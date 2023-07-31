Best Bets: Bon Iver at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH — It's a band, not a man, and the name is pronounced "bone ee-vayr." It was inspired by the French phrase "bon hiver," or "good winter." With another major concert and lots more to do, it's continuing to be a pretty good summer, too.

Bon Iver at Bayfront

Bon Iver was born with its own legend: the story of how Justin Vernon went into the woods after a breakup and produced the spare, stunning album "For Emma, Forever Ago" (2007). While Vernon and his falsetto remain at the center of Bon Iver, the band has expanded to a lineup of several members — now including Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak.

The band's expansive sound, symphonic and strange with a persistent sense of yearning, makes for a powerful collective experience, as a Bayfront Festival Park audience will experience on Wednesday night. For tickets and information, see decc.org.

Breanne Marie Bridge Session

Breanne Tepler, who performs as Breanne Marie, stands outside of Ursa Minor Brewing during the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival in 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Each Bridge Session is a collaboration between the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and a local artist. Now situated in the Depot Theatre, the concerts provide a unique opportunity to hear beloved local voices supplemented by rich instrumentation arranged by Wendy Durrwachter and Greg Moore.

A session recorded with Superior Siren earlier this summer was aired on The Current, but you can't count on second chances — so mark your calendar for Saturday, when Breanne Marie's Bridge Session happens live. For details and tickets, see dsso.com.

AICHO art reception

Artwork by Tashia Hart. Contributed / AICHO

The American Indian Community Housing Organization is hosting an exhibit by three artists in their downtown gallery. The show is titled "Indigenous Expressions: Love, Culture & Reinvention," comprising three very different bodies of work.

The lush digital artwork of Tashia Hart touches on themes of food and love; painter Sam Zimmerman explores North Shore nature; and Chenoa Williams will display beadwork inspired by, according to a news release, "anomalies (aliens), geometric designs, sci-fi, technology, arcane, death." You'll have to see it for yourself. Find details on Saturday's catered opening reception at aicho.org.

Spirit of the '80s

Young Duluthians feel the power of love at the teen club Faces in 1985. File / Duluth News Tribune

"It's morning again in America," declared then-President Ronald Reagan's reelection ads in 1984. Things didn't look so sunny in Duluth, which was hit hard by an economic downturn and saw its population steeply decline. The city has since bounced back in a big way, but local history gives a certain edge to the theme of Spirit Valley's Saturday street dance, "I Survived the '80s."

Music helped get us through the tough times, and three live bands will play the Valley Youth Center Teen Building parking lot for a party and best-dressed competition. It's just one among a full weekend of Spirit Valley Days activities that include a Thursday parade and Friday fish fry. For complete details, see spiritvalleydays.com.

LOON Summer Sparkler

The Historic Scott House, in Carlton, is seen in 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Independence Day may be over, but there's still time for a Summer Sparkler. That's the name of a concert and fundraiser presented by Lyric Opera of the North at the Historic Scott House in Carlton. Pianist Bill Munson and singers Vicki Fingalson, Sarah Lawrence, Jeffrey Madison and Calland Metts will "take a stroll down Tin Pan Alley" with American songs from the 1920s and '30s.

Supper boxes from MidCoast Catering are available for pre-order, and Duluthians can board a shuttle to the venue departing the Chester Park neighborhood. For tickets and information, see loonopera.org.

Pert Near in Silver Bay

Pert Near Sandstone is set to play Silver Bay. Contributed / Pert Near Sandstone

Silver Bay hasn't historically cultivated a reputation as the North Shore's entertainment capital, but the port city is ready to rock. Thousands of people turned out last year for the second annual Music in the Park series, and this year's lineup is even stronger.

Pert Near Sandstone is a Twin Cities band that has earned a big fan base for a rich roots sound and for organizing the Blue Ox Music Festival — one of the few old-school fests still thriving in the region. Pert Near, often associated with artists like Trampled By Turtles and Charlie Parr, is playing a free show at Silver Bay's City Center Park on Friday night. For details, see facebook.com/rockywallproductionsnorthshore.