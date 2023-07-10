Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Best Bets: Duluth Airshow and more

Find something to do this weekend in the Northland.

Photo of military aircraft
The pilot waits for crew after arriving for the Duluth Airshow at Duluth International Airport on July 14, 2022.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Up, up and away! This weekend, summer takes flight.

Duluth Airshow

Locals accustomed to looking down the hill at the lake have grown to relish this annual opportunity to turn their eyes to the skies. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team and jets from our very own 148th Fighter Wing are among the aircraft Duluth Airshow attendees can watch. There will also be a range of historic and otherwise notable planes to see up close on the ground. For tickets and information, see duluthairshow.com.

If you want to get psyched up for the Saturday and and Sunday show, you can watch "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leif Erickson Park on Friday. A number of airshow performers will be on hand to meet fans. That includes Amanda Lee, the University of Minnesota Duluth graduate making history as the first woman ever to fly with the Blue Angels as a demonstration pilot. See facebook.com/duluthairshow for details.

'Jaws' at Zeitgeist

Theatrical release poster for "Jaws," featuring illustration of giant shark rising through water to impact naked light-skinned woman swimming on the surface.
Theatrical release poster for "Jaws."
Contributed / Universal Pictures

Indiana Jones may be the Steven Spielberg character who's back in multiplexes this summer, but it's "Bruce" the shark who continues to gain acclaim year after year. "Jaws," the 1975 thriller that inaugurated the era of the summer blockbuster, has become all but synonymous with the season. The action holds up, but it's the exquisite details of character and setting that make this movie so endlessly watchable.

Duluthians, who can enjoy sandy beaches on a lake where the idea of a "shark watch" is purely conceptual, have the opportunity to see the classic on a big screen at Zeitgeist on Wednesday, July 12. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

Dual murals

Mural on side of rounded building depicts multiple species of butterflies, insect in foreground perched on purple flower. Pale brick wall visible beneath mural.
A new mural by Adam Swanson is seen on the exterior wall of the St. Louis County Depot's Performing Arts Wing on Thursday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Seemingly by coincidence, two new Duluth murals are being unveiled on the same afternoon. The artists, local luminaries and snacks will be on hand at each event.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Zenith Bookstore in Spirit Valley fetes its 90-foot mural by Jonathan Thunder. The piece, the artist told the News Tribune, celebrates "family values, intergenerational storytelling, the importance of sharing stories and history and imagination, and most of all inspiration." For details, see zenithbookstore.com.

Then, at 5 p.m., the St. Louis County Depot unveils a mural that's covered the exterior of the performing arts wing's rotunda in colorful butterflies. According to the event description, "the mural by Adam Swanson at the St. Louis County Depot is a mesmerizing ode to pollinators, highlighting the vital role they play in our ecosystem and celebrating their beauty and importance." For information, see experiencethedepot.org.

Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra

Asian man conducts orchestra, lifting baton as he looks down toward cello section seen from behind. A book is open on a music stand in front of him.
Ho-Yin Kwok will lead the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra in the first installment of its 2023 Summer Concert Series.
Contributed / LSCO

Light classics are nice and all during this sunny season, but if your ears are ready for something a little more substantial, you can make your way to the University of Minnesota Duluth's Weber Music Hall on Thursday night.

In the first installment of the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra's summer concert series, guest conductor Ho-Yin Kwok leads a program that includes the music of Anton Webern, Arthur Honegger and Bela Bartok. Niloofar Sohi solos in "Jane Grey Fantasy for Viola and Orchestra," a probing piece by the under-appreciated English composer Ruth Gipps. For tickets and details, see lakesuperiorchamberorchestra.com.

'Murder on Minnesota Point' on Minnesota Point

Lena Olson
Lena Olson.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth, Kathryn A. Martin Library, Northeast Minnesota Historical Collections

The cruel irony of Lena Olson's 1894 death, according to author Jeffrey Sauve, is that her brutal murder disappeared from Duluth's collective memory because her killer hanged himself, avoiding the kind of trial that would have gone down in history. "He didn’t even give her death any more justice than his own, because now they’re both going to be forgotten," Sauve told the News Tribune in 2022.

With his book "Murder on Minnesota Point," Sauve sought to elevate Olson's tragic story — and also to chronicle a case that drew attention across the country. Sauve will tell the story, and the story behind the story, Friday afternoon on the point itself. For details on the Lafayette Community Center event, see lakesuperiorwriters.org.

Nickel Creek at Big Top Chautauqua

112520.F.DNT.BestBets_BTC
An aerial view of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua.
Contributed / Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

Nickel Creek is one of the marquee bands of the robust Americana scene that's sprung up among millennials. It's incredible to think they've been at it for over 30 years now, given that the band members' ages currently range from 42-46. Suffice to say the Grammy winners know their craft, and on Sunday they'll captivate an audience at the picturesque setting of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua: a tent on a hill overlooking the Apostle Islands. Aoife O'Donovan (Crooked Still, I'm With Her) is also on the bill. For details and tickets, see bigtop.org.

