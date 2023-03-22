99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight

The Duluth East High School graduate has been in TV shows including "iCarly" and the new "Wolf Pack," not to mention movies like "Merry Kiss Cam."

Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Bailey Stender has over a dozen credits on IMDB.
Contributed / Natha Pasha Photography
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Hollywood producer Mandy June Turpin brought established stars from out of town to play the biggest roles in last year's "Merry Kiss Cam." When she heard there was an actor from Duluth who might be a good fit for the film, Turpin reserved judgment until auditions were held.

Young white woman crouches on a sidewalk near a golden yellow dog. Woman smiles, wearing winter gear.
Bailey Stender while filming "Merry Kiss Cam" in Duluth in 2022.
Contributed / Tom Stender

By the time the movie wrapped, Turpin was convinced. "Bailey Stender," Turpin told an audience at a local screening last fall, "is going to be a star."

Some would say the 23-year-old actor already is. Check IMDB, where she has 14 credits. Check the news site CelebrityKind, where Stender was interviewed about her breakout role on the Paramount+ supernatural drama "Wolf Pack."

Stender has an entry on FamousBirthdays.com, which judges that among people born in Duluth, she may not be as famous as Bob Dylan — but she is more famous than R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. Not that Stender cares about rankings.

"My best friend, Pau Suarez Gomis, had noticed that that acting was stressing me out," Stender told the News Tribune by phone from Los Angeles. "She sat me down and said, 'Is it your ego that feels the need to prove to everyone that you can do it and book (roles) and be a big actress, or is it your soul?'"

Stender, she said, broke into tears at the question. "I was like, my soul doesn't care whether I'm booking or not. My soul just wants to do it for fun. So I started coming at it from a different approach, and literally a month later, I booked 'Bunk'd' and I booked 'iCarly' and the ball started rolling."

That would be the 2021 Paramount+ revival of the Jennette McCurdy series that ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. In the new series, Stender plays Prunella Pitz, a character so comically perfect that the title character (played by Miranda Cosgrove) accuses her of literally being a robot.

Two young women face each other in a well-furnished interior. Woman at right wears white wedding dress featuring mirrored details.
Bailey Stender, right, appears with actor Miranda Cosgrove on a 2021 episode of "iCarly."
Contributed / Lisa Rose / Nickelodeon / Paramount+

"'iCarly' was my favorite show growing up," said Stender. "That was really crazy."

Stender grew up in Duluth, where she attended Holy Rosary School and East High School. At first it was far from obvious, Stender said, that she'd thrive in the limelight.

"When I was in kindergarten, I was so shy. I wouldn't talk to anyone, and my mom had to stay in class with me," Stender remembered. "Finally my grandma was like, 'I feel like you need to do something to help her get out of her shell. Why don't you put her in a play?'"

Two light-skinned children in costume for a play. Child at left is costumed as a wolf, while child at right is costumed as Little Red Riding Hood.
Bailey Stender, right, at age 9, rehearses a scene with castmate Braxton Baker for a Duluth Playhouse youth production of "Into the Woods" in 2008.
Amanda Odeski / File / Duluth News Tribune

That brought her to Duluth Playhouse, a "horrifying" prospect until rehearsal actually started. Suddenly, "I was having the best time," Stender said. "It's helped me so much to become who I am now, very extroverted."

"She's been a star since day one," said Kate Horvath, who directed Stender in "many, many" Playhouse productions. "She's just swimming in talent."

Horvath encouraged Stender to explore her full range. "I remember having conversations with her where I had to convince her she was funny," said Horvath. "Seventy other kids are dying laughing (at her performance), and she's like, 'I'm not funny.'"

Young white woman stands onstage, costumed as Wednesday Addams in a black dress with long black braids.
Bailey Stender in character as Wednesday Addams in a Duluth East High School theater production.
Contributed / Bailey Stender

Stender's next step was the theater program at East, which she said "was amazing. Some of my favorite theater memories took place at East. 'The Addams Family,' playing Wednesday, that was one of my favorite roles, still, to this day."

The News Tribune interviewed Stender in 2016, when the then-17-year-old was preparing to play the lead in "Cinderella." Stender, already described by a reporter as a "theater veteran," said about her character: "I like that she's all about kindness and inspiring kindness in others. That's my main aspiration in life."

2893169+1016.F.DBN_.Cinderella.GlassSlipper.JPG
Bailey Stender, seen backstage as a Duluth East High School student starring in "Cinderella" in 2016.
Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

With her passion for the stage and a singing ability to match her acting chops, Stender planned to make a career in the performing arts. "I really thought my path was going to be Broadway theater," she said. "I went to school for musical theater for one year in Nashville, Tennessee, at Belmont University School of Music."

Horvath, who worked in New York before coming back to lead the Duluth Playhouse's education programming from 2007-2017, knew what it was like to come out of the Northland and aim for the country's biggest stages.

"I was that kid," said Horvath. "I am from Superior, grew up and fortunately had some mentors who saw and developed that talent."

Horvath described taking local students to Chicago to audition for college programs. "It's the first time that students from Duluth saw, 'I'm here, and there are thousands of people like me.'" Part of the "secret sauce" that helped Stender stand out, thought Horvath, was the young actor's ability to hold her sense of self "in a room where not everyone's on your side."

While Stender enjoyed her program in Nashville, she felt a pull west. "Even though I was having the best time and met a bunch of my best friends," Stender said, "my intuition ... was just screaming at me to move to L.A."

Fortunately, she had a Duluth connection in the City of Angels. "I went and stayed with my friend from East High School, Lexie Horton, for a month in L.A., and I just fell in love with it," said Stender.

"She got some voiceover work," said Horvath. (Recently, you may have heard Stender as the voice of Carol Cookie in the video game Cookie Run: Kingdom.) "People were like, 'Get here for auditions.'" Horvath supported Stender in her decision to pursue opportunities in Los Angeles.

"If you would have asked her at 14 or 15, 'Hey, Bailey, do you think you're going to break into your film career by doing voiceover work?' She would have been like, 'No, I'm going to go to Broadway, Kate,'" said Horvath. "I think it's turned out beautifully for her, and it will continue to."

The first time Stender stepped onto a professional film set was when she signed up to be an extra in a music video. "I was like, I guess I have to see if I even like being on set," she said.

The music artist's identity was undisclosed until the day of production. Suffice it to say, Stender recognized the name.

Young white woman poses, smiling, for portrait against a white backdrop. She wears a denim jumpsuit and has blonde hair.
Bailey Stender is now based in Los Angeles, but returns to Duluth often.
Contributed / Natha Pasha Photography

"I arrived and it was my favorite artist of all time, Ariana Grande," said Stender. "I felt like the universe was telling me, 'This is the place for you.'"

You won't be able to spot Stender in the "God Is a Woman" music video. "I'm just in the crowd," she explained. Nonetheless, it was a start.

"Bailey went into this knowing she was going to have to do the work," said Horvath. "She was producing her own short films, and putting her stuff on YouTube, before she ever had an agent and a management team. She has been making and doing and trying and failing and starting again."

"I probably emailed like 50 agents total and got a response from five, honestly," remembered Stender. "I was really trying."

Finally, Stender's performance at an industry showcase sparked interest and got her signed. "It was so crazy having an agent and going from not auditioning at all to going out for movies with Meryl Streep," Stender said. "Having an agent really does change the game."

"Wolf Pack," with its debut season just released on Paramount+, is raising Stender to a new level of visibility. Esquire calls the teen werewolf drama "a certified hit," featuring an established star who became "TV sci-fi royalty" through her performance as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"I initially auditioned for this role thinking (my character) was in only one episode, and was on the luckiest streak of my life being added to more episodes," Stender told CelebrityKind. "I also didn’t know Sarah Michelle Gellar (had) signed on until I was on set, and I freaked."

Stender's character, Phoebe, is a former friend of Blake (Bella Shepard), one of the lead characters. At the beginning of the first episode, the characters are on a bus when a catastrophic wildfire flares up. Blake, wanting to reach her family, pleads to borrow Phoebe's phone.

"For real?" says Stender, in character. "You don't talk to me for over a year, and now you want to be friends again? You're unbelievable." Phoebe keeps her phone.

Bailey Stender Wolf Pack
Bailey Stender, fifth from right, as Chloe on "Wolf Pack."
Contributed / Curtis Bonds Baker / MTV Entertainment / Paramount+

"It's so weird playing the mean girl because I swear to God, every role I've booked has been like, goofy, quirky, best friend," said Stender, "and suddenly I'm this b----. But it's been really, really fun."

Horvath remembered casting Stender against type in a Duluth production of "Fame."

"Bailey might have played a different role on the show," said Horvath, "but I cast her as Carmen, who is the tragic character who succumbs to a heroin overdose." It was rewarding, said Horvath, "seeing her then get the skills and competence where she can come apart on stage and put herself back together."

"I have felt so blessed at the response for Phoebe," said Stender. "I think I was kind of scared to play a character like this, because sometimes people have a hard time differentiating the actor from the character. So I was a little nervous that people would be like, 'Oh, Bailey must be a b----. But everyone's been so nice, and they actually love Phoebe."

Even as Stender keeps busy in Hollywood, she maintains strong ties to Duluth. When she tells her California contacts about her hometown, she said, they sometimes think it's in Canada. "I'm like, no. Kind of near Canada, in a way." Even if people don't know what country this city is in, said Stender, there's one thing they do know for certain. "It seems that the whole world knows that Duluth, Minnesota, is freezing."

Stender said she expects to return for summer fun, and was pleased at the response to "Merry Kiss Cam." "A lot of people were saying it represented Duluth well, which is awesome," said the actor. "I was just excited to make a little cameo."

"I'm so excited for her," said Horvath. "Love sending her the love and, you know, texting and being like, 'I just saw the thing!'" While Stender's longtime mentor is still in touch, Horvath sees her former student entering a new career stage.

Six young people sit on director's chairs in a TV studio. Some look at camera, some talk with one another.
Bailey Stender, far right, relaxes off-camera with some "Wolf Pack" castmates.
Contributed / Curtis Bonds Baker / Paramount+

"She's got a whole team around her of awesome people who know way more stuff than me about what she's specifically trying to achieve," said Horvath. "I get to sit back now and watch and cheer. I just can't wait to see what she does next."

As Stender's fame grows, she's sharing positive messages with her new followers. In a recent Instagram post recounting "what I learned during the best year of my life: 2022," Stender shared reflections including "life is supposed to be fun and feel GOOD," "it's okay to say NO," and "you're not going to be everyone's cup of tea, so don't waste your time trying to be!"

"Childhood Bailey is pinching herself," said Stender. "As my career's been kind of booming lately, which I'm so grateful for, I've just been trying to stay grounded and focus on joy, which comes from so many different things."

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
ADVERTISEMENT

