Best Bets: Hippo Campus, Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Five people stand in a stream lit in warm, hazy sun. They are dressed casually, regarding the viewer.
Hippo Campus.
Contributed / Tonje Thilesen
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — The longest days of summer are here, with big outdoor shows for fans of both country and indie rock. Check out our guide to summer weekends for more on what's up this season.

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
As usual, every summer weekend there's a festival or big show happening in the Twin Ports area.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jon Pardi

Light-skinned man in striped button-down shirt and cowboy hat leans against rock wall in desert setting.
Jon Pardi.
Contributed / DECC

Jon Pardi may be about to launch a "Mr. Saturday Night World Tour," but not every gig can be on a Saturday ... so it goes. He'll be Mr. Friday Night in Duluth, when he takes the stage at Bayfront Festival Park with support from three artists. Matt Koziol will play prior to Pardi's headlining set, as will Duluth artists Rafe Carlson and Sydney Hansen.

Described as a "neo-neo-traditionalist" artist and a "Cali-tonker," the 38-year-old Pardi has already landed over a dozen country hits. For tickets and details, see decc.org.

Hippo Campus

It's been an incredible decade-plus journey for the band Hippo Campus, which came together when its members were students at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. Confident and charming, they rapidly ascended from heartthrobs of the Twin Cities all-ages scene to a nationally lauded quintet playing shows at iconic venues like Red Rocks and the venue Duluth's Emma Deaner calls "the next Red Rocks," Bayfront Festival Park.

For tickets and details on their Saturday show, which includes red-hot Minneapolis openers Miloe and papa mbye, see decc.org.

Newsies Jr.

Three light-skinned children pose against a concrete wall with weathered paint. They hold rolled newspapers and wear news-seller caps.
Addy Wheeler, Acelyn Graber and Paisley Kern are members of the Duluth Playhouse's "Newsies Jr." cast.
Contributed / Stephen M. Cyr

Did you know that "Newsies" initially bombed at the box office? When it hit movie theaters in April 1992, it was swamped beneath a slew of other family films including "Beethoven," "FernGully: The Last Rainforest," "Rock-A-Doodle" and even the Rodney Dangerfield vehicle "Ladybugs."

"Newsies" took on new life, though, becoming a sleeper hit on home video and inspiring a Tony-winning Broadway musical. Duluth Playhouse is bringing the kid-sized version of that musical to the NorShor Theatre starting Friday, and the young Northlanders set to star don't look like they'll be falling for any wooden nickels. For tickets and details, see duluthplayhouse.org.

Free Range Film Festival

Audience sits in a wooden barn, watching a screen with a logo and the words, "Free Range Film Festival." Person stands in front of screen.
A barn in Wrenshall serves as the auditorium for the annual Free Range Film Festival.
Contributed / Free Range Film Festival

Film festivals are multiplying in the Northland, but there may be none with such a distinctive venue as the Free Range Film Festival. A century-old barn in Wrenshall provides the setting for the screening of 16 short films over the course of two nights Friday and Saturday.

"There’s literally something for everyone," said lead programmer Annie Dugan in a news release. "We’ve got profiles of incredible local artists like Jonathan Thunder and Emily Koch. You can see inspiring documentaries by Minnesota filmmakers like Dawn Mikkelson, Keri Pickett and Nicholas Kapanke. And we’re ending the whole festival with a gentle post-apocalyptic tale set in rural Finland called 'Solar Wind Alley.'"

For details, see freerangefilm.com.

Artist Emily Koch peeks out from her Blanket Fort in a warehouse in the Harbor Industrial Park
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Emily Koch wants Twin Ports to come out and play
The recent University of Wisconsin-Superior graduate creates work embracing both joy and melancholy. Her upcoming Kruk Gallery show will include eye-popping portraits, a multimedia cake and a pillow fort.
October 18, 2022 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Dueling Pianos at Split Rock

A light house on a cliff.
Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, as seen May 12.
Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune

At one of America's most picturesque lighthouses, you might be surprised to discover a single piano — let alone two of them, dueling. That's exactly what's happening Saturday, though, as the Minnesota Historical Society and Lovin' Lake County present Deuces Wild on the grounds of the 1910 beacon.

"Minnesota musicians Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz make up the keyboard-pounding duo and provide a hilarious experience that is a unique cocktail of concert, comedy sketch and variety show," explained Emily Enger on YourClassical. For tickets and information, see mnhs.org.

A replica lighthouse lens inside of an exhibit hall.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Split Rock exhibit turns new lens on lighthouse history
The Minnesota Historical Society will open an exhibit Friday contextualizing the iconic North Shore landmark. The centerpiece is a full-scale replica of the beacon's lens.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

20 years of Chicken Hat Plays

A light-skinned woman stands holding a piece of paper, looking troubled as three light-skinned people pop out from behind her, waving their arms.
Chicken Hat Plays come together in just 24 hours.
Contributed / Rubber Chicken Theater

Chicken Hat Plays are completely written and rehearsed in 24 hours, based on randomly drawn prompts. For two decades now Rubber Chicken Theater has been presenting a silly annual showcase of such plays in Duluth, and the 20th anniversary set can be seen Saturday night at Harbor City International School Theater. The show will include "super secret cameos," with eight mystery guests popping up throughout the evening.

For tickets and information, see rubberchickentheater.com.

Erica Dischino / Tribune Cathy Halbritter, left, and Kristi Glup look at artist Mary Schroepfer’s paintings Friday evening at the Studio 3 location in Willmar for the annual Studio Hop. It continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts and Entertainment
Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop
Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.
June 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Hand holding book, "Duluth's Grand Old Architecture 1870-1940: Buildings, Houses, Bridges, Landmarks" in front of a tall neoclassical stone building.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Northeastern Minnesota Book Award nominees announced
Novels by Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Peter Geye; a memoir by Staci Lola Drouillard; and picture books about Duluth and the Boundary Waters are among this year's potential award winners.
June 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
The comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and is a play within a play filled with mishaps, slapstick, spit takes, spills and swordfights.
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bookstore
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
At Duluth's Amazing Alonzo bookstore, stacks passed to new generation
Barb Plumb and her uncle founded it as a "paperback exchange" in 1982. She died in 2022, and her son, Eric Plumb, is continuing her legacy while adding some inventory — including vinyl.
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Deyona Kirk talks with customers at her booth
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Juneteenth celebrations in Duluth
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
June 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A costumed man wears a paper mache mask and a long beard with a red coat.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
After founders retire, Grand Marais rallies to host puppet pageant
Expect stilt-walkers, puppets on sticks, musicians and an audience of 1,000 during the annual Good Harbor Hill Players' Summer Solstice Pageant on June 17.
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Three light-skinned people sing while sitting on an opera set evoking 19th century Sicily. Additional chorus members are visible in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Lyric Opera of the North brings 'Cavalleria Rusticana' to life
Pietro Mascagni's 1890 opera about a woman scorned will be performed twice this weekend in Duluth. Singers and musicians came together Sunday for a run-through that radiated warmth.
June 08, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five people, casually dressed and striking diverse poses, sit closely together in front of white wood-shingled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Babie Eyes to release debut album with Earth Rider show
One of the Twin Ports' most buzzworthy new bands of 2022 is kicking off the summer season with the Saturday release of their LP "See the World Through."
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
040823.N.BP.HELLZAPOPPIN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24
The Sanford Center is set to host Hellzapoppin: The World-Famous Traveling Circus Freakshow on June 22-24 as part of the group's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour.”
June 07, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Three light-skinned young people stand smiling in a public park. Person in middle wears a rainbow flag as a cape and puts their hand to their face.
Arts and Entertainment
Trans Joy Fest returns to Duluth's Gichi-Ode' Akiing
After the success of a hastily organized debut in 2022, the daylong celebration of the Twin Ports' trans and gender-expansive community returns to Duluth on Saturday.
June 07, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
