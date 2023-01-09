99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Best Bets: Homegrown Winter Fiasco and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Homegrown Music Festival focuses on West Duluth Wednesday evening
Fans raise their drinks during a performance by Sadkin at the Homegrown Music Festival on May 4, at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 09, 2023 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — It's the dead of winter, but already there are signs of spring. Trampled by Turtles just announced a summer return to Bayfront Festival Park, while the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is offering a taste of what's in store for April and May. Here are six picks for the week.

Duluth Homegrown Winter Fiasco

This year's Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is scheduled for April 30 through May 7. If you're getting antsy to start wandering around Lincoln Park and listening to local bands, though, you don't have to wait that long. On Friday, the annual Homegrown Winter Fiasco will take place at Ursa Minor Brewing, Wild State Cider, Duluth Cider, Bent Paddle Brewing Co. and the Caddy Shack. A total of 15 artists will play the free event. For details, see facebook.com/duluthhomegrown.

Art Night Out at the Depot

The Depot in Duluth
The Depot, located at 506 West Michigan Street in Duluth, as seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We think you'll be glad we're still here," wrote the leaders of the Duluth Art Institute in a recent News Tribune op-ed describing their frustrations with the St. Louis County Depot's requirement that tenants submit proposals to remain in the space. With that process in the rear view (though proposals will again be required this year), the DAI is welcoming community members to an Art Night Out event at the Depot on Thursday. Artists Martin DeWitt, Susan Hensel and Laura Manney will talk about their work at the free event, with light appetizers and a cash bar. For details and to RSVP, see duluthartinstitute.org.

1fsLslRYT4URAsbRyxxEG0EMB5vf3uEVO.jpg
Columns
Local View: Looking for art? It's still at the Depot
From the column: "Can you imagine ... the Depot without the annual DAI Members Show? Happily, no one has to."
January 04, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Christina Woods and Robin Washington

Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow

Three people smile and hold drum ornaments
The Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program, which is hosting the 2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow this weekend, hosted a birch bark ornament workshop last month.
Contributed / Taylor Warnes

In a celebration of land and community, the Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Extension Program is hosting this year's Gichi Manidoo Giizis (Great Spirit Moon) Traditional Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. The pow wow's mission, according to organizers, is to "bring together community members and federal, tribal, and state organizations to learn from one another." For more information on the event, which is free and open to all, see fdltcc.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Stupid F##king' encore

In an image from a production of a play, a woman in a silky chemise stands close to a man in a robe; the two touch foreheads intimately as a woman looks on from the background, out of focus.
A scene from the UMD Theatre production of "Stupid F##king Bird."
Contributed / UMD College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

UMD Theatre artists are headed to Des Moines this month for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival regional — the sixth time the program has been invited, according to UMD College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences marketing director Patrick Kinney. They'll be performing Aaron Posner's play "Stupid F##king Bird," a "sort of" adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." The play previously played at UMD in November; a reprise performance on Saturday will be a fundraiser for the Iowa trip. For tickets and information, see tickets.umn.edu/umdcahss.

'The Graduate'

Theatrical poster for movie "The Graduate," featuring black and white photo of woman removing a stocking from her leg in front of young man looking on from background.
Theatrical release poster for "The Graduate."
Contributed / Embassy Pictures

"Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me ... aren't you?" As part of the Classic Film Series, Zeitgeist is screening Mike Nichols' iconic movie "The Graduate" on Sunday at 6 p.m. The top box office hit of 1967, the film captured the ennui of the first baby boomers to graduate from college, landing in a turbulent world where postwar optimism ("one word: plastics") seemed facile. It remains a compelling portrait, with Oscar-nominated performances by both Dustin Hoffman as the eponymous graduate and Anne Bancroft as the older woman (all of 36 years old when the film was released) who seduces him. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Marking MLK Day

011921.N.DNT.MLKc1horz.jpg
Diona Johnson sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during Duluth’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally in 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

It took a long fight to make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a national holiday. The Duluth NAACP and other local organizations are hosting a series of Monday events reflecting the ongoing fight to, in Dr. King's words, "keep moving forward." The day will begin with a community breakfast at First United Methodist Church, followed by a march from the Washington Center Gym to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, where St. Mark AME Church pastor Anthony Galloway will offer a keynote presentation. For details, see duluthnaacp.org/mlk.

Related Topics: DULUTHCANAL PARKDOWNTOWN DULUTHHISTORIC ARTS AND THEATER DISTRICTCHESTER PARK NEIGHBORHOODLINCOLN PARK NEIGHBORHOODCARLTON
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What to read next
ENTER-12-GREATEST-NEW-JERSEY-CONCERTS-7-NJA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press
View from behind of two off-road vehicles being pulled by teams of sled dogs. Musicians sit in the back of the vehicles, playing and singing.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: The true story of Ely's 'Band of Mushers'
People in northern Minnesota love music, and they love sled dogs. It was inevitable that the two would eventually come together.
January 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Gloved hand holding book in hockey arena lobby: "The Fastest Game in the World: Hockey and the Globalization of Sports" by Bruce Berglund with cover illustration of competing hockey players.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'The Fastest Game in the World' tracks hockey's global reach
Author Bruce Berglund takes the wide view of a sport commonly associated with Canada and the Upper Midwest, showing how it evolved from varied sources and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.
January 05, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled by Turtles book Bayfront Festival Park return July 8
Jenny Lewis, who had to miss the band's 2022 Bayfront show, is again booked to open. A local Palomino Grant winner may also be added to the lineup.
January 03, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler