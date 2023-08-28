Best Bets: Bookworm season begins

DULUTH — Fall is to readers as Super Bowl season is to football fans. Bookstore shelves are stacked with new titles timed for curling up amid falling leaves, and for the first stirrings of a holiday shopping season.

If you're looking to get out in the sunshine, there's always the Minnesota State Fair. Otherwise, pick up your pumpkin spice latte and get ready to top your to-be-read pile! This week's Best Bets is all about books.

Nancy Carlson at Drury Lane

"Harriet's Recital," a 1982 book by Nancy Carlson. Contributed / Carolrhoda Books

Nancy Carlson is one of Minnesota's most beloved children's authors. She's the creator of Harriet the dog, Loudmouth George the rabbit and Louanne Pig. Her books have helped generations of kids get through the ordinary travails of childhood. According to Kirkus, Carlson's 2021 book "My Best Friend Moved Away" is "an expressive tribute to the pain of farewells — and the joys of hellos bolstered and enriched by good memories."

Carlson will be at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais for a meet-and-greet Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, see drurylanebooks.indielite.org.

Brian Duren at Fitger's

Cover art for Brian Duren's "Ivory Black." Contributed / Guernica World Editions

Minneapolis author Brian Duren will be at The Bookstore at Fitger's from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, presenting his new novel "Ivory Black." It's about a (literally) wounded man who turns to art to make sense of his swirling emotions.

"Duren's writing is so lush you will want to stop and read sentences over again," wrote Mary Ann Grossmann in the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Is this a book about the power of Art? The anguish of war? The hypocrisy of ‘good’ men who make money off death? Love? Atonement? All of the above." For information, see fitgersbookstore.com.

Toby's Last Resort

Cover art for Pamela Carter Joern's novel "Toby's Last Resort." Contributed / University of Nebraska Press

"The wounded and broken, misfits and dreamers." We have a few of those in the Northland, but in Pamela Carter Joern's novel "Toby's Last Resort," that describes a community that takes residence at a program in the Nebraska Sandhills. Author and psychologist Mary Pipher ("Reviving Ophelia") praises the "beautiful, funny, and wrenching story that explores the love of land accompanied by a desire for independence and privacy." Again, sound familiar?

Joern will be at Drury Lane Books for a reading on Saturday at 6 p.m. For details, see drurylanebooks.indielite.org.

Science of Agatha Christie

Cover art for "The Science of Agatha Christie" by Meg Hafdahl and Kelly Florence. Contributed / Skyhorse Publishing

Duluthian Kelly Florence and her writing partner, Meg Hafdahl (a Rochester resident who grew up in Duluth), have penned books explaining the science behind women in horror, Stephen King, serial killers, monsters and witchcraft. Now they're turning their gimlet eyes to the Queen of Crime herself.

"The Science of Agatha Christie" could hardly be better timed. "A Haunting in Venice" (the latest movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Christie's Hercule Poirot) arriving in movie theaters Sept. 15 and a Duluth Playhouse production of "Murder on the Orient Express" planned for the new year — not to mention "The Mousetrap" moving to Broadway after a 70-year run in London.

"The Science of Agatha Christie" will be published Sept. 5. For details about the book, see skyhorsepublishing.com. For more information on the authors and a forthcoming book giveaway, see horrorrewind.com.

The authors will be presenting the book at Lake Superior College on Sept. 28; watch lsc.edu for details.

Sure, I'll Join Your Cult

Cover art for Maria Bamford's "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult." Contributed / Gallery Books

Comedian Maria Bamford is one of the most famous people to come from Duluth. Also, she's one of our most on-brand celebrities. Bamford's skewed, self-deprecating humor has endeared millions of fans, and she's earned praise for encouraging openness around issues of mental health. Her new memoir, "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult," is described by the publisher as "a brutally honest and hilariously frenetic memoir about show business, mental health, and the comfort of rigid belief systems."

Jennette McCurdy, the "iCarly" actor and author of the bestselling memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," raves: "Maria Bamford’s writing is laugh-out-loud funny. Her brain is a national treasure." The book hits shelves Sept. 5. See simonandschuster.com for details.

Remember the 'Snowy Halloween'?

Cover art for the book "Snowy Halloween," by Isaac and Jenn Hunt. Contributed / Treasure Hunt Art

Any Minnesotan who was old enough to trick-or-treat remembers the Halloween blizzard of 1991, which did a number on the entire state — dropping 190 million cubic feet of snow on Duluth alone. It's the subject of a new picture book by local authors Isaac and Jenn Hunt, who will be celebrating the dual release of two picture books Sept. 5. The authors will be at Leif Erikson Park from 5:30-7 p.m., alternating readings of "Snowy Halloween" and "The Yellow Dragon." For information, find Treasure Hunt Art on Facebook.