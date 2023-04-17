99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Liz Axberg looks at a panel painted by Lincoln Park students at the LNPK Hub on March 30, 2022. The panel is a stop on an Art Walk created by Ecolibrium3, which is sponsoring Earth Week events in the neighborhood.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 9:19 AM

DULUTH — Saturday is Earth Day. There are many events across the Northland celebrating our planet and raising awareness about its fragile ecosystem; a few are highlighted among this week's picks.

Also this week, there's a big hip-hop show at Duluth's Amsoil Arena. Elsewhere in the News Tribune, rapper Baby Shel talked about his career and Friday's DECC event.

Chippewa man holds microphone while performing. He wears a red sports jersey and a black baseball cap.
Earth Week in Duluth and Superior

Ecolibrium3, a nonprofit in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, is hosting an entire Earth Week of events highlighting sustainability, equity and the environment. From April 17-22, there are several events that culminate in a community cleanup and a free Duluth EcoFest, the latter held at Clyde Iron Works. (ecolibrium3.org/earthweek)

Also in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Kirsten Aune Textiles is hosting an Earth Day celebration featuring crafting and a presentation on sustainable fashion (kristenaune.com); and the Duluth Children's Museum is hosting a series of Earth Day events for families to enjoy together (facebook.com/duluthchildrensmuseum).

In Superior, there will be an Earth Day celebration Friday at the YMCA with "planting, face painting, education, and fun!" (superiorchamber.org)

Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, points out one her favorite areas on one of the three panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Earth Fest in Virginia

exterior of event center
The Iron Trail Motors Event Center seen Oct. 11 in Virginia.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

In Virginia, the Iron Trail Motors Event Center is hosting an Earth Fest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The largest sustainability fair on the Iron Range, Earth Fest features exhibits, discussions, children's activities and live music (MorningBird, Josh Palmi and Trapper). As a bonus, the event is also your chance to safely dispose of used electronics like computers and TVs — for free. For details, see irpsmn.org/earthfest.

Earth Week at FDLTCC

A student walks on campus at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
A student walks on campus at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Oct. 12.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet is hosting events all week, April 17-20, leading up to Earth Day. Plans include presentations about climate adaptation on tribal lands (Monday); programs on sustainability (Tuesday); a research symposium (Wednesday); and a Fond du Lac Resource Management open house (Friday). Thursday is a ziigwan celebration featuring sap boiling and syrup tasting; seed starting; and a game of baaga’dowewin, or traditional stick lacrosse. For details, see fdltcc.edu.

New Low documentary

MSPIFF42_LOW_CueTheStrings__photo_credit_AndyGrund.jpg
A promotional image for "Cue the Strings — A Film About Low."
Contributed / Andy Grund

"Cue the Strings — A Film About Low" is a new documentary about the acclaimed Duluth band, directed by longtime collaborator Philip Harder. A Duluth screening is being planned, but if you're extra eager for a first glimpse, you can hit up the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival.

"Cue the Strings" is screening at The Main cinema in Minneapolis, as part of the festival, on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Preceding the Saturday screening, Harder and Low's Alan Sparhawk will participate in a panel with host Mary Lucia. For tickets and information, see mspfilm.org.

A cardboard funeral program features a black-and-white image of a woman singing into a microphone, with the text "1967-2022."
Mainstage comedy

Light-skinned woman holds microphone as she speaks onstage, with a purple stage light visible in the background.
Whitney Cummings will appear at Duluth's NorShor Theatre on Saturday night.
Contributed / Troy Conrad

Not one, but two prominent Duluth venues are hosting comedy events on Saturday night. "Good for You" podcast host Whitney Cummings will be at the NorShor Theatre. If you want to get a sense of what the evening will entail (or if you miss out on tickets), you can watch one of her Netflix specials or catch up on her NBC series, "Whitney." (jadepresents.com) At the DECC's Symphony Hall, Joe Gatto is presenting an aptly-named "Night of Comedy." Gatto's also a podcast ("Two Cool Moms") and TV ("Impractical Jokers," "The Misery Index") regular. (decc.org)

Get Downtown

A wall decoration in the shape of the state of Minnesota, made from reclaimed wood including Bauer hockey sticks.
A piece of regional art on display in 2022 at Hoops Brewing Co., one of the businesses offering a discount during Get Downtown week.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

That's an order! Well, a strong suggestion. Downtown Duluth's annual discount week begins Monday, April 24, and runs through Saturday, April 29. Businesses offering deals include Duluth Coffee Co. (free mug with $25 purchase), Flagship (25% off hoodies, for those summer campfire nights) and Duluth Tap Exchange (half off food items, which are good to have at a self-pour beer bar). For a complete list of participating establishments, see downtownduluth.com/get-downtown.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
