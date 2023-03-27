Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events

DULUTH — Despite the arrival of April this week, we're not fooling you with the number of events to check out this week.

Minnesota Film Festival

The Minnesota Film Festival will open at Zinema 2 on Thursday with a screening of the dark comedy "Daniel's Gotta Die" from Duluth screenwriter Matthew Dressel and featuring actor Mary Lynn Rajskub in attendance. Viewers might know Rajskub from her roles on TV shows "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "24." According to a news release from the festival, the film follows a family of rich sociopaths who lose the patriarch of their family, leaving their full inheritance to the good son, Daniel. His siblings plan to get their hands on the inheritance by some murderous means.

Learn more at zeitgeistarts.com/mff .

Twin Ports Festival of History

Interested in diving into local history? There are many opportunities over the next week thanks to the second annual Twin Ports Festival of History from March 30 to April 4 at various locations. The festival aims to provide those with an interest in history with the opportunity to listen and discuss historical topics with authors and historians of local, regional, national and international renown, according to a news release from the organizer. The 15 free events range from Two Harbors lighthouse tours hosted by the Lake County Historical Society on Friday, to a talk by Twin Ports historian Tony Dierkins at Glensheen on Friday evening, to presentations on the border country of Koochiching County at Carmody Irish Pub on Saturday evening.

For a full list of events, visit sites.google.com/d.umn.edu/twinportsfestivalofhistory/schedule

'La Cenerentola' ('Cinderella') at UWS

Long before Disney brought the story of Cinderella to life through animation, Gioachino Rossini created "La Cenerentola" an opera set to be performed by students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior starting Thursday in the Manion Theatre. The story should be pretty familiar to most and will be performed in English. Erin Aldridge will lead the orchestra of 25 students, alumni, faculty and community members. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the box office in the Holden Fine Arts Center at the door.

More info at uwsuper.edu/newscenter/uw-superior-to-present-opera-la-cenerentola_news5351462

Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland

After being held at the Men as Peacemakers building for the past few years, this year's free Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland has outgrown that space and will shift to the St. Louis County Depot on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Trans Day of Visibility is an opportunity for "connection, music, food and more as we gather to celebrate our transgender and gender expansive community members," according to event info listed on Facebook. The event will feature musicians such as Robyn Graves and the Sordid Affairs, Campfire Tranarchist and Jan Schober.

Visit Trans Northland on Facebook for more information.