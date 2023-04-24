Best Bets: Independent Bookstore Day in Duluth

DULUTH — The annual Homegrown Music Festival kicks off on Sunday; see homegrown.org for a schedule and ticket information. Here are six more things happening this week in the Northland.

Independent Bookstore Day

Some cities larger than Duluth don't have a single independent bookstore. The fact that we have multiple bookstores going strong is definitely something to celebrate.

There's no better day to do so than Saturday, when independent bookstores across the country offer discounts and special events to thank their communities. At Zenith Bookstore in Spirit Valley, proprietors are offering snacks, special merch and book giveaways; three authors will also be visiting to read from their new releases. (zenithbookstore.com) The Bookstore at Fitger's, in the historic brewery complex, is offering similar goodies — and also has three authors stopping by. (facebook.com/fitgersbooks)

'Tuck Everlasting'

Will this friendship last forever — literally? Greyson Holste and Evy Bradley star in the Duluth Playhouse production of "Tuck Everlasting." Contributed / Wes Drummond

In Natalie Babbitt's beloved children's novel "Tuck Everlasting" (1975), young Winnie must come to grip with the costs of being immortal. The book has inspired adaptations including a 2015 musical, and Duluth Playhouse is now presenting a version of that show edited for young audiences.

The NorShor Theatre production, which opens Friday and runs through Sunday, is anything but everlasting: It clocks in at a clean 70 minutes, perfect for kids who are just discovering the joys of live theater. For tickets and information, see duluthplayhouse.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

UWS Holden Center turns 50

The Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus as it looked in 1973. Contributed / UW-Superior Archives

The Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center has hosted over 1,000 theater performances, about as many recitals and 800 gallery exhibits over the course of its half-century as a hub of the University of Wisconsin-Superior arts scene.

The school is celebrating on Friday with a reception, presentation and open house. "The building represented a $4.5 million investment in UWS at the time it was built, the equivalent of $30 million today," reports the Superior Telegram, adding that it was built "with attention to detail, not sacrificing artistic design to cost." For details, see uwsuper.edu.

Local READ MORE: UWS fine arts center celebrates 50 years The building has been home to more than 1,000 theater performances, more than 800 gallery exhibits of visual arts and more than 1,000 recitals.

Mass appeal

The interior of Weber Music Hall, with the venue's distinctive skylight visible at top. Contributed / Peter J. Sieger

Debates over the Catholic liturgy have been in the news lately — with Pope Benedict pushing back against a movement promoting the traditional Latin Mass — but contrasting views on such matters are nothing new. When composer Joseph Rheinberger wrote his Mass for double choir in E-flat (1878), he ran afoul of conservatives who frowned on musical individuality in a sacred setting.

Their loss is our gain, as the work remains a fascinating part of the choral repertoire. The Twin Ports Choral Project is performing it at UMD's Weber Music Hall on Sunday afternoon. For tickets and information, see twinportschoralproject.org.

Springtime is drag time

Duluth's Flame Nightclub, as seen in November. Jay Gabler / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Pop has always been a little extra, and so has punk, so no one was surprised when the turn-of-the-21st-century pop punk movement produced bands with names like All Time Low, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco. There's no telling what kind of over-the-top theatrics the Duluth Flame has in store for Saturday night's "Pop Goes Punk" spring drag show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Get dressed in your favorite pop or punk gear," the venue recommends. Don't Panic! — you'll find something. For event details, see facebook.com/duluthflame.

Stoned N' Grass Party

High and Rising are set to frolic in the green pastures of Lincoln Park for Bent Paddle's Stoned N' Grass Party. Contributed / High and Rising

Duluth's own Bob Dylan said it first: Everybody must get stoned. There are many ways to interpret that lyric, but if your own personal interpretation involves some perfectly legal psychoactive substances, Bent Paddle is here for you.

Saturday, the brewery's Stoned N' Grass Party celebrates the greenery coming up while you get low with the floor-shaking bass plucked by High & Rising's Laura Farley. That "groovy grass" band goes on at 8 p.m. — but first, wake and bake with Good Morning Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. For all the dank deets, see bentpaddlebrewing.com.

