Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

A series of framed letterprints, seen at an angle, hanging on the wall of a gallery with pink wall. Print in foreground says "YAAAAAAS QUEEN - Jonathan Van Ness."
Prints by Warrior Printress are seen on display at the Kruk Gallery, University of Wisconsin-Superior, on Feb. 8.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
DULUTH — You might put plays, festivals and dance performances on your calendar, but forget to take time to visit the Twin Ports' numerous galleries and exhibition spaces. Here's your reminder: this week's Best Bets highlight four different exhibits that are opening or ongoing in the area.

Warrior Printress at UWS

Two light-skinned people in boots, jeans and printed t-shirts stand facing the camera, holding multicolored posters advertising "Warrior Printress" exhibit.
Letterpress printers Stacie Renne and Janelle Miller pose with posters advertising their Kruk Gallery exhibit.
Contributed / Anne Dugan

Warrior Printress is a Duluth letterpress and design company run by Janelle Miller and Stacie Renne. Their business name was inspired by the TV show "Xena: Warrior Princess" (1995-2001), which had a spirit Miller described as "campy yet fierce." The University of Wisconsin-Superior's Kruk Gallery is hosting a show of new work by the duo, including quotes from drag culture that highlight "affirmation, activism, inspiration, and collaboration," according to a news release. The work is on view from now through March 31, and a celebration of the show will take place at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. Thursday For information, see facebook.com/thewarriorprintress.

Janelle Miller and Stacie Renne of Warrior Printress
Members Only
Business
Lincoln Park move helps boost Duluth printing business
“Most press people that I've run into ... many have fewer than 10 fingers," Janelle Miller said. While two were bandaged during a News Tribune visit, the Duluth woman had all 10.
January 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

'Waiting for Beds' at Prove

Brightly colored painting featuring a dense mix of imagery, including a hand holding Anishinaabe medicine wheel, with strands of DNA lacing through painting.
A painting by Moira Villiard that will on display at Duluth's Prove Gallery as part of the exhibit "Waiting for Beds."
Contributed / Moira Villiard

Downtown Duluth's Prove Gallery is hosting an exhibit containing paintings, digital illustrations and mixed media work by artists Moira Villiard and Carla Hamilton. The work questions and challenges the concept of "waiting for a bed," the phrase used in social services and healthcare to describe the situation of people in crisis who need services that aren't available — often including a physical bed. "It's connected to a lot of desensitization around people in crisis and their emergencies," said Villiard. "The show is looking at trying to get people together and examine, how can we create a system where nobody has to wait for a bed?" Community submissions will add dimension to the show, which opens with a Friday reception from 6-9 p.m. and runs through April 14. For more information, see provecollective.org.

Black History at Zeitgeist

Interior view of historical exhibit. Poster in foreground shows photograph of Black woman and title "Portia Johnson." In background, historical graphic titled "The Work" is seen.
"The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History" exhibit is seen Feb. 8 in the Zeitgeist atrium.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth's Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial isn't just a physical space: it's also an organization of people working "to foster racial justice and promote healing and reconciliation in our community." During the month of February, the organization is sponsoring an exhibit in the Zeitgeist atrium, titled "The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History." Displays in the exhibit explore three aspects of Black life in Duluth's history: everyday life, working life and the struggle for equality. There are also displays spotlighting individual members of Duluth's African heritage community and exploring their experiences, drawn from interviews done by local African American youth as part of an oral history project funded by the Minnesota Historical Society. For information, see claytonjacksonmcghie.org.

Roger Gregoire, left, stands next to Kim Green as she welcomes the crowd at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial
Local
Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial hosts gathering of remembrance, reflection
Over 50 people gathered downtown on Wednesday as Duluth marked 102 years since the lynching of three Black men.
June 15, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Nedahness Rose Greene and Caitlin Newago

Digital canvas print of a brightly colored floral geometric pattern, seen up close with an exposed brick wall visible behind the canvas.
"Otter Step," an artwork by Caitlin Newago, is seen in detail view at AICHO's Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center and Gallery in Duluth on Feb. 8.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

An art exhibit on display through March 31 at Duluth's American Indian Community Housing Organization is titled "Aanjitoon: Anishinaabe Art Through a Contemporary Lens." It features photography by Nedahness Rose Greene and digital artwork by Caitlin Newago. Leech Lake artist Greene's imagery is iconic, drawing on rich traditions, stunning vistas and quiet moments of beauty. According to a news release, Newago is "modernizing traditional Ojibwe floral designs" in a series of pieces that use color and pattern to mesmerizing effect. Seen together, the two bodies of work make for an immersive and reflective experience. For information, see aicho.org.

Old Dominion at Amsoil

Three light-skinned men cluster around a microphone during a concert. Two men on right are playing acoustic guitars; man at left is playing an accordion.
The members of Nashville band Old Dominion know that nothing says "No Bad Vibes" like an accordion.
Contributed / Mason Allen

Three words: No Bad Vibes. That's what Nashville band Old Dominion promise on their current tour, which hits Amsoil Arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Saturday. A news release describes the group's sound as "post-modern country," alluding to the incorporation of rock and pop elements. Old Dominion topped the country charts with albums "Happy Endings" (2017) and a self-titled 2019 release; their latest LP, released in 2021, is "Time, Tequila and Therapy." In January, the band dropped four new tracks including "Memory Lane," which Rolling Stone called "heavy on nostalgia, but the kind that's tinged with sadness." No bad vibes, just a little realness. For tickets and information, see decc.org.

218 Days

Finn MacLean stomps in the fresh snow on Hartley Pond during outdoor activities for Hartley Nature Center's preschoolers on Tuesday morning. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
A child stomps in fresh snow at Hartley Park in 2018. Hartley Nature Center is participating in 218 Days on Saturday with an offer of free snowshoe and ski rentals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

When the area code system was first designed in the 1940s, 218 encompassed the vast majority of Minnesota, excepting only a strip of the southeast including the Twin Cities. It was later scaled back, but still covers the entire northern half of the state. That makes Odyssey Resorts' 218 Days a bold concept. Thus far, though, organizers are largely holding to Duluth and the North Shore: Moorhead can wait. Activities taking place this Saturday, Feb. 18 (see what they did there?) include parties at Lincoln Park taprooms, a fishing expo in Two Harbors and themed nail art in Proctor. See 218days.com for the whole lineup.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
