99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Judy Garland Festival and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Judy Garland Museum displays.
A “Wizard of Oz” poster, photos from the movies, and the carriage used in the movie are among the items on display at the Judy Garland Museum, as seen in 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — As you may have seen in our guide to summer events, this weekend Lyric Opera of the North is presenting "Cavalleria Rusticana" and Trans Joy Fest is setting up at Gitchi-Ode' Akiing.

Here are some other ideas for things to get up to this week in the Northland.

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
As usual, every summer weekend there's a festival or big show happening in the Twin Ports area.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Judy Garland Festival

A criminal indictment isn't exactly cause for celebration. That said, at least some Judy Garland fans must be relived that authorities are approaching closure with respect to the infamous theft of the pair of Dorothy Gale's ruby slippers that were slipped out of the Judy Garland Museum in 2005. The slippers are still under an insurance company's lock and key, but the recent fingering of a potential culprit may lend an extra air of exuberance to this year's Judy Garland Festival in Grand Rapids.

The event is centered on Saturday, which would be the late icon's 101st birthday, but festivities begin Thursday and run through Sunday. Highlights include an Easter Parade High Tea Party (remember Judy's 1948 role opposite Fred Astaire?), a performance of Garland songs in her childhood house — and, of course, Judy Jeopardy. For details, see judygarlandmuseum.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
The famed artifacts were taken from the Grand Rapids museum in 2005 and recovered in 2018.
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Pete Fest at Wussow's

Exterior of two-story building with stone and stucco walls on first story, then metal sheathing on upper level. A few windows are visible.
Wussow's Concert Cafe.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Pete Fest, an annual music festival at Wussow's Concert Cafe, is also a birthday celebration for Pete Cich — a doorman at the venue and a popular figure on the local music scene.

This year marks the festival's 11th annual incarnation, and it kicked off Friday. Daily shows run through Thursday, with a highlight Wednesday when Minneapolis hip-hop artist Carnage the Executioner takes the Spirit Valley stage with three decades of material and the beat-boxing skill that's made him a local legend. For details, see wussows.com.

Nordic Center Folk and Dance Festival

Mid-century church building with light brick walls is seen framed by pink-purple blossoms on a tree, on an overcast day.
Peace United Church of Christ in Duluth is seen through bright blossoms Wednesday, June 1.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Friday evening, the Nordic Center is launching what organizers expect will be a first annual Duluth-stamman — otherwise known as a Nordic Folk Music and Dance Festival.

Peace United Church of Christ will host the two-day event, which continues through Saturday with workshops, jam circles and other events culminating in a final concert and closing dance. A wide range of top Scandinavian musicians are visiting for the occasion, and a very cute fiddling fox adorns commemorative T-shirts. For details and tickets, see nordiccenterduluth.org.

Minnesota Movies Trivia

Young white woman crouches on a sidewalk near a golden yellow dog. Woman smiles, wearing winter gear.
Bailey Stender relaxes off-camera while filming "Merry Kiss Cam" in Duluth in 2022.
Contributed / Upper Midwest Film Office

What song plays over the opening credits of "Grumpy Old Men"? Who were the Mighty Ducks' archrivals? What was the nickname Bulldogs fans gave to Jess in "Merry Kiss Cam"?

Burrito Union has carved out a niche in Duluth's busy pub trivia landscape by offering hyper-specific quiz Thursdays dedicated to everything from "The Book of Boba Fett" to, in this week's case, Minnesota movies. When was the last time you saw "Iron Will"? For details, see burritounion.com.

Yellow sign with black writing reading TO SET with three arrows is positioned near a patio in an outdoor park setting.
Arts and Entertainment
'Rescuing Christmas,' movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook, will co-star Duluth
Production on the holiday film, underway in Duluth since May 1, will wrap Monday. It's the third locally made feature from the producer of "Merry Kiss Cam."
May 19, 2023 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

ADVERTISEMENT

Library Book Sale

061119.N.DNT.BookSale.C04.JPG
Rory Schoenecker reads "Big Nate Flips Out" at the Duluth Public Library's annual used book sale in 2019.
Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

Is it that time again already? The Friends of the Duluth Public Library are hosting their annual book sale at the downtown library from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15 — with admission for Friends members only on Monday, and sales by the bag Thursday. Most of the books are donated by library users, in what organizers call "recycling at its best."

A few etiquette tips: Bring a sturdy bag for your finds, only pull one book off the shelf at a time and please don't sit on the floor. For details, see friendsofdpl.com.

Ms. Cupcake's Pajama Party

A drag queen wearing a pink wig and polka-dot dress leans over to greet a smiling child.
Ms. Cupcake meets a young fan.
Contributed / Alice Schroeder

It may seem lazy to stay in your pajamas until 1 p.m. on a Sunday, but in this case it's a special request from Ms. Cupcake. The Drag Queen Story Time favorite is bringing her "magical friends" to "an immersive drag experience unlike anything we've ever created before" at Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace.

All ages are invited to either of two performances (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), with meals included for an additional ticket cost. Once you've selected your finest jammies, you can find tickets and information at facebook.com/zenithcityhorror.

more by jay gabler
Selection of nine books arrayed on a sandy beach. Titles include "The Donut Lady," "Sasquatch and Squirrel," "The Girl in Duluth," and "100 Things to do in Minnesota Before You Die."
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New beach reads from Northland
Looking for a summer book? Here are some new releases, for all ages, with connections to Duluth and its surrounding areas.
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two wool bathing suits lie out on a bed. The left one, shorter, is burgundy in color. The right, longer, is dark blue. An issue of "The Ladies Home Journal" is also displayed.
Arts and Entertainment
Glensheen spotlights fashion-forward Congdons in new exhibit
May 30, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Light-skinned man reclines on chair in painting studio, wearing red suspenders and khaki button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Remembering Howard Sivertson in Grand Marais
May 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Carlo Rota Julia Rickert
Arts and Entertainment
Streaming now: Movies and shows that spotlight Northland talent
May 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
mprbooks1605.jpg
Minnesota
Independent bookstores on the rise in Minnesota, each with a story of their own
June 04, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Emily Bright / MPR News
“I don’t hear a lot of Native music on the air,” Walking Bull said, “particularly pow wow music.”
Arts and Entertainment
A Native radio station's long, influential reach after Wounded Knee
June 03, 2023 08:30 AM
Music in the Park.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Lots of music coming to Detroit Lakes' City Park this summer
June 01, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hermantown Business Park plan map
Local
Hermantown plans for potential business park
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A yellow front-end loader pours salt into a dump truck.
Local
Duluth may look to wean itself off road salt
June 04, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament returns as anglers cast for a cure for ALS
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Two women and a man pose with certificates and awards.
Business
Duluth-based Reef Lab reels in RINK Competition award
June 03, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten