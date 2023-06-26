Bayfield farmer Ann Rosenquist on her journey to 'Alone'

BAYFIELD — Ann Rosenquist is used to living off the grid. She and her partner, Tom Galazen, operate North Wind Organic Farm on Valley Road.

Tom Galazen, left, and Ann Rosenquist with some of the solar panels they use to power their organic farm near Bayfield. Contributed / North Wind Organic Farm

"North Wind is not connected to the national electric grid and the attendant coal, nuclear, oil, and gas units," according to the farm's website. "Our electricity has been generated on site from solar and wind for decades."

Rosenquist's expertise in living off the land stood her in good stead to compete on the History Channel reality series "Alone." The show's ongoing 10th season was filmed in a remote area of northern Saskatchewan, where 10 contestants were each situated on isolated patches of land. Their goal: simply to survive, with the last contestant to "tap out" receiving a prize of $500,000.

During a phone interview June 16, the farmer, who was 56 at the time of filming, couldn't discuss the details of her experience on the show — a standard requirement of contestants on reality shows where the results haven't yet been revealed.

In the season's third episode, which aired Thursday, viewers saw Rosenquist become the second contestant to tap out. After nearly three weeks in the wild, Rosenquist had built a sturdy shelter, but was losing the energy needed to hunt and prepare wild game as food.

"I don't want to go. I really like it here," Rosenquist told the "Alone" crew that arrived to retrieve her. "But I think it's a huge accomplishment even just to be where I'm at, you know? I can't believe I'm here. It's a gift."

The following conversation has been edited for clarity and length. Season 10 of "Alone" is now airing on the History Channel, with a new episode each Thursday at 8 p.m. For more information on the show, see history.com/shows/alone.

Q: I understand that when you were young, your family moved from Minneapolis to a resort on the North Shore. Can you tell us a little bit about the resort and what that was like?

A: It was Solbakken Resort in Lutsen, Minnesota. It was a very small resort. The former owners were very good gardeners but not very good housekeepers, so my parents did a lot of work. They were working all the time, and I was roaming around with my little sister in the woods. As they got the place fixed up, then we'd have different families that would come and maybe spend a week, so we kind of entertained their kids in the woods. It was kind of an interesting little childhood.

Ann Rosenquist, bundled for outdoor survival on "Alone." Contributed / Brendan George Ko / History Channel

Q: You've had quite a range of careers since then: bus driver, factory worker, personal trainer, mushroom grower. Where did you end up living for all of those years?

A: I ended up going to college out east ... I ended up coming back and went to college at the (University of Minnesota) and did a lot of work there, delivering newspapers and such. Then I ended up going down to North Carolina, (and) I loved the mountains there. Then I moved back to Grand Marais and I was there for another 10 years, and then I ended up in Bayfield. I've been here for 12 years.

Q: What are the challenges, and the rewards, of this life you and your partner have chosen?

A: Every year is so different. This year, we're really grappling with the drought. It's a lot of bucket-carrying of water. It's like a training schedule, basically, thousands of gallons every day. Some of it we're moving via hoses from the pond, but I'm not sure we're going to be able to keep that up. We're going to run out of water eventually.

The challenges are immense. The reward is that we eat well, very well, because it's all our food and organic. A lot of our customers are real happy and they really respect what we're doing, and I think they understand what we're doing. That is pretty cool. We're off-grid up here, so that's another obstacle, especially if you're growing a lot of fruits and vegetables and you have to have refrigeration.

Ann Rosenquist stands second from left among participants in season 10 of "Alone." Contributed / History Channel

Q: How did you decide to apply to be on "Alone"?

A: I have always been into primitive skills and survival. I read many books, like (those by) Larry Dean Olsen and Mors Kochanski. I got tuned into going to primitive skills events, where you go for like a week and there's instructors that are just the best in the world, that teach you all kinds of things from cordage to making your own bow to making arrows to tanning hides. I just got really into that — so much so that I started teaching at a primitive skills event in Arizona.

I'm not a TV watcher, but I just found ("Alone") so well done. You just had to see every season. I actually knew some of the people on the show that had been on previous seasons. So I thought about applying. I was like, "Oh, I don't know, I'm kind of old," but my mom had died and I thought you know, my life is passing by. I should just apply. How hard is it? Just send an email.

So I sent the email, and then I got a reply back. I almost fell on the floor!

Q: How did the terrain in Saskatchewan compare to the terrain that you know in the Northland?

A: It's really thick in places. It's different. There's some hills, not a lot. When we flew in, it was just like lake after lake after lake and then we got to Reindeer Lake and it was just like, you could see the curve of the earth. The lake is huge. And all those islands, it just goes on and on. There's nothing; there's no people down there. It's just amazing. That just blew me away.

The terrain itself is is lots of reindeer moss and black spruce. Labrador tea. There's not as many plants out in the woods as there (are) here, but in a lot of ways it seems similar, just because it's up north. It was definitely a more primitive landscape.

Q: What are your future plans, now that you're back home?

A: I think we might start getting more into teaching here at the farm about primitive skills. ... When I applied, I didn't really think about the future. It was more of the great, grand adventure of it all. I wasn't thinking that, jeez, I was going on television. That's been the weirdest part of the whole experience.

