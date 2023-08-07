Best Bets: Bayfront Blues Festival and more

DULUTH — It's another busy week: Duluth's got the blues (in a good way), hip-hop's turning 50 and the Pickup Truck Opera is rolling into the Northland.

Bayfront Blues Festival

One of Duluth's most beloved music festivals, the Bayfront Blues Fest is tightening things up this year. Instead of two stages there will just be one, but the festival still sprawls across all three days of the weekend with headliners including legends of the Chicago blues. Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio play Friday and Charlie Musselwhite closes the show Saturday. Sunday's main attraction is Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier. For information and tickets, see bayfrontblues.com.

Best of Enemies

David Harewood, left, and Zachary Quinto appear in the National Theatre production of "Best of Enemies." Contributed / Johan Persson

The play "Best of Enemies" is a historical drama centering on the televised 1968 debates between William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal, in which the two debated issues of the day in fierce, often personal terms. The debates influenced generations of political TV — notably the "Point/Counterpoint" segment on "60 Minutes" — but the men's complex relationship fascinated playwright James Graham. The National Theatre production of the play, filmed live in London's West End, screens Thursday and Saturday at Zeitgeist.

Also at Zeitgeist this week: a Tuesday, Aug. 15, screening of "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," as the world mourns actor Paul Reubens. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

The Addams Family

The NorShore Theatre, home of the Duluth Playhouse, seen in March 2022. Contributed / Wes Drummond

The characters invented in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams are pushing the end of their first century, and audiences' fascination shows no signs of abating. The Netflix series "Wednesday" follows innumerable other pop culture iterations of the Addamses, including a musical that hit Broadway in 2010. In the stage show, Wednesday tries to hide her family's dark obsessions from a beau's parents, leading to farcical shenanigans.

Local youth will bring the story to life — or death — on the NorShor stage this weekend in a Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre production. For tickets and information, see duluthplayhouse.org.

Happy birthday to hip-hop

Advertising signage is seen outside R.T. Quinlan's in downtown Duluth. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

On Aug. 11, 1973, a party in the Bronx sparked the alchemy of rapping and turntablism that became the genre we now know as hip-hop. The 50th anniversary of hip-hop, one of the most important and popular streams of artistic expression in American history, is being celebrated across the country.

Here in Duluth, several artists will be performing at R.T. Quinlan's on Friday, sharing original music (including in the form of rap cyphers) and spinning music from across hip-hop's half-century history. For details, see facebook.com/coldcrewpresents.

Pickup Truck Opera

The cast of "Romeo and Juliet," the 2023 Pickup Truck Opera. Contributed / Mixed Precipitation

The Pickup Truck Opera is the evolution of what was formerly known as the Picnic Operetta: an artist-driven celebration of classic opera, pop music and local food. This year's production is "Romeo and Juliet," using Vincenzo Bellini’s 1830 opera based on William Shakespeare's play as a jumping-off point. According to Mixed Precipitation, the company behind the show, "this production also features the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Fugees, and the Pixies — star-crossed bands whose passionate romance and feuds play out in their music."

The Pickup Truck Opera's journey is taking it to locations across Minnesota, including in the Northland, where it will hit Embarrass on Friday. For details, see mixedprecipitation.org.

Remembering Albert Woolson

A statue of First Minnesota veteran Albert Woolson now sits in front of the St. Louis County Depot, where it was moved in 2004 after spending decades in Canal Park. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

If you don't know the name Albert Woolson, you might recognize his face. He's the man depicted in seated position in a statue in front of the St. Louis County Depot, near the doors to the performing arts wing. The last surviving Union veteran of the Civil War and arguably the last surviving veteran, bar none, Woolson lived to age 106 and died in Duluth.

A group of local veteran organizations will be honoring Woolson on Saturday with a pair of events marking 67 years since Woolson's death: One will take place at his Park Hill Cemetery grave at 11 a.m. and one at the Depot statue at 1 p.m. For details, see thehistorypeople.org.