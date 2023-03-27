99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events

Find something to do in this week in the Northland.

UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
University of Wisconsin-Superior students Sara Vindel, left, as Tisbe; Emma Jones, as Cinderella; and Sydney Adkins, as Clorinda; in the college's presentation of the opera “La Cenerentola."
Contributed / UWS
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 10:23 AM

DULUTH — Despite the arrival of April this week, we're not fooling you with the number of events to check out this week.

A promotional poster for the movie "Daniel's Gotta Die," featuring six actors arrayed around a red coffin with an iguana on the floor in the foreground.
Promotional poster for "Daniel's Gotta Die."
Contributed / Matthew Dressel

Minnesota Film Festival

The Minnesota Film Festival will open at Zinema 2 on Thursday with a screening of the dark comedy "Daniel's Gotta Die" from Duluth screenwriter Matthew Dressel and featuring actor Mary Lynn Rajskub in attendance. Viewers might know Rajskub from her roles on TV shows "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "24." According to a news release from the festival, the film follows a family of rich sociopaths who lose the patriarch of their family, leaving their full inheritance to the good son, Daniel. His siblings plan to get their hands on the inheritance by some murderous means.

Learn more at zeitgeistarts.com/mff .

ADVERTISEMENT

Twin Ports Event 2023 Main Poster
Twin Ports Festival of History poster.
Contributed / Twin Ports Festival of History

Twin Ports Festival of History

Interested in diving into local history? There are many opportunities over the next week thanks to the second annual Twin Ports Festival of History from March 30 to April 4 at various locations. The festival aims to provide those with an interest in history with the opportunity to listen and discuss historical topics with authors and historians of local, regional, national and international renown, according to a news release from the organizer. The 15 free events range from Two Harbors lighthouse tours hosted by the Lake County Historical Society on Friday, to a talk by Twin Ports historian Tony Dierkins at Glensheen on Friday evening, to presentations on the border country of Koochiching County at Carmody Irish Pub on Saturday evening.

For a full list of events, visit sites.google.com/d.umn.edu/twinportsfestivalofhistory/schedule

Cinderella opera logo
The University of Wisconsin-Superior presents Gioachino Rossini's "Cinderella" opera.
Contributed / UWS

'La Cenerentola' ('Cinderella') at UWS

Long before Disney brought the story of Cinderella to life through animation, Gioachino Rossini created "La Cenerentola" an opera set to be performed by students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior starting Thursday in the Manion Theatre. The story should be pretty familiar to most and will be performed in English. Erin Aldridge will lead the orchestra of 25 students, alumni, faculty and community members. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the box office in the Holden Fine Arts Center at the door.

More info at uwsuper.edu/newscenter/uw-superior-to-present-opera-la-cenerentola_news5351462

Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland poster
Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday at the St. Louis County Depot.
Contributed / Trans Day of Visibility Northland

Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland

After being held at the Men as Peacemakers building for the past few years, this year's free Trans Day of Visibility in the Northland has outgrown that space and will shift to the St. Louis County Depot on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Trans Day of Visibility is an opportunity for "connection, music, food and more as we gather to celebrate our transgender and gender expansive community members," according to event info listed on Facebook. The event will feature musicians such as Robyn Graves and the Sordid Affairs, Campfire Tranarchist and Jan Schober.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit Trans Northland on Facebook for more information.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
