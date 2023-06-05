Best Bets: Judy Garland Festival and more

DULUTH — As you may have seen in our guide to summer events, this weekend Lyric Opera of the North is presenting "Cavalleria Rusticana" and Trans Joy Fest is setting up at Gitchi-Ode' Akiing.

Here are some other ideas for things to get up to this week in the Northland.

Judy Garland Festival

A criminal indictment isn't exactly cause for celebration. That said, at least some Judy Garland fans must be relived that authorities are approaching closure with respect to the infamous theft of the pair of Dorothy Gale's ruby slippers that were slipped out of the Judy Garland Museum in 2005. The slippers are still under an insurance company's lock and key, but the recent fingering of a potential culprit may lend an extra air of exuberance to this year's Judy Garland Festival in Grand Rapids.

The event is centered on Saturday, which would be the late icon's 101st birthday, but festivities begin Thursday and run through Sunday. Highlights include an Easter Parade High Tea Party (remember Judy's 1948 role opposite Fred Astaire?), a performance of Garland songs in her childhood house — and, of course, Judy Jeopardy. For details, see judygarlandmuseum.com.

Pete Fest at Wussow's

Wussow's Concert Cafe. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Pete Fest, an annual music festival at Wussow's Concert Cafe, is also a birthday celebration for Pete Cich — a doorman at the venue and a popular figure on the local music scene.

This year marks the festival's 11th annual incarnation, and it kicked off Friday. Daily shows run through Thursday, with a highlight Wednesday when Minneapolis hip-hop artist Carnage the Executioner takes the Spirit Valley stage with three decades of material and the beat-boxing skill that's made him a local legend. For details, see wussows.com.

Nordic Center Folk and Dance Festival

Peace United Church of Christ in Duluth is seen through bright blossoms Wednesday, June 1. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Friday evening, the Nordic Center is launching what organizers expect will be a first annual Duluth-stamman — otherwise known as a Nordic Folk Music and Dance Festival.

Peace United Church of Christ will host the two-day event, which continues through Saturday with workshops, jam circles and other events culminating in a final concert and closing dance. A wide range of top Scandinavian musicians are visiting for the occasion, and a very cute fiddling fox adorns commemorative T-shirts. For details and tickets, see nordiccenterduluth.org.

Minnesota Movies Trivia

Bailey Stender relaxes off-camera while filming "Merry Kiss Cam" in Duluth in 2022. Contributed / Upper Midwest Film Office

What song plays over the opening credits of "Grumpy Old Men"? Who were the Mighty Ducks' archrivals? What was the nickname Bulldogs fans gave to Jess in "Merry Kiss Cam"?

Burrito Union has carved out a niche in Duluth's busy pub trivia landscape by offering hyper-specific quiz Thursdays dedicated to everything from "The Book of Boba Fett" to, in this week's case, Minnesota movies. When was the last time you saw "Iron Will"? For details, see burritounion.com.

Library Book Sale

Rory Schoenecker reads "Big Nate Flips Out" at the Duluth Public Library's annual used book sale in 2019. Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

Is it that time again already? The Friends of the Duluth Public Library are hosting their annual book sale at the downtown library from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15 — with admission for Friends members only on Monday, and sales by the bag Thursday. Most of the books are donated by library users, in what organizers call "recycling at its best."

A few etiquette tips: Bring a sturdy bag for your finds, only pull one book off the shelf at a time and please don't sit on the floor. For details, see friendsofdpl.com.

Ms. Cupcake's Pajama Party

Ms. Cupcake meets a young fan. Contributed / Alice Schroeder

It may seem lazy to stay in your pajamas until 1 p.m. on a Sunday, but in this case it's a special request from Ms. Cupcake. The Drag Queen Story Time favorite is bringing her "magical friends" to "an immersive drag experience unlike anything we've ever created before" at Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace.

All ages are invited to either of two performances (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), with meals included for an additional ticket cost. Once you've selected your finest jammies, you can find tickets and information at facebook.com/zenithcityhorror.