and the annual St. Mark's Gospel Brunch will take place Sunday morning, also at Hillside Sports Court.

For details on all these free community events, see duluthnaacp.org and facebook.com/twinportsjuneteenth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local FROM 2022: Twin Ports community celebrates Juneteenth The Twin Ports Juneteenth event at Barker's Island included over 36 businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color.

For Grandma's fans

Attendees at the 2022 Bacon and Bloodies event enjoy the tomato-based cocktails on the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall deck. Contributed / DECC

Grandma's Marathon is taking over Bayfront Festival Park for two days of musical entertainment and general revelry. All are welcome to join the celebration.

Arch Allies, who describe themselves as "America's premier tribute band," are playing Friday night. Their repertoire includes Tina Turner, so an homage to the late Queen of Rock and Roll may be in order. Then, on Saturday, six acts will hit the stage from 9 a.m. (Rock-a-Billy Revue) to 11:30 p.m. Rhino has the anchor slot, taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. — another cover band, but how many groups do you know that cover both Dua Lipa and Eddie Rabbitt? For details, see grandmasmarathon.com.

Look for the News Tribune's spectator guide to help you get the most out of appreciating the marathon as a sporting event — if you're into that. If you're seeking a spot to post up and watch other people burn calories, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is once again hosting a Bacon and Bloodies viewing party with what the venue aptly describes as sightlines that will make you feel like a VIP. This year the event is expanding from one deck to two (yes, the DECC has multiple decks), and the first 50 attendees get cowbells. For details, see decc.org.

Fleabag at Zeitgeist

Phoebe Waller-Bridge performs "Fleabag" onstage in London's West End. Contributed / Matt Humphrey

"Fleabag," the hit BBC TV series (2016-19), was adapted from a one-woman play written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, with subsequent productions including a run in London's West End. "Seeing it on stage for the first time, I was struck by its subversive method, its inherent sadness and by Waller-Bridge’s mimetic skill as a performer," wrote Betsy Reed in The Guardian.

That production was captured on film for National Theatre Live, which means Duluthians can take a front-row seat when it screens at Zeitgeist on Thursday and Saturday. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Fashion show at the Rex

Max Mileski performs with Sadkin during the Homegrown Music Festival on May 4, 2022, at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A hazy subterranean bar. Runway models, synthwave music, high style ... is this the East Village in the '80s? Nope, it's East Hillside in the '20s. (The flannel and athleisure wear gave it away.) The band Sadkin is presenting a unique fashion show on Friday, with looks created by "area artists (painters, dancers, photographers, interior decor) flexing their respective aesthetics, but — as stylists."

That includes visual artist Emily Koch (recent winner of a People's Choice Award at the Duluth Art Institute's Annual Member Show) and dance performer Erin Sola. DJ Sox, Sadkin and the Crunchy Bunch will provide music for the evening, which kicks off with a 9:30 runway show at Rex Bar. For details and tickets, see facebook.com/sadkinsound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Top Chautauqua opens

Tent? Check. Northwoods? Check. Live music? Check! Contributed / Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

On its homepage, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua makes an easy pitch. "Live music under a big tent in the northwoods!" On Friday, the venue presents its traditional season kickoff with performers including comic Mary Mack and "the heart and soul of Big Top," the Blue Canvas Orchestra. Whether you're interested in that program, it's worth taking a look at this season's lineup, which includes Gladys Knight, Steve Earle, Margo Price and Nickel Creek. For information and tickets, see bigtop.org.

Flamingo Fest in Lincoln Park

A pint of hazy IPA seen at the Bent Paddle Brewing taproom May 10. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

What do flamingos have to do with Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood? Absolutely nothing, except that they flock together, like craft-oriented businesses. Get it? The Flamingo Fest made its debut last year and it was such a success, "we thought ... what the flock, let's do it again," according to an event description for this year's party at Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Lyla Abukhodair, the Field Birds, Ross Thorn, and Boss Mama and the Jebberhooch will play at Bent Paddle on Saturday, and attendees are invited to explore other local businesses including the Caddy Shack, which is hosting pink drink specials and 9 p.m. karaoke. For information, see bentpaddlebrewing.com and facebook.com/caddyshackduluth.