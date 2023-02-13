Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO

DULUTH — You might put plays, festivals and dance performances on your calendar, but forget to take time to visit the Twin Ports' numerous galleries and exhibition spaces. Here's your reminder: this week's Best Bets highlight four different exhibits that are opening or ongoing in the area.

Warrior Printress at UWS

Letterpress printers Stacie Renne and Janelle Miller pose with posters advertising their Kruk Gallery exhibit. Contributed / Anne Dugan

Warrior Printress is a Duluth letterpress and design company run by Janelle Miller and Stacie Renne. Their business name was inspired by the TV show "Xena: Warrior Princess" (1995-2001), which had a spirit Miller described as "campy yet fierce." The University of Wisconsin-Superior's Kruk Gallery is hosting a show of new work by the duo, including quotes from drag culture that highlight "affirmation, activism, inspiration, and collaboration," according to a news release. The work is on view from now through March 31, and a celebration of the show will take place at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. Thursday For information, see facebook.com/thewarriorprintress.

'Waiting for Beds' at Prove

A painting by Moira Villiard that will on display at Duluth's Prove Gallery as part of the exhibit "Waiting for Beds." Contributed / Moira Villiard

Downtown Duluth's Prove Gallery is hosting an exhibit containing paintings, digital illustrations and mixed media work by artists Moira Villiard and Carla Hamilton. The work questions and challenges the concept of "waiting for a bed," the phrase used in social services and healthcare to describe the situation of people in crisis who need services that aren't available — often including a physical bed. "It's connected to a lot of desensitization around people in crisis and their emergencies," said Villiard. "The show is looking at trying to get people together and examine, how can we create a system where nobody has to wait for a bed?" Community submissions will add dimension to the show, which opens with a Friday reception from 6-9 p.m. and runs through April 14. For more information, see provecollective.org.

Black History at Zeitgeist

"The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History" exhibit is seen Feb. 8 in the Zeitgeist atrium. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth's Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial isn't just a physical space: it's also an organization of people working "to foster racial justice and promote healing and reconciliation in our community." During the month of February, the organization is sponsoring an exhibit in the Zeitgeist atrium, titled "The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History." Displays in the exhibit explore three aspects of Black life in Duluth's history: everyday life, working life and the struggle for equality. There are also displays spotlighting individual members of Duluth's African heritage community and exploring their experiences, drawn from interviews done by local African American youth as part of an oral history project funded by the Minnesota Historical Society. For information, see claytonjacksonmcghie.org.

Nedahness Rose Greene and Caitlin Newago

"Otter Step," an artwork by Caitlin Newago, is seen in detail view at AICHO's Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center and Gallery in Duluth on Feb. 8. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

An art exhibit on display through March 31 at Duluth's American Indian Community Housing Organization is titled "Aanjitoon: Anishinaabe Art Through a Contemporary Lens." It features photography by Nedahness Rose Greene and digital artwork by Caitlin Newago. Leech Lake artist Greene's imagery is iconic, drawing on rich traditions, stunning vistas and quiet moments of beauty. According to a news release, Newago is "modernizing traditional Ojibwe floral designs" in a series of pieces that use color and pattern to mesmerizing effect. Seen together, the two bodies of work make for an immersive and reflective experience. For information, see aicho.org.

Old Dominion at Amsoil

The members of Nashville band Old Dominion know that nothing says "No Bad Vibes" like an accordion. Contributed / Mason Allen

Three words: No Bad Vibes. That's what Nashville band Old Dominion promise on their current tour, which hits Amsoil Arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Saturday. A news release describes the group's sound as "post-modern country," alluding to the incorporation of rock and pop elements. Old Dominion topped the country charts with albums "Happy Endings" (2017) and a self-titled 2019 release; their latest LP, released in 2021, is "Time, Tequila and Therapy." In January, the band dropped four new tracks including "Memory Lane," which Rolling Stone called "heavy on nostalgia, but the kind that's tinged with sadness." No bad vibes, just a little realness. For tickets and information, see decc.org.

218 Days

A child stomps in fresh snow at Hartley Park in 2018. Hartley Nature Center is participating in 218 Days on Saturday with an offer of free snowshoe and ski rentals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

When the area code system was first designed in the 1940s, 218 encompassed the vast majority of Minnesota, excepting only a strip of the southeast including the Twin Cities. It was later scaled back, but still covers the entire northern half of the state. That makes Odyssey Resorts' 218 Days a bold concept. Thus far, though, organizers are largely holding to Duluth and the North Shore: Moorhead can wait. Activities taking place this Saturday, Feb. 18 (see what they did there?) include parties at Lincoln Park taprooms, a fishing expo in Two Harbors and themed nail art in Proctor. See 218days.com for the whole lineup.