Best Bets: Hippo Campus, Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH — The longest days of summer are here, with big outdoor shows for fans of both country and indie rock. Check out our guide to summer weekends for more on what's up this season.

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi. Contributed / DECC

Jon Pardi may be about to launch a "Mr. Saturday Night World Tour," but not every gig can be on a Saturday ... so it goes. He'll be Mr. Friday Night in Duluth, when he takes the stage at Bayfront Festival Park with support from three artists. Matt Koziol will play prior to Pardi's headlining set, as will Duluth artists Rafe Carlson and Sydney Hansen.

Described as a "neo-neo-traditionalist" artist and a "Cali-tonker," the 38-year-old Pardi has already landed over a dozen country hits. For tickets and details, see decc.org.

Hippo Campus

It's been an incredible decade-plus journey for the band Hippo Campus, which came together when its members were students at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. Confident and charming, they rapidly ascended from heartthrobs of the Twin Cities all-ages scene to a nationally lauded quintet playing shows at iconic venues like Red Rocks and the venue Duluth's Emma Deaner calls "the next Red Rocks," Bayfront Festival Park.

For tickets and details on their Saturday show, which includes red-hot Minneapolis openers Miloe and papa mbye, see decc.org.

Newsies Jr.

Addy Wheeler, Acelyn Graber and Paisley Kern are members of the Duluth Playhouse's "Newsies Jr." cast. Contributed / Stephen M. Cyr

Did you know that "Newsies" initially bombed at the box office? When it hit movie theaters in April 1992, it was swamped beneath a slew of other family films including "Beethoven," "FernGully: The Last Rainforest," "Rock-A-Doodle" and even the Rodney Dangerfield vehicle "Ladybugs."

"Newsies" took on new life, though, becoming a sleeper hit on home video and inspiring a Tony-winning Broadway musical. Duluth Playhouse is bringing the kid-sized version of that musical to the NorShor Theatre starting Friday, and the young Northlanders set to star don't look like they'll be falling for any wooden nickels. For tickets and details, see duluthplayhouse.org.

Free Range Film Festival

A barn in Wrenshall serves as the auditorium for the annual Free Range Film Festival. Contributed / Free Range Film Festival

Film festivals are multiplying in the Northland, but there may be none with such a distinctive venue as the Free Range Film Festival. A century-old barn in Wrenshall provides the setting for the screening of 16 short films over the course of two nights Friday and Saturday.

"There’s literally something for everyone," said lead programmer Annie Dugan in a news release. "We’ve got profiles of incredible local artists like Jonathan Thunder and Emily Koch. You can see inspiring documentaries by Minnesota filmmakers like Dawn Mikkelson, Keri Pickett and Nicholas Kapanke. And we’re ending the whole festival with a gentle post-apocalyptic tale set in rural Finland called 'Solar Wind Alley.'"

For details, see freerangefilm.com.

Dueling Pianos at Split Rock

Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, as seen May 12. Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune

At one of America's most picturesque lighthouses, you might be surprised to discover a single piano — let alone two of them, dueling. That's exactly what's happening Saturday, though, as the Minnesota Historical Society and Lovin' Lake County present Deuces Wild on the grounds of the 1910 beacon.

"Minnesota musicians Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz make up the keyboard-pounding duo and provide a hilarious experience that is a unique cocktail of concert, comedy sketch and variety show," explained Emily Enger on YourClassical. For tickets and information, see mnhs.org.

20 years of Chicken Hat Plays

Chicken Hat Plays come together in just 24 hours. Contributed / Rubber Chicken Theater

Chicken Hat Plays are completely written and rehearsed in 24 hours, based on randomly drawn prompts. For two decades now Rubber Chicken Theater has been presenting a silly annual showcase of such plays in Duluth, and the 20th anniversary set can be seen Saturday night at Harbor City International School Theater. The show will include "super secret cameos," with eight mystery guests popping up throughout the evening.

For tickets and information, see rubberchickentheater.com.