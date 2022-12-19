Best Bets: A Very Mimi Christmas, Earth Rider Solstice Celebration and more

DULUTH — With Christmas on Sunday, many Northlanders will be spending this weekend cozying up with family and friends. If you're looking to get out and about, though, there's still plenty to do. Check our our holiday guide for an overview, and read on for six more recommendations.

Arts and Entertainment Duluth holiday events 2022: From Bentleyville to ballet The Zenith City's Christmas season kicks off this weekend with a parade and a lights display. Grab your calendar and peruse our guide to what's coming up.

A Very Mimi Christmas

Many Low fans are experiencing poignant feelings as they approach this first Christmas without band member Mimi Parker, who died last month of ovarian cancer at age 55. The Duluth band released a widely beloved Christmas album in 1999, and that release will be played in its entirety Wednesday at Sacred Heart Music Center. The event, called "A Very Mimi Christmas," will also feature a cookie potluck and an opportunity to make commemorative ornaments. "She loved to make stuff," said friend and organizer Scott Lunt in a statement. "We wanted to include an element in the evening to honor her maker’s spirit." For more information on the event, which will also be streamed live on YouTube, see sacredheartmusic.org.

The Queen onscreen in Ely

Theatrical release poster for "Portrait of the Queen." Contributed / Nexo Digital Media

This was also the year the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, who died in September at age 96. Elizabeth's extraordinary life remains a subject of great fascination, and a new documentary considers her from the perspective of several photographers who captured her likeness. Directed by Italian fashion photographer Fabrizio Ferri, "Portrait of the Queen" is currently booked in limited engagements at select movie theaters — including Ely's Historic State Theater, where it plays Wednesday at 4 p.m. For information and tickets, see movies.elystatetheater.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth Rider Solstice Celebration

Kubb, seen here being played at Duluth's Portman Park in 2021, is part of Earth Rider's Winter Solstice Celebration on Thursday. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

It's finally here: the shortest day of the year. Earth Rider Brewery is celebrating the darkness with a Winter Solstice Celebration on Thursday. Attendees can make their own luminaries, build snow castles, play the all-season game of kubb, or just stand around a bonfire and enjoy a fermented beverage. The Spin Collective will be playing with fire, and Carolyn Kerns — also known as the Northwoods Witch — will be leading a "create your own solstice" ritual. "Joy and love and creativity are all super spiritual," Kerns told the News Tribune in 2019. "If you’re living in the moment and joy infuses you, that’s a spiritual experience." For more information, see earthrider.beer.

Lifestyle Tarot, potions and magic: Duluth witch shares path to healing work For Carolyn Kerns, a witch is a healer who works with nature, plants and cycles of the universe. Kerns has been identifying as a witch for 11 years, and she offers tarot readings and potions through her business, Northwoods Witch.

Home for the Holidaze

The Crunchy Bunch, seen here performing in 2018. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

With Christmas falling on a Sunday, this year you can go out and party on Christmas Eve Eve and still be available for family gatherings on the 24th. DJ collective the Crunchy Bunch will be at the Jade Fountain on Friday, and they promise that "Frosty's gettin' freak nasty on the dance floor, baby!" Advance tickets are required, due to the venue's limited capacity, and be careful: dance floors are slippery when wet. For details, see facebook.com/thecrunchybunch.

New book about the road to Title IX

Sheri Brenden, author of "Break Point," is the younger sister of Peggy Brenden, one of the athletes whose story the book chronicles. Contributed / University of Minnesota Press

Tuesday, Dec. 27, marks the publication date of Sheri Brenden's book "Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX." The book spotlights two Minnesota teenagers who went to court in 1972 and established a legal precedent for girls to participate equally in high school sports prior to the passage of Title IX. Though the girls themselves were from St. Cloud and Hopkins, the Northland comes into the story by way of a Cloquet cross-country ski meet and a Virginia high school athletic director — not to mention Judge Miles Lord, a pivotal figure in the case, who grew up on the Cuyuna Range. For information on "Break Point," see upress.umn.edu.

Candlelight Ski

Skiing by candlelight is a popular Northland winter activity. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

In 2015, a group of Duluth cross-country skiers led the renovation of a 1963 concrete building formerly used as a hockey warming house into the Lester-Amity Chalet: a year-round community center along Seven Bridges Road in Duluth's North Shore neighborhood. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the chalet will be home base for what organizers are calling "a magic candlelight ski event" with snacks and drinks available. In addition to being an open house for the chalet, it's also a social for the Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance. For information, see facebook.com/lesteramitychalet.