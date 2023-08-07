Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Best Bets: Bayfront Blues Festival and more

Find something to do this week in the Northland.

Gabe Stillman performs in front of a crowd
Blues artist Gabe Stillman, of Williamsport, Pa., looks out to the crowd while performing with the Gabe Stillman Band at the 2022 Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth. The festival returns this weekend.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — It's another busy week: Duluth's got the blues (in a good way), hip-hop's turning 50 and the Pickup Truck Opera is rolling into the Northland.

Bayfront Blues Festival

One of Duluth's most beloved music festivals, the Bayfront Blues Fest is tightening things up this year. Instead of two stages there will just be one, but the festival still sprawls across all three days of the weekend with headliners including legends of the Chicago blues. Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio play Friday and Charlie Musselwhite closes the show Saturday. Sunday's main attraction is Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier. For information and tickets, see bayfrontblues.com.

Black and white image of two Black men playing blues. Young man at left holds electric guitar, while older man at right holds harmonica.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Born in Chicago' documentary tells story of the blues
The film chronicles the emergence of an essential American sound. Bob Dylan appears in a segment about how Chicago players joined him at Newport in 1965.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Best of Enemies

A Black man and a white man wearing business suits sit on chairs with legs crossed, turned to face each other as they speak urgently.
David Harewood, left, and Zachary Quinto appear in the National Theatre production of "Best of Enemies."
Contributed / Johan Persson

The play "Best of Enemies" is a historical drama centering on the televised 1968 debates between William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal, in which the two debated issues of the day in fierce, often personal terms. The debates influenced generations of political TV — notably the "Point/Counterpoint" segment on "60 Minutes" — but the men's complex relationship fascinated playwright James Graham. The National Theatre production of the play, filmed live in London's West End, screens Thursday and Saturday at Zeitgeist.

Also at Zeitgeist this week: a Tuesday, Aug. 15, screening of "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," as the world mourns actor Paul Reubens. For tickets and information, see zeitgeistarts.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Reubens 2016
National
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Actor had privately been battling cancer for the past six years
6d ago
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times

The Addams Family

NorShor Theatre marquee, seen in medium shot along Superior Street, advertising Duluth Playhouse production of "Ragtime."
The NorShore Theatre, home of the Duluth Playhouse, seen in March 2022.
Contributed / Wes Drummond

The characters invented in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams are pushing the end of their first century, and audiences' fascination shows no signs of abating. The Netflix series "Wednesday" follows innumerable other pop culture iterations of the Addamses, including a musical that hit Broadway in 2010. In the stage show, Wednesday tries to hide her family's dark obsessions from a beau's parents, leading to farcical shenanigans.

Local youth will bring the story to life — or death — on the NorShor stage this weekend in a Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre production. For tickets and information, see duluthplayhouse.org.

Happy birthday to hip-hop

Signage framed under plexiglass reads "R.T. Quinlan's / LIVE MUSIC / LIVE MUSIC." The latter words are on posters pinned to a bulletin board.
Advertising signage is seen outside R.T. Quinlan's in downtown Duluth.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

On Aug. 11, 1973, a party in the Bronx sparked the alchemy of rapping and turntablism that became the genre we now know as hip-hop. The 50th anniversary of hip-hop, one of the most important and popular streams of artistic expression in American history, is being celebrated across the country.

Here in Duluth, several artists will be performing at R.T. Quinlan's on Friday, sharing original music (including in the form of rap cyphers) and spinning music from across hip-hop's half-century history. For details, see facebook.com/coldcrewpresents.

Pickup Truck Opera

Eleven people of varying ages and races stand together wearing patchwork clothes heavily featuring denim, gesturing toward the viewer with open arms.
The cast of "Romeo and Juliet," the 2023 Pickup Truck Opera.
Contributed / Mixed Precipitation

The Pickup Truck Opera is the evolution of what was formerly known as the Picnic Operetta: an artist-driven celebration of classic opera, pop music and local food. This year's production is "Romeo and Juliet," using Vincenzo Bellini’s 1830 opera based on William Shakespeare's play as a jumping-off point. According to Mixed Precipitation, the company behind the show, "this production also features the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Fugees, and the Pixies — star-crossed bands whose passionate romance and feuds play out in their music."

The Pickup Truck Opera's journey is taking it to locations across Minnesota, including in the Northland, where it will hit Embarrass on Friday. For details, see mixedprecipitation.org.

Remembering Albert Woolson

Statue of aged man sitting on low wall, with wide-brimmed hat in the style of a Union soldier from the American Civil War sitting next to him on his left.
A statue of First Minnesota veteran Albert Woolson now sits in front of the St. Louis County Depot, where it was moved in 2004 after spending decades in Canal Park.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

If you don't know the name Albert Woolson, you might recognize his face. He's the man depicted in seated position in a statue in front of the St. Louis County Depot, near the doors to the performing arts wing. The last surviving Union veteran of the Civil War and arguably the last surviving veteran, bar none, Woolson lived to age 106 and died in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of local veteran organizations will be honoring Woolson on Saturday with a pair of events marking 67 years since Woolson's death: One will take place at his Park Hill Cemetery grave at 11 a.m. and one at the Depot statue at 1 p.m. For details, see thehistorypeople.org.

also read
Empty stage in need of repair
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
$55 million Duluth Armory renovation tantalizingly close to becoming reality
After decades of effort, the nonprofit that owns the historic building says a reopened facility could be just a couple years away. Meanwhile, the organization's education programs are expanding.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Wrenshall White Deer Statue
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Statue thefts, ransoms, land disputes and civil disagreements
The stories behind some of the Northland's many unique statues: the Wrenshall deer, Honk the Moose, the Moose Lake moose, various Voyageurs and a rooster.
2d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Group of light-skinned musicians are seen performing onstage at night, with warm spotlights shining from behind.
Arts and Entertainment
Concert review: Bon Iver headlines poignant show at Bayfront Festival Park
On a rare hot night in Duluth, Justin Vernon's band performed a heartfelt set after opener Polica played what "might be our last show."
3d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Downtown Arts Virginia
Arts and Entertainment
Iron Range sees growth in events, tourism
Whether you like Renaissance festivals, art, theater, music or history, there might be an event for you on the Iron Range.
6d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
musicians perform at outdoor venue
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bon Iver at Bayfront Festival Park
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-MUS-MEISNER-OBIT-GET
National
Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder who sang 'Take It to the Limit,' dead at 77
Meisner, a bass player, joined Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in forming the original Eagles lineup in 1971,
Jul 27
 · 
By  Reuters
Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor
The Irish singer, who died at 56, was famously associated with Prince. But it was another Minnesotan, Bob Dylan, whom she most often cited as a key influence.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-OCONNOR-OBIT-1-ZUM
World
Sinéad O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer who courted controversy, dies at 56
The soulful, complicated star, whose mental health struggles often eclipsed her art, died Wednesday, according to a family statement issued to the BBC.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Nardine Saad / Los Angeles Times
Exterior view of windowed storefront on leafy city street. A logo for Frost River, with image of an antlered moose, is etched in the windows.
Arts and Entertainment
Frost River sues Lucasfilm over 'Indiana Jones' ad
The Duluth company says its products were stripped of logos for use onscreen, then misleadingly featured in a promotional campaign for a competing gear company.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A shelf full of books is seen from behind, with page edges visible rather than spines, so book titles cannot be identified.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Why are book bans back?
For well over a century, parents and teachers have been concerned that that kids will stop reading due to new pastimes like radio listening and TV watching. Now, books are back in the crosshairs.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Review: Dave Chappelles new special isnt stand-up. Its an anguished history of violence
Arts and Entertainment
Dave Chappelle set to headline Xcel Energy Center in September
Jul 26
 · 
By  Ross Raihala, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Promotional poster for "Barbie" movie features white woman in character as living doll, smiling and wearing striped bathing suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Barbie' wins blockbuster weekend at movies
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Mike Dunnigan does the limbo
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: All Pints North and more
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
BrewhouseTri_2.JPG
Sports
Nisula gets another chance at more than just Brewhouse Triathlon
14h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
duck-stamp-2022-2023 James Hautman.jpg.jfif
Northland Outdoors
Federal duck stamps on your phone soon?
17h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Front view of a black, red and white ship with 404 printed on the bow
Local
1980s crew reunites aboard Duluth-based ship
22h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten