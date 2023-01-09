Best Bets: Homegrown Winter Fiasco and more

DULUTH — It's the dead of winter, but already there are signs of spring. Trampled by Turtles just announced a summer return to Bayfront Festival Park, while the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is offering a taste of what's in store for April and May. Here are six picks for the week.

Duluth Homegrown Winter Fiasco

This year's Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is scheduled for April 30 through May 7. If you're getting antsy to start wandering around Lincoln Park and listening to local bands, though, you don't have to wait that long. On Friday, the annual Homegrown Winter Fiasco will take place at Ursa Minor Brewing, Wild State Cider, Duluth Cider, Bent Paddle Brewing Co. and the Caddy Shack. A total of 15 artists will play the free event. For details, see facebook.com/duluthhomegrown.

Art Night Out at the Depot

The Depot, located at 506 West Michigan Street in Duluth, as seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We think you'll be glad we're still here," wrote the leaders of the Duluth Art Institute in a recent News Tribune op-ed describing their frustrations with the St. Louis County Depot's requirement that tenants submit proposals to remain in the space. With that process in the rear view (though proposals will again be required this year), the DAI is welcoming community members to an Art Night Out event at the Depot on Thursday. Artists Martin DeWitt, Susan Hensel and Laura Manney will talk about their work at the free event, with light appetizers and a cash bar. For details and to RSVP, see duluthartinstitute.org.

Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow

The Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program, which is hosting the 2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow this weekend, hosted a birch bark ornament workshop last month. Contributed / Taylor Warnes

In a celebration of land and community, the Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Extension Program is hosting this year's Gichi Manidoo Giizis (Great Spirit Moon) Traditional Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. The pow wow's mission, according to organizers, is to "bring together community members and federal, tribal, and state organizations to learn from one another." For more information on the event, which is free and open to all, see fdltcc.edu.

'Stupid F##king' encore

A scene from the UMD Theatre production of "Stupid F##king Bird." Contributed / UMD College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

UMD Theatre artists are headed to Des Moines this month for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival regional — the sixth time the program has been invited, according to UMD College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences marketing director Patrick Kinney. They'll be performing Aaron Posner's play "Stupid F##king Bird," a "sort of" adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." The play previously played at UMD in November; a reprise performance on Saturday will be a fundraiser for the Iowa trip. For tickets and information, see tickets.umn.edu/umdcahss.

'The Graduate'

Theatrical release poster for "The Graduate." Contributed / Embassy Pictures

"Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me ... aren't you?" As part of the Classic Film Series, Zeitgeist is screening Mike Nichols' iconic movie "The Graduate" on Sunday at 6 p.m. The top box office hit of 1967, the film captured the ennui of the first baby boomers to graduate from college, landing in a turbulent world where postwar optimism ("one word: plastics") seemed facile. It remains a compelling portrait, with Oscar-nominated performances by both Dustin Hoffman as the eponymous graduate and Anne Bancroft as the older woman (all of 36 years old when the film was released) who seduces him. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Marking MLK Day

Diona Johnson sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during Duluth’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally in 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

It took a long fight to make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a national holiday. The Duluth NAACP and other local organizations are hosting a series of Monday events reflecting the ongoing fight to, in Dr. King's words, "keep moving forward." The day will begin with a community breakfast at First United Methodist Church, followed by a march from the Washington Center Gym to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, where St. Mark AME Church pastor Anthony Galloway will offer a keynote presentation. For details, see duluthnaacp.org/mlk.