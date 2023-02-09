Bayfront skating rink to feature art projections on Friday and Saturday nights

DULUTH — The ice rink at Bayfront Festival Park will get a little extra flash this weekend. Three local artists have created animated projections that will be displayed at the Bayfront Family Center on Friday and Saturday nights.

A painting by Emily Koch is projected on the Bayfront Park Family Center during preparation for the upcoming Friends of the Light installation. Contributed / Daniel Benoit

Daniel Benoit, a projection specialist, collaborated with painters Tara Austin and Emily Koch to capture a series of images that will come alive from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each of the two nights. The ice rink, which is free for the public and has skates available for loan, will be kept open an hour later than usual for the special event.

All three artists are based in Duluth. The experience is being co-presented by the Duluth Public Arts Commission and the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Benoit said he was pleased to be approached by the commission's Carly Jandl and Tammy Clore. "Most of the time when working with cities," he said, "they're asking you to do a thing, and this was kind of the opposite. (They) said, 'Hey, what would you like to do, and how can we do it?'"

Austin, a specialist in Norwegian rosemaling (a decorative folk art technique), often paints on clear surfaces, explained Benoit.

"I saw her work, and it just kind of sparked this idea," he said. "Plexiglas is transparent. I could film people painting on it, and then use that to mimic animation."

A camera and a piece of Plexiglas are readied for the creation of animations capturing the processes of two Duluth painters. Contributed / Daniel Benoit

Koch and Benoit are members of The Embassy, the artist collective known for events such as the alternative holiday art experience called Boubville. "I'm almost exclusively a digital creator," said Benoit, "and so having to analyze what (the painters) were doing through this frame-by-frame process ... was really fascinating."

In addition to Austin's rosemaling, Koch contributed paintings of creatures including a fox and a sturgeon. Illuminated animal sculptures by artist Mary Plaster will also appear as part of the installation, called Friends of the Light. For more information, see duluthmn.gov.