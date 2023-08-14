Best Bets: Art in Bayfront Park and more

DULUTH — Whether you're ready for romance, ready to rock or just "Confused," the Twin Ports have activities for you to enjoy this week.

Art in Bayfront Park

Artist Barret Lee created the poster art for 2023's Art in Bayfront Park event. Contributed / Art in Bayfront Park

The annual juried Art in Bayfront Park festival hits the harbor Saturday and Sunday. Expect over 100 artists working in various disciplines including, not to be forgotten, the culinary arts. This year's commemorative poster features a design by Minneapolis artist Barret Lee: "a friendly yeti painted over a collage of historic Duluth newsprint," as the event's website explains.

For information on the free festival, see artinbayfrontpark.com.

Dazed and Confused

Theatrical release poster for "Dazed and Confused" (1993). Contributed / Gramercy Pictures

Richard Linklater's 1993 film became an instant classic not just for its depiction of high school culture in the psychedelic '70s, but for its affectionate portrait of a generation coming of age in a disillusioned era. The movie's ensemble cast includes a number of actors who would become well-known, including Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Parker Posey. It's Matthew McConaughey, though, who steals the show, playing a 20-something who just can't leave high school behind.

The film has had a cultural impact well beyond its $8 million box office take. "The Pelican Brief" netted nearly $200 million the same year, but don't expect any 30th anniversary screenings of that one.

For tickets and information on Wednesday's "Dazed and Confused" screening at Zeitgeist, see zeitgeistarts.com.

ArtCars at Black Beach

Artist Dominique Menard and the "Cozy Car." Contributed / Patti Paulson

Minneapolis residents have grown to love "ArtCars": automobiles customized with whimsical trappings. They're seen in an annual parade through the Mill City, and now they're coming north for a weekend of fun in Silver Bay. The festivities start with a Thursday discussion forum at Reunion Hall, continues with a Friday "sneak peek" at City Center Park and culminates in an ArtCar Beach Bash at Black Beach. The bash will include crafts, activities, competitions and food vendors.

For details, see artcarparade.com.

Twin Ports Music Festival

New Salty Dog, seen here performing on the Vista Star in 2022, will perform at the Cedar Lounge in Superior on Friday as part of the Twin Ports Music Festival. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Last year's inaugural Twin Ports Music Festival came together spontaneously, when a bluegrass jam west of St. Cloud was canceled and several acts regrouped for a concert in Superior. This year, the festival returns with a two-day lineup at Earth Rider Brewery. On each day, Saturday and Sunday, one act holds down the Cedar Lounge while four more rotate through the outdoor Festival Grounds stage. Artists include the Cactus Blossoms (6 p.m. Friday) and Serbian American blues performer Ana Popovic.

For details and tickets, see twinportsmusicfestival.com.

Jurassic Park in Concert

The gates of the eponymous attraction, as seen in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film "Jurassic Park." Contributed / DECC

All the memes, all the CGI, all the Jeff Goldblum chuckles couldn't have made "Jurassic Park" a smash hit 30 years ago without the soaring score of John Williams. On Saturday, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is going big, performing the entire score live while the film screens in Symphony Hall. Jason Seber, a gifted conductor known for bringing orchestral music to accessible contexts, will hold the baton for the highly anticipated show.

For tickets and details, see decc.org.

Castle Danger turns 12

Growlers fill up at Castle Danger Brewery in 2019. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

Can you believe it's only been a dozen years since Castle Danger Brewery opened in its namesake North Shore community, serving 13 local establishments and selling growlers three nights a week? Today, having moved to a larger facility in Two Harbors, Castle Danger is the Northland's largest brewery, with plenty of reason to celebrate. Water Cat, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, A Band Called Truman and Woodblind will play a free ("and family friendly!") party at the brewery Saturday.

For details, see castledangerbrewery.com.

Bookstore Romance Day

Jonathan Thunder, who recently painted a mural on an exterior wall at Zenith Bookstore, illustrated the cover of Tashia Hart's "Native Love Jams." Contributed / Not Too Far Removed Press

Bookstore Romance Day isn't about falling in love with a bookstore, though bookworms may well swoon at the sight of their favorite indie retailer. The national event is a celebration of romance fiction: one of the most popular book genres and yet one that's still commonly stigmatized.

On Saturday, Zenith Bookstore will be hosting Duluth author Tashia Hart ("Native Love Jams") and offering artisan chocolate bars to buyers of "Blind Date with a Book" wrapped packages. See zenithbookstore.com for details.

Meanwhile, the Bookstore at Fitger's is hosting author Julie McElwain (of the Kendra Donovan series) on Saturday, then Heidi Shertok ("Unorthodox Love") on Sunday — plus offering "the biggest Blind Date with a Book you can imagine, quizzes, games" and, yes, chocolate. See facebook.com/fitgersbooks for details.