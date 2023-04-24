99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Independent Bookstore Day in Duluth

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Light-skinned man in red shirt walks past bookstore facade featuring oversized paintings of stacked books.
Zenith Bookstore in Duluth, seen in its opening year of 2017.
Bob King / File / Duluth news Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:30 AM

DULUTH — The annual Homegrown Music Festival kicks off on Sunday; see homegrown.org for a schedule and ticket information. Here are six more things happening this week in the Northland.

Independent Bookstore Day

Some cities larger than Duluth don't have a single independent bookstore. The fact that we have multiple bookstores going strong is definitely something to celebrate.

There's no better day to do so than Saturday, when independent bookstores across the country offer discounts and special events to thank their communities. At Zenith Bookstore in Spirit Valley, proprietors are offering snacks, special merch and book giveaways; three authors will also be visiting to read from their new releases. (zenithbookstore.com) The Bookstore at Fitger's, in the historic brewery complex, is offering similar goodies — and also has three authors stopping by. (facebook.com/fitgersbooks)

'Tuck Everlasting'

Light-skinned boy and girl sit, smiling, in front of wooded background. They wear clothes that date them to the late 19th century.
Will this friendship last forever — literally? Greyson Holste and Evy Bradley star in the Duluth Playhouse production of "Tuck Everlasting."
Contributed / Wes Drummond

In Natalie Babbitt's beloved children's novel "Tuck Everlasting" (1975), young Winnie must come to grip with the costs of being immortal. The book has inspired adaptations including a 2015 musical, and Duluth Playhouse is now presenting a version of that show edited for young audiences.

The NorShor Theatre production, which opens Friday and runs through Sunday, is anything but everlasting: It clocks in at a clean 70 minutes, perfect for kids who are just discovering the joys of live theater. For tickets and information, see duluthplayhouse.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: New music school opens in downtown Duluth
The Northerly School for Music adds music education to the mix in the Historic Arts and Theater District.
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

UWS Holden Center turns 50

041823.N.ST.Holden 1973.jpg
The Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus as it looked in 1973.
Contributed / UW-Superior Archives

The Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center has hosted over 1,000 theater performances, about as many recitals and 800 gallery exhibits over the course of its half-century as a hub of the University of Wisconsin-Superior arts scene.

The school is celebrating on Friday with a reception, presentation and open house. "The building represented a $4.5 million investment in UWS at the time it was built, the equivalent of $30 million today," reports the Superior Telegram, adding that it was built "with attention to detail, not sacrificing artistic design to cost." For details, see uwsuper.edu.

041823.N.ST.Holden 1973.jpg
Local
READ MORE: UWS fine arts center celebrates 50 years
The building has been home to more than 1,000 theater performances, more than 800 gallery exhibits of visual arts and more than 1,000 recitals.
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Mass appeal

Interior of music hall set up for chamber orchestra performance. Walls are blonde finished wood, with acoustic panels and long vertical skylight visible on domed ceiling.
The interior of Weber Music Hall, with the venue's distinctive skylight visible at top.
Contributed / Peter J. Sieger

Debates over the Catholic liturgy have been in the news lately — with Pope Benedict pushing back against a movement promoting the traditional Latin Mass — but contrasting views on such matters are nothing new. When composer Joseph Rheinberger wrote his Mass for double choir in E-flat (1878), he ran afoul of conservatives who frowned on musical individuality in a sacred setting.

Their loss is our gain, as the work remains a fascinating part of the choral repertoire. The Twin Ports Choral Project is performing it at UMD's Weber Music Hall on Sunday afternoon. For tickets and information, see twinportschoralproject.org.

A violinist, pianist, cellist, and violist complete a piece with a flourish: bows held high, the pianist's hands aloft. They are seen from above on a stage with blonde wood flooring.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Inside Duluth's chamber music boom (yes, that's a thing)
As UMD's Weber Music Hall turns 20, the Duluth Chamber Music Festival is planning a return.
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Springtime is drag time

Signage advertising FLAME NIGHTCLUB. Vertical sign has illustration of flames, while horizontal sign features a rainbow font.
Duluth's Flame Nightclub, as seen in November.
Jay Gabler / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Pop has always been a little extra, and so has punk, so no one was surprised when the turn-of-the-21st-century pop punk movement produced bands with names like All Time Low, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco. There's no telling what kind of over-the-top theatrics the Duluth Flame has in store for Saturday night's "Pop Goes Punk" spring drag show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Get dressed in your favorite pop or punk gear," the venue recommends. Don't Panic! — you'll find something. For event details, see facebook.com/duluthflame.

Stoned N' Grass Party

Light-skinned man and woman stand against fence in green outdoor setting. Man plays acoustic guitar; woman stands with upright bass.
High and Rising are set to frolic in the green pastures of Lincoln Park for Bent Paddle's Stoned N' Grass Party.
Contributed / High and Rising

Duluth's own Bob Dylan said it first: Everybody must get stoned. There are many ways to interpret that lyric, but if your own personal interpretation involves some perfectly legal psychoactive substances, Bent Paddle is here for you.

Saturday, the brewery's Stoned N' Grass Party celebrates the greenery coming up while you get low with the floor-shaking bass plucked by High & Rising's Laura Farley. That "groovy grass" band goes on at 8 p.m. — but first, wake and bake with Good Morning Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. For all the dank deets, see bentpaddlebrewing.com.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Crowd of light-skinned young people pose with a person wearing a chicken costume and vest. All smile as the chicken pumps their fist in the air.
Arts and Entertainment
How much should a Duluth Homegrown ticket cost?
April 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 20, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Potterverdict122421.png
Minnesota
Former Minn. officer Kimberly Potter released from prison after serving 16 months for killing Daunte Wright
April 24, 2023 08:12 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
WisockiTherese.png
Local
Fifth candidate enters race for at large Duluth City Council seat
April 23, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: Milepost 7 aerial
Local
DNR releases environmental review for stream mitigation, expansion of tailings basin
April 23, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth Hillside fire claims two lives, as property sustains third fatal blaze
April 22, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi