Best Bets: July Fourth fireworks in Duluth, Superior

DULUTH — Expect a packed week of music, entertainment and all-around celebration as the nation turns 247 years old.

Fireworks on both sides of the harbor

Fireworks explode in a low-hanging cloud over Barker’s Island, as seen from the lawn at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior on Sept. 5. Superior moved that year's fireworks from the Fourth of July to Labor Day due to bad weather. Jed Carlson / 2022 file / Superior Telegram

Inclement weather forced the rescheduling of last year's fireworks, but odds are the big blasts can proceed July 4 in both Duluth and Superior this year.

Duluth's Fourth Fest takes place at Bayfront Festival Park, where the free event includes live music from Black River Revue, Erik Koskinen, Wild Horses, and Derek Jones and The 50 South. Gates are at 4 p.m., with music at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. (decc.org)

Not coincidentally, that is also the time fireworks will be going off in Superior. The city's traditional full day of July Fourth festivities begins with an 11 a.m. parade downtown, then moves to Tower Avenue for the 1-5 p.m. Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show. Finally, Born Too Late and South of Superior play at Barkers Island Festival Park, with fireworks at 10 p.m. (ci.superior.wi.us)

Bayfront entertainment

Fans cheer for Hairball at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 3, 2021. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Leading up to July Fourth, Bayfront Festival Park will thump with the sounds of two big draws playing party anthems.

On June 30, Flo Rida will take the outdoor stage with support from Twista and Nappy Roots. The concert listing promises the pop hip-hop star will "bring all the chart-busting hits you know," including "Low" (10 weeks at number one in 2008), "Right Round" (six weeks at No. 1 in 2009) and "Whistle" (two weeks at No. 1 in 2012). (decc.org)

The latter song has been slammed for its lack of subtlety, but to that, Hairball says "hold my beer." The glam metal tribute band can be expected to cover the likes of "Love Gun" (Kiss), "Girls, Girls, Girls" (Motley Crue) and "I Wanna Rock" (Twisted Sister). On the other hand, this could be the year the band makes like Bob Dylan in the '70s and gets born again. On July 3, we'll find out. (decc.org)

Celebrations of life

By poignant coincidence, two gifted Duluth musicians born over 60 years apart and performing in entirely different genres are being memorialized at the same hour Thursday.

Diona Johnson, seen during the process of making the forthcoming album by her group AfroGeode and the Gemstones. Contributed / Josh Nickila / Studio27 Photography

Diona Johnson, famed as the leader of AfroGeode and the Gemstones, died in April at age 35. Her life and legacy are being celebrated on her birthday with a two-part event. The first segment will be at Bent Paddle Brewing from noon-4 p.m., with music by artists who were close to Johnson.

The gathering continues from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Park Point Beach House. There will be a dance party, and a listening session for a full album Johnson completed with the Gemstones shortly before her passing. For details, see bentpaddlebrewing.com/events.

Max Morath, performing in his later years. Contributed / Diane Skomars

Max Morath, nationally known as "Mr. Ragtime," toured widely throughout his storied career and retired to Duluth, where he died June 19 at age 96. His funeral will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. It will also be livestreamed on the church's website, flcduluth.org .

Signature Cocktail Challenge

Bartender Chris Crocker pours a drink at The Boat Club's outdoor bar in Duluth in 2022. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

These days, any cocktail bar worth the salt on its margarita rims has a resident mixologist and signature drink. Minnesota Ballet promises to bring "the best of Twin Ports bartending" together for Thursday night's Signature Cocktail Challenge at The Boat Club. Attendees and a panel of celebrity judges will sample all the wares and elect the best for awards to be presented at night's end.

Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, and proceeds support Minnesota Ballet programming. For tickets and details, see facebook.com/minnesotaballet.