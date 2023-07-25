Best Bets: All Pints North and more

DULUTH — This weekend won't see all pints literally coming north (they'll probably keep a few to quaff in Minneapolis), but it might seem that way as one of the state's most anticipated annual beer festivals comes to Bayfront.

All Pints North

Beer just tastes better by the harbor. Ask Boz Scaggs, ask the Platters, ask the thousands of tipplers who pack Bayfront Festival Park each year for Minnesota's most scenic beer festival. Dozens of tents will fill the field with samples spotlighting Minnesota's craft culture.

There will also be live music (Fenestra Funk, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples) and suspense regarding the coveted Best Beer and Most Creative Brewery Booth awards. Voters in those categories tend to show a little local Duluth bias ... or, maybe our breweries are just objectively the best. To decide for yourself, find information and tickets at mncraftbrew.org.

If you want to get the sampling started early, Bent Paddle and Ursa Minor are hosting Friday pre-parties, with live music at both breweries and opportunities to tie-dye logo shirts at Ursa Minor. See bentpaddlebrewing.com and ursaminorbrewing.com for details.

Power Up the Plaza

Flags representing Minnesota and the United States wave over Lake Superior Plaza in Duluth on July 20. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Downtown Duluth is resuming its summer music series, with free shows and free joe (courtesy of Duluth Coffee) at Lake Superior Plaza on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. That is well before a typical rock star's waking hour, so either these musicians are early birds or they really love downtown Duluth.

This week's artist is Jen West, one of the city's most beloved singer-songwriters — known for solo work as well as being a member of Space Carpet. Maybe you can even squeeze in a little professional networking after you wipe a tear for "Start Anew." For information, see downtownduluth.com.

Women's World Cup viewing party

The Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub in Duluth is seen July 20. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

This year's FIFA Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first time the soccer tournament will be held in the Southern Hemisphere. For Northland fans, though, it's not the latitude, it's the longitude. Many games are happening, from our perspective, in the middle of the night.

The United States team did land a prime time slot for its match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, and the Dubh Linn will host a big-screen watch party for the 8 p.m. game. Pour one out for the Dutch: It will be 1 a.m. where they're at. For venue contact information, see dubhlinnpub.com.

Ragtime Rendezvous

One of the four sides of the 45 RPM issue of Max Morath's debut recording. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Lake Superior Ragtime Society has a simple motto: "ragtime is a good time." It's been a poignant year for Northland fans of that happy music. Ragtime legend Max Morath, who had retired to Duluth, died last month at age 96.

The music, though, goes on. The society is hosting a Friday night concert at Empire Coffee in Superior. "We'll have the piano singing while you enjoy a beverage and dinner," promise organizers. For details on the free event, see facebook.com/lsragtime.

Blueberry Art Festival

Zeke Smith holds blueberry pies at the 2019 Blueberry Art Festival in Ely. Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth may have the Rhubarb Festival, but Ely has a lock on blueberries when it comes to summer events in the Northland.

The juried weekend Blueberry Art Festival boasts dozens of new vendors in addition to longtime favorites. Looking all that art is bound to stimulate the appetite, and blueberry pie is just the tip of the iceberg at an event that includes everything from turkey legs to seafood to fro-yo to cheese curds. Local business are also offering "Operation Blueberry" mini-events to encourage attendees to explore the entire city. For details, see ely.org.

A Hard Day's Night

Zeitgeist Zinema marquee, seen in Duluth in 2022. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

When the movie review platform Letterboxd caught Tom Hanks on the red carpet recently promoting Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," a staffer asked the star to name his four favorite movies of all time. His picks included "2001: A Space Odyssey," "The Best Years of Our Lives" and "A Hard Day's Night."

"Seeing that in 1964," said Hanks, "I was eight. And to see the Beatles be so fresh and hilarious and funny with the greatest music of any generation? That is definitely number three." (Number four, for the record, was "Midnight Cowboy.")

Whether you're eight, 80 or somewhere in between, you too can enjoy the Beatles in their youthful prime on the big screen at Zeitgeist on Sunday. For tickets and details, see zeitgeistarts.com.