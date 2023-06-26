Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Best Bets: July Fourth fireworks in Duluth, Superior

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Fireworks fill night sky with moon over harbor
Fireworks explode in the skies above the Duluth Harbor with a waxing gibbous moon July 8.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — Expect a packed week of music, entertainment and all-around celebration as the nation turns 247 years old.

Fireworks on both sides of the harbor

Folks watch as fireworks explode in a low hanging cloud over Barker’s Island from the lawn at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior on Labor Day evening
Fireworks explode in a low-hanging cloud over Barker’s Island, as seen from the lawn at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior on Sept. 5. Superior moved that year's fireworks from the Fourth of July to Labor Day due to bad weather.
Jed Carlson / 2022 file / Superior Telegram

Inclement weather forced the rescheduling of last year's fireworks, but odds are the big blasts can proceed July 4 in both Duluth and Superior this year.

Duluth's Fourth Fest takes place at Bayfront Festival Park, where the free event includes live music from Black River Revue, Erik Koskinen, Wild Horses, and Derek Jones and The 50 South. Gates are at 4 p.m., with music at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. (decc.org)

Not coincidentally, that is also the time fireworks will be going off in Superior. The city's traditional full day of July Fourth festivities begins with an 11 a.m. parade downtown, then moves to Tower Avenue for the 1-5 p.m. Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show. Finally, Born Too Late and South of Superior play at Barkers Island Festival Park, with fireworks at 10 p.m. (ci.superior.wi.us)

Local
Photos and video: Rain-delayed Fourth Fest fills Bayfront Festival Park
The event went off four days after its original date after bad weather hampered Monday.
July 09, 2022 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports



Bayfront entertainment

070421.N.DNT.HAIRBALL.C02.jpg
Fans cheer for Hairball at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 3, 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Leading up to July Fourth, Bayfront Festival Park will thump with the sounds of two big draws playing party anthems.

On June 30, Flo Rida will take the outdoor stage with support from Twista and Nappy Roots. The concert listing promises the pop hip-hop star will "bring all the chart-busting hits you know," including "Low" (10 weeks at number one in 2008), "Right Round" (six weeks at No. 1 in 2009) and "Whistle" (two weeks at No. 1 in 2012). (decc.org)

The latter song has been slammed for its lack of subtlety, but to that, Hairball says "hold my beer." The glam metal tribute band can be expected to cover the likes of "Love Gun" (Kiss), "Girls, Girls, Girls" (Motley Crue) and "I Wanna Rock" (Twisted Sister). On the other hand, this could be the year the band makes like Bob Dylan in the '70s and gets born again. On July 3, we'll find out. (decc.org)

Five light-skinned men clad in black stand against a black background, looking somberly at the camera.
Arts and Entertainment
Guess Who's playing the DECC
The Canadian rock band known for "American Woman" and other hits are coming to Symphony Hall on June 30. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center made a guessing game of Friday's announcement.
February 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Celebrations of life

By poignant coincidence, two gifted Duluth musicians born over 60 years apart and performing in entirely different genres are being memorialized at the same hour Thursday.

Black woman leans forward, listening intently. She wears eyeglasses and a Whole Foods Co-op knit hat.
Diona Johnson, seen during the process of making the forthcoming album by her group AfroGeode and the Gemstones.
Contributed / Josh Nickila / Studio27 Photography

Diona Johnson, famed as the leader of AfroGeode and the Gemstones, died in April at age 35. Her life and legacy are being celebrated on her birthday with a two-part event. The first segment will be at Bent Paddle Brewing from noon-4 p.m., with music by artists who were close to Johnson.

The gathering continues from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Park Point Beach House. There will be a dance party, and a listening session for a full album Johnson completed with the Gemstones shortly before her passing. For details, see bentpaddlebrewing.com/events.

Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth musician, therapist and activist Diona Johnson dies at 35
Well known as the leader of AfroGeode and the Gemstones, Johnson was a clinical therapist and a vocal advocate for Duluth's Black and LGBTQ communities.
April 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler



White man in gray suit holds hands over piano keys and smiles.
Max Morath, performing in his later years.
Contributed / Diane Skomars

Max Morath, nationally known as "Mr. Ragtime," toured widely throughout his storied career and retired to Duluth, where he died June 19 at age 96. His funeral will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. It will also be livestreamed on the church's website, flcduluth.org .

White man in striped shirt sits at a piano, happily playing and singing in a house near windows with sunny greenery visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Max Morath, ragtime legend and public TV pioneer, dead at 96
A performer and presenter who demonstrated that educational programming could also be entertaining, Morath became an international celebrity who toured for decades before retiring in the Northland.
June 19, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Signature Cocktail Challenge

A bartender in blue polo shirt pours a red drink into a martini glass, with lime slice garnish.
Bartender Chris Crocker pours a drink at The Boat Club's outdoor bar in Duluth in 2022.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

These days, any cocktail bar worth the salt on its margarita rims has a resident mixologist and signature drink. Minnesota Ballet promises to bring "the best of Twin Ports bartending" together for Thursday night's Signature Cocktail Challenge at The Boat Club. Attendees and a panel of celebrity judges will sample all the wares and elect the best for awards to be presented at night's end.

Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, and proceeds support Minnesota Ballet programming. For tickets and details, see facebook.com/minnesotaballet.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.


