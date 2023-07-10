Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival returns to Duluth

DULUTH — Since its inception 17 years ago, the Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival has grown from 660 attendees to 3,500 in 2022, tripling its overall budget and bringing in high-profile artists from across the globe.

The popular Caribbean-themed event will be hosted again this year at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, with gates opening at noon. Discounted tickets are available before Saturday, or for full price with cash only at the event.

Festival-goers dance and listen to the music as the International Reggae All Stars perform during the Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival on July 17, 2021. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Described on the festival's website as "a celebration of world music whose artists spread the message of love, hope and equality for all people worldwide," attendees are encouraged to "bring your flag and wave it proudly!"

Inspired by a love of the Caribbean culture, Janna Dreher first organized Duluth's reggae festival in 2006, adding "world music" to the title in 2011.

"People come up and thank me all the time for bringing this event to Duluth because it's just culturally diverse and people really appreciate it," Dreher said. "People who are not necessarily familiar with the artists, they come to the event to try it out and have a wonderful experience.

"When they come to the event, they just enjoy the vibe so much because it's really a gathering of a very diverse community of people from the Caribbean; people who represent the African diaspora."

One difference from years past is the event's focus on afrobeats — a fusion of reggae, dance hall and soca rhythms.

"As you listen to new artists and their new material, you'll be hearing and seeing that rhythm and vibe of afrobeats music," Dreher said. "We run a family-oriented event, so we want it to be music that everyone can enjoy."

Honestly, I don't think people realize the level of talent we are bringing in. Janna Dreher

This year's festival brings internationally-traveling performers from Jamaica and Barbados, as well as from Ghana, Africa. The musical lineup includes Konshens, Luciano, Stonebwoy, Alison Hinds, DJ Sound of Fujun and Minnesota-based bands Dred I Dred and Rootz Within.

"They're top-notch, well recognized artists in this genre of world music. Honestly, I don't think people realize the level of talent we are bringing in," Dreher said.

Both Alison Hinds and Stonebwoy are new to performing in Duluth.

Hinds is known as the "Queen of Soca," which Dreher describes as fast-paced, upbeat genre of music from the Caribbean islands that is fun to dance (or limbo) to.

"She was essentially the first female artist that came to the forefront in the Soca genre," Dreher said.

Stonebwoy is a prominent dance hall/reggae/pop artist from Ghana, with over 3 million followers on Facebook.

"He's getting a lot of exposure internationally by collaborating with a lot of other music, so he's pretty special this year," Dreher said.

Popular reggae artist Luciano will also take the stage. Luciano started out in Jamaica in the 1990s, and has performed with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a British symphony orchestra based in London.

Konshens also hails from Jamaica and is a prominent dance hall artist with over 1 million followers on Facebook. Similar to how hip-hop borrowed inspiration from Jamaican artist Lee "Scratch" Perry, dance hall is also transcending genres in the U.S. within mainstream music by popular artists such as Miley Cyrus and Beyonce, Dreher noted.

"The dance hall crowd is the later audience, if you will. They're the late-nighters. They're the ones who want to go to the after-party and then they want to know where the party is after the after-party."

The Bayfront Reggae Official After Party is Saturday at Spurs On First, 109 W. First St., from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The event mainly draws an audience from Minnesota's surrounding states and Canada, in addition to those traveling from the east and west coasts or from Florida, Dreher said. Last year, the event sold 3,000 tickets and had an estimated 3,500 attendees.

This year, Dreher anticipates the crowd will be about the same.

The crowd at the Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival has grown from over 600 in 2006 to 3,500 in 2022. Contributed / Jeff Peabody

"We're getting good response on our ticket sales," Dreher said. "People are in town. They love to go out to enjoy the lake. They love to go out to our different, wonderful restaurants. Our hotels get filled up. So there is lots to do in Duluth that are special; Lakewalk being one thing. Foodies love Duluth because of the wonderful food. There's wonderful hiking, biking — all of it.

"People just love to come to the festival and enjoy Duluth as a destination for their vacation."

A unique spread of cultural cuisine will be featured at the event. Sixteen of its 26 vendors are serving food, Dreher said. There are Caribbean classics such as jerk chicken, curried goat, oxtail and red snapper and Trinidadian roti, and African dishes like samosas and jollof rice. Local vendors Saigon Cafe and King of Creams add to the variety of options.

"It's a real foodie event," she said. "We've got quite a lineup of food, and artisans selling unique clothing and jewelry as well. If you haven't tried it, you should really come out and try it. The vibe is really special; the food is wonderful. We have all kinds of cool Caribean themed beverages and food, so that's really exciting for people."

A raffle will be held to help support education for children in Jamaica through the Jamaica Minnesota Organization .

As a multi-faceted musician herself, Dreher, of Two Harbors, has played reggae music for nearly two decades.

"My husband's from Jamaica. We've been married almost 17 years, so I've been kind of integrated in the culture for quite some time," Dreher said.

She mastered the keyboard for Uprising, the soca/ska band she started in 2006, which later disbanded in 2014. Also classically trained, Dreher played clarinet in the Two Harbors City Band for 20 years.

Dexter Baxter of Uprising performs during the 2011 Reggae and World Music Festival. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

"As far as performing, reggae has really appealed to me," Dreher said. "I just love the message and I love the rhythms. I feel them in my heartbeat."

Her newest project is in partnership with local artist Alex Peterson, who performs a show on Wednesdays at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth called Taproom Paddle Splash & Reggae Jam. In addition to playing the keys, Dreher has written songs that will be produced by drummer Jubba White of the Jamaican reggae band Dubtonic Kru.

In June, Dreher retired after two decades as a school counselor at North Shore Community School, and after a half-century serving in the occupational therapy field to provide services at Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors for many years.

In her current role as the event's owner and manager, Dreher is charged with spearheading and promoting the annual festival.

"I have a wonderful team who help me with the show. We have about 40 volunteers and we have a crew of eight people, and about 26 security staff," Dreher said. "I also have wonderful sponsors — a lot of them being with me the whole time I've had the festival, and I really do appreciate the sponsorship locally as well."