Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Best Bets: Julebyen Christmas Festival and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

2186299+kingJULEBYEN1207c1.jpg
Randy Ellestad of Knife River, left, and Jane Martin of Duluth prepare Norwegian waffles using strawberry preserves and sour cream at Knife River's Julebyen in 2015.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
November 28, 2022 08:04 AM
DULUTH — If you're looking for holiday fun, this week you can find it in all flavors. Check out our holiday events guide for a long list of ways to celebrate the season in Duluth, and read on for more things to do this week!

Nine people wearing Victorian winter garb stand in a row on a concrete plaza in front of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth holiday events 2022: From Bentleyville to ballet
The Zenith City's Christmas season kicks off this weekend with a parade and a lights display. Grab your calendar and peruse our guide to what's coming up.
November 14, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Julebyen Christmas Festival

In Norway, a Julebyen is a traditional Christmas market. In less than ten years, Knife River's own version of a Julebyen has grown so successful, they even talk about it in Norway. The free two-day event includes all manner of holiday fun in particularly Scandinavian style: there's a Troll Train, a Gnome Dome, a Viking ship and lingonberries galore. This year's event takes place on Saturday and Sunday; for more information, see julebyen.us. For holiday festival fun with a German accent, check out Saturday's Weihnachtsfest in Biwabik.

Emily Ford at UMD

030621.O.DNT.emilyfordC4.jpg
Diggins waited as Emily Ford stretches her back during a stop on the Ice Age Trail.
Steve Kuchera / File / Forum News Service

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a thousand-plus-mile odyssey across Wisconsin, with a western terminus in Taylors Falls. The trail winds down nearly to the state's southern border before curving back up to end at Potawatomi State Park on the Door Peninsula. Last year, Glensheen gardener Emily Ford became the first woman, first person of color and only the second person ever to through-hike the entire trail in winter. The documentary "Breaking Trail" spotlights her journey; Ford will be present at a free UMD screening on Thursday. Diggins, her canine companion on the hike, might even show up too. For information, see calendar.d.umn.edu.

030621.O.DNT.emilyfordC1WEB.jpg
Northland Outdoors
They did it! Emily Ford, Diggins finish 1,136-mile trek across Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail
After 69 days on the trail, Ford becomes only the second person on record to complete a winter thru-hike of the trail.
March 06, 2021 02:12 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Holiday concerts

Exterior view of music hall with square brick base and rising egg-shaped metal crown. Red doors at left bear signage, WEBER MUSIC HALL
UMD's "Sounds of the Season" vocal concert will take place at Weber Music Hall.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Pick your fighter...er, rather, your herald of peace on earth. Both the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica are presenting holiday concerts on Friday. The UMD choirs and vocal jazz ensembles will be at Weber Music Hall for a program of "traditional holiday favorites and new selections from around the world." (See tickets.umn.edu.) Meanwhile, the CSS choirs are bringing the brass and strings to Holy Rosary for "an evening of unforgettable music-making" that repeats on Saturday. (See thecollegeofstscholastica.ticketspice.com.)

Double drag shows

Signage advertising FLAME NIGHTCLUB. Vertical sign has illustration of flames, while horizontal sign features a rainbow font.
Duluth's Flame Nightclub is hosting a "Masquerade Coronation."
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Whether you're a night owl or a morning dove, there's a drag show for you this weekend in Duluth. On Saturday night, drag coordinator Mama Dukes will crown "her shining Kings and Queens" at the Flame's Masquerade Coronation. (See flameduluth.com.) Then, on Sunday morning, Vikre Distillery is hosting a drag brunch to "kick off the 'holi-gays'" with style. MidCoast Catering's handling the food, Vikre's got the festive beverages and the artists of Zenith City Horror will bring the entertainment at each of two ticketed time windows. (See eventbrite.com.)

Craig Blacklock at Fitger's

Hand holding book: "Light Waves" by Craig Blacklock, with multicolored reflection on moving water on cover. Full bookshelf is in background.
The Bookstore at Fitger's is well stocked with copies of Craig Blacklock's "Light Waves."
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The dentists' offices of the Upper Midwest would be piteously lacking in nature photography if not for the prints of Craig Blacklock, one of the region's best known artists working in that vein. Having looked at Lake Superior from just about every angle, Blacklock has now thrown his fate to the wind with a body of work called "Light Waves." It's all about "wind driven patterns in nature," with a new book of Lake Superior photography that Blacklock will be presenting Wednesday with an event at the Bookstore at Fitger's. See facebook.com/fitgersbooks for details.

Christmas Corner

121120.n.st.HolidayLights5.jpg
The lighting display at 2101 E. Third St. in Superior is photographed through a glass orb in 2020.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Brett and Amanda DeFoe, of 2101 E. Third. St. in Superior, pride themselves on having one of the city's most striking displays of holiday lights. Their "Christmas Corner" is back this year, with community events — featuring Santa visits and treats for kids — on each of three weekends including this one. Santa has also promised to respond to each letter dropped at the Christmas Corner by Dec. 14. For details, find Christmas Corner on Facebook.

This story was updated at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 28 to correct the spelling of "Julebyen." The News Tribune corrects the error.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
