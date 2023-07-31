Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Bon Iver at Bayfront Festival Park

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

musicians perform at outdoor venue
Hands fill the air during a performance by Twista, opening for Flo Rida at Bayfront Festival Park on June 30 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — It's a band, not a man, and the name is pronounced "bone ee-vayr." It was inspired by the French phrase "bon hiver," or "good winter." With another major concert and lots more to do, it's continuing to be a pretty good summer, too.

Bon Iver at Bayfront

Bon Iver was born with its own legend: the story of how Justin Vernon went into the woods after a breakup and produced the spare, stunning album "For Emma, Forever Ago" (2007). While Vernon and his falsetto remain at the center of Bon Iver, the band has expanded to a lineup of several members — now including Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak.

The band's expansive sound, symphonic and strange with a persistent sense of yearning, makes for a powerful collective experience, as a Bayfront Festival Park audience will experience on Wednesday night. For tickets and information, see decc.org.

Breanne Marie Bridge Session

Breanne Tepler, of Duluth, rocks barrettes in her crimped hair
Breanne Tepler, who performs as Breanne Marie, stands outside of Ursa Minor Brewing during the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival in 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Each Bridge Session is a collaboration between the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and a local artist. Now situated in the Depot Theatre, the concerts provide a unique opportunity to hear beloved local voices supplemented by rich instrumentation arranged by Wendy Durrwachter and Greg Moore.

A session recorded with Superior Siren earlier this summer was aired on The Current, but you can't count on second chances — so mark your calendar for Saturday, when Breanne Marie's Bridge Session happens live. For details and tickets, see dsso.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

AICHO art reception

Digital artwork depicts a woman with dark skin and hair, lips painted red, taking a bite out of a strawberry with a serene expression.
Artwork by Tashia Hart.
Contributed / AICHO

The American Indian Community Housing Organization is hosting an exhibit by three artists in their downtown gallery. The show is titled "Indigenous Expressions: Love, Culture & Reinvention," comprising three very different bodies of work.

The lush digital artwork of Tashia Hart touches on themes of food and love; painter Sam Zimmerman explores North Shore nature; and Chenoa Williams will display beadwork inspired by, according to a news release, "anomalies (aliens), geometric designs, sci-fi, technology, arcane, death." You'll have to see it for yourself. Find details on Saturday's catered opening reception at aicho.org.

Spirit of the '80s

Faces, 1985
Young Duluthians feel the power of love at the teen club Faces in 1985.
File / Duluth News Tribune

"It's morning again in America," declared then-President Ronald Reagan's reelection ads in 1984. Things didn't look so sunny in Duluth, which was hit hard by an economic downturn and saw its population steeply decline. The city has since bounced back in a big way, but local history gives a certain edge to the theme of Spirit Valley's Saturday street dance, "I Survived the '80s."

Music helped get us through the tough times, and three live bands will play the Valley Youth Center Teen Building parking lot for a party and best-dressed competition. It's just one among a full weekend of Spirit Valley Days activities that include a Thursday parade and Friday fish fry. For complete details, see spiritvalleydays.com.

LOON Summer Sparkler

A sign at the end of a driveway with a house in the background
The Historic Scott House, in Carlton, is seen in 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Independence Day may be over, but there's still time for a Summer Sparkler. That's the name of a concert and fundraiser presented by Lyric Opera of the North at the Historic Scott House in Carlton. Pianist Bill Munson and singers Vicki Fingalson, Sarah Lawrence, Jeffrey Madison and Calland Metts will "take a stroll down Tin Pan Alley" with American songs from the 1920s and '30s.

Supper boxes from MidCoast Catering are available for pre-order, and Duluthians can board a shuttle to the venue departing the Chester Park neighborhood. For tickets and information, see loonopera.org.

A man smiling and standing in the backyard
Lifestyle
Carlton's Historic Scott House sees next evolution
James Sheetz plans to halt onsite Airbnb rentals but continue hosting events
May 13, 2022
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Pert Near in Silver Bay

Five light-skinned men wearing casual clothes sit against a black-painted brick wall, smiling. Orange butterflies are painted on one section of the wall, to left.
Pert Near Sandstone is set to play Silver Bay.
Contributed / Pert Near Sandstone

Silver Bay hasn't historically cultivated a reputation as the North Shore's entertainment capital, but the port city is ready to rock. Thousands of people turned out last year for the second annual Music in the Park series, and this year's lineup is even stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pert Near Sandstone is a Twin Cities band that has earned a big fan base for a rich roots sound and for organizing the Blue Ox Music Festival — one of the few old-school fests still thriving in the region. Pert Near, often associated with artists like Trampled By Turtles and Charlie Parr, is playing a free show at Silver Bay's City Center Park on Friday night. For details, see facebook.com/rockywallproductionsnorthshore.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
ENTER-MUS-MEISNER-OBIT-GET
National
Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder who sang 'Take It to the Limit,' dead at 77
3d ago
 · 
By  Reuters
Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-OCONNOR-OBIT-1-ZUM
World
Sinéad O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer who courted controversy, dies at 56
4d ago
 · 
By  Nardine Saad / Los Angeles Times
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DZ5B2242.JPG
Sports
Johnson wins first Arrowhead title in a rout
8h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
National Night Out 2022 Washington Square Park DJ dance
Local
National Night Out: Meet neighbors, public safety members, and build community
15h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Aurora before dawn
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Epic battle looms — Full Sturgeon Moon vs. aurora
17h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
people using mountain bike system in woods
Northland Outdoors
Ely gets first singletrack mountain bike trails
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien