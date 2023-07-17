Best Bets: Festival by the Lake and more

DULUTH — Now that summer's been here for a while, have you forgotten the record winter yet? Sorry for the reminder. Anyway, now that the season has settled in there are plenty of opportunities to chill and soak up the vibes.

Festival by the Lake

Formerly known as Taste of Duluth, Festival by the Lake renamed itself in 2021 to reflect the fact that it's about much more than just food. The five-dollar festival calls itself "the biggest family event of the summer," with a wide range of vendors selling food and crafts. There's also an entire kids' area with age-appropriate entertainment like magic shows and bounce houses.

Six music acts will take the main stage at Bayfront Festival Park: Sound Inc, the Jane Gang, Sidestreet Detour, Sydney Hansen, Boomstick and Born Too Late. For more information, see festivalbythelake.com.

'Barbie' comes to Duluth

Theatrical release poster for "Barbie." Contributed / Warner Bros. Pictures

Given a doll line with several decades of brand recognition, a writer-director with indie buzz, big-name stars and an advertising campaign that's saturated media, "Barbie" has risen above even Indiana Jones , Tom Cruise and Robert Oppenheimer (not exactly a name synonymous with summer fun) as the season's event movie du jour.

It's officially opening in Duluth — and essentially every other city with a movie theater — on Friday, but local audiences can get a sneak peek on Wednesday at the Marcus Duluth Cinema's "Barbie Blowout Party." Special snacks, swag and photo ops will be available at a lobby party leading up to the 7 p.m. screening. For details and tickets, see marcustheatres.com.

Alonzo and And Friends

A painting by Patricia Canelake, on display in Duluth through Sept. 15. Contributed / Prove Gallery

No, that's not a typo. Alonzo is a band based in the Twin Cities, while And Friends is a Duluth group. They'll be playing in a double bill on Friday at Prove Gallery: an event that will also provide an opportunity to take in the gallery's latest exhibit of visual art.

Knife River painter Patricia Canelake's "Untethered" features horses and human figures rendered in a style that balances "storytelling and the rough elegance of gestural, abstracted forms and bright, bold colors," according to an email from the gallery. For details, see facebook.com/provecollective.

Gladys Knight at Big Top Chautauqua

Gladys Knight is renowned as the "Empress of Soul." Contributed / Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

Gladys Knight — leader of the Pips, conductor of the Midnight Train, Empress of Soul — is one of the great surviving icons of the soul explosion. The opportunity to see the star, now 79, in the cozy confines of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua isn't one to dismiss lightly.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, seven-time Grammy winner, Bond song singer and two-time pop chart-topper, Knight's still got it: a recent hour-long concert in Utah exceeded expectations, wrote critic Kevin Rolfe. "I saw some jaws drop." For tickets and details on the Friday concert, see bigtop.org.

AICHO Food and Art Market

Fresh-grown foods and flowers are on offer at an AICHO Food and Art Market in 2021. Contributed / Ivy Vainio

On Saturday, the American Indian Community Housing Organization is sponsoring the first of three summer Food and Art Markets, with 37 vendors and a range of "fun cultural (free) activities that the whole family will enjoy" filling a Central Hillside parking lot. Expect everything from fresh produce (EBT and SNAP benefits will be accepted for this food) to makers and artisans. Subsequent markets will take place on Aug. 12 and Sept. 16. For details, see aicho.org.

Whiskey Myers

Whiskey Myers are coming to Amsoil Arena on Sunday, July 23. Contributed / Khris Poage

"Yellowstone" may have been snubbed in this year's Emmy nominations, but fans certainly aren't snubbing Whiskey Wyers: a Texas group featured prominently in that show. The band will be at Amsoil Arena on Sunday, touring behind their 2022 album "Tornillo." Though "Yellowstone" has given the group a boost, they've cultivated a fan base over 15 years of playing Southern-fried rock inspired by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. For tickets and information, see decc.org.