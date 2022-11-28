Best Bets: Julebyen Christmas Festival and more

DULUTH — If you're looking for holiday fun, this week you can find it in all flavors. Check out our holiday events guide for a long list of ways to celebrate the season in Duluth, and read on for more things to do this week!

Julebyen Christmas Festival

In Norway, a Julebyen is a traditional Christmas market. In less than ten years, Knife River's own version of a Julebyen has grown so successful, they even talk about it in Norway. The free two-day event includes all manner of holiday fun in particularly Scandinavian style: there's a Troll Train, a Gnome Dome, a Viking ship and lingonberries galore. This year's event takes place on Saturday and Sunday; for more information, see julebyen.us. For holiday festival fun with a German accent, check out Saturday's Weihnachtsfest in Biwabik.

Emily Ford at UMD

Diggins waited as Emily Ford stretches her back during a stop on the Ice Age Trail. Steve Kuchera / File / Forum News Service

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a thousand-plus-mile odyssey across Wisconsin, with a western terminus in Taylors Falls. The trail winds down nearly to the state's southern border before curving back up to end at Potawatomi State Park on the Door Peninsula. Last year, Glensheen gardener Emily Ford became the first woman, first person of color and only the second person ever to through-hike the entire trail in winter. The documentary "Breaking Trail" spotlights her journey; Ford will be present at a free UMD screening on Thursday. Diggins, her canine companion on the hike, might even show up too. For information, see calendar.d.umn.edu.

Holiday concerts

UMD's "Sounds of the Season" vocal concert will take place at Weber Music Hall. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Pick your fighter...er, rather, your herald of peace on earth. Both the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica are presenting holiday concerts on Friday. The UMD choirs and vocal jazz ensembles will be at Weber Music Hall for a program of "traditional holiday favorites and new selections from around the world." (See tickets.umn.edu.) Meanwhile, the CSS choirs are bringing the brass and strings to Holy Rosary for "an evening of unforgettable music-making" that repeats on Saturday. (See thecollegeofstscholastica.ticketspice.com.)

Double drag shows

Duluth's Flame Nightclub is hosting a "Masquerade Coronation." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Whether you're a night owl or a morning dove, there's a drag show for you this weekend in Duluth. On Saturday night, drag coordinator Mama Dukes will crown "her shining Kings and Queens" at the Flame's Masquerade Coronation. (See flameduluth.com.) Then, on Sunday morning, Vikre Distillery is hosting a drag brunch to "kick off the 'holi-gays'" with style. MidCoast Catering's handling the food, Vikre's got the festive beverages and the artists of Zenith City Horror will bring the entertainment at each of two ticketed time windows. (See eventbrite.com.)

Craig Blacklock at Fitger's

The Bookstore at Fitger's is well stocked with copies of Craig Blacklock's "Light Waves." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The dentists' offices of the Upper Midwest would be piteously lacking in nature photography if not for the prints of Craig Blacklock, one of the region's best known artists working in that vein. Having looked at Lake Superior from just about every angle, Blacklock has now thrown his fate to the wind with a body of work called "Light Waves." It's all about "wind driven patterns in nature," with a new book of Lake Superior photography that Blacklock will be presenting Wednesday with an event at the Bookstore at Fitger's. See facebook.com/fitgersbooks for details.

Christmas Corner

The lighting display at 2101 E. Third St. in Superior is photographed through a glass orb in 2020. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Brett and Amanda DeFoe, of 2101 E. Third. St. in Superior, pride themselves on having one of the city's most striking displays of holiday lights. Their "Christmas Corner" is back this year, with community events — featuring Santa visits and treats for kids — on each of three weekends including this one. Santa has also promised to respond to each letter dropped at the Christmas Corner by Dec. 14. For details, find Christmas Corner on Facebook.

This story was updated at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 28 to correct the spelling of "Julebyen." The News Tribune corrects the error.