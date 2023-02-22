Author Marie Myung-Ok Lee on her Northland history, 'reverse autobiographical' novel

DULUTH — Ellen Sung, narrator of the 1992 young adult novel "Finding My Voice," marches into the office of her gymnastics coach and declares she's quitting the team. Why? She's tired of the racist epithets her Iron Range teammates keep taunting her with.

The cover of the current edition of Marie Myung-Ok Lee's 1992 young adult novel "Finding My Voice." Contributed / Soho Teen

"I'm sure they don't mean it," Ellen's coach says, putting an arm around the girl's shoulder. "You know how kids can be mean to each other. Don't take it personally."

That book, with its account of an Asian American character being gently gaslit, was "the first teen novel released by a major publisher with a contemporary Asian American protagonist by an Asian American author," wrote literary historian Gabrielle Moss. It drew on the then fairly recent experiences of its writer, who grew up in Hibbing as the child of Korean immigrants.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee went on to an illustrious career as a writer and teacher. She's also been one of the few American writers to have visited North Korea in recent decades. Her most recent book, a novel written for adults and titled "The Evening Hero," returns to the Northland to explore the journey of a character who is in some (though not all) respects similar to the author's father.

Lee will be at Greysolon Ballroom on Sunday for an appearance in association with the Duluth Library Foundation's Olga Walker Awards. Reached by phone last week at her home in New York City, Lee talked about her life and her work — including her next book. These are excerpts from that conversation.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee, author of books including "The Evening Hero," will be the guest of honor Sunday at the Olga Walker Awards in Duluth. Contributed / Adrianne Mathiowetz / Simon and Schuster

Q: What are your feelings as you get ready to return to Duluth?

A: When I was doing my book tour last year in Stillwater (Minn.), a lot of my friends don't even like to drive out of Hibbing, and they all showed up. A bunch of them want to come to Duluth. When we all turned 50, I went to my all-class reunion. So I'm still very close friends with people that I went to school with. At the same time, a lot of my work ... I wouldn't say irritates people, but I see commentary on Facebook like, "Oh, well, why are we talking about race?" And "Was it so awful when she grew up?" You know, I do hear that.

My sister and I (were) looking through stuff, and we (found) this amazing picture of my parents. They look like they're in Life magazine: My dad's got a fedora, my mom looks like Jackie O. I looked closer. I was like, you know what? They're in New York City. And I just realized, you know, except for the immigration laws and so forth, they would have stayed there. So I would have grown up in New York City. Ever since I was 9 ... I just thought, you know, there is a place for me and I know it's New York City.

Detail of a letter received by Marie Myung-Ok Lee's parents at their Hibbing home. Contributed / Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Q: A job opportunity was what allowed your parents to stay in the country?

A: Yes ... my parents came here in '53, right after the Korean War, when, because of the Immigration Act of 1924, it was actually illegal for people from East Asia to immigrate here. But my father went to Seoul National University Medical School, which is the Harvard of Korea, and he did a lot of very high-level stuff.

But instead of my father having this amazing career, because he was technically an undocumented immigrant, my parents almost got deported. ... Hibbing was the only place that was so desperate (they arranged to hire him) because people wouldn't work there. You can kind of see why: It's really cold, they didn't get as much money, he was the only person on call.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee, right, and her sister pose in costumes donned for a Hibbing skating show. Contributed / Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Q: There are some parallels between your novels and your life. How would you describe the relationship between your fiction and your own family's experiences?

A: James Baldwin said all first novels are autobiographical, because the author has so much they want to get off their chest. That was the same for me to some degree, where I wanted to write about what it was like growing up as an Asian American person in an all-white town, and I also had no idea what I was doing. ("Finding My Voice") actually almost didn't get sold because most publishers didn't know how to deal with it.

The situation was this girl, and she's growing up in a small town and her dad's a doctor, and he puts all this pressure on her. A lot of it was autobiographical (but) she does end up going to Harvard. I got rejected from Harvard. (Also,) I wasn't as nice as Ellen. So it wasn't autobiographical in that sense, but it was very close to my own life. I very much understood the emotions.

When I first wrote it, in the '80s, I was still in college. I was like, oh, it's got to be universal, so I'm just going to write about all these white people in high school. I actually had a good time in high school! I wrote it, and then I showed it to my husband, and he was like, "What is this? Why is it all white people? Why don't you make the person Korean?" When I did, it took it from "happy, yay, high school," to exploring the darker sides.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee's latest novel is "The Evening Hero." Contributed / Simon and Schuster

Then for ("The Evening Hero"), this book everybody thinks is completely autobiographical. The irony of that is: People who've gone through war and other traumatic experiences generally don't talk about it, and my parents aren't any different. ... All of it is based on oral history testimonies by Korean War survivors. That includes white people, veterans.

In a weird way, it's reverse autobiographical, because I wanted to kind of write my way back into not exactly what my parents would have experienced, but (something similar). ... It's actually like an effort of love for me to try to construct a world that my parents might have inhabited.

Q: Reading "Finding My Voice," I was struck by how it addresses these phenomena that still need to be addressed more, but that we have so much more language and discourse around now. What it was like to put those stories out there 30 years ago?

A: One of the things that people have noticed with all my novels (is that) there's always some really violent scene. "The novel goes along, and there's this huge violent scene!" ... When you're Asian, you experience so much physical violence. It's only been recently that it's been made more legible to people, because we have cameras everywhere.

I have another novel that's coming out, and it's not set in Minnesota. It's a Korean American retelling of "Of Mice and Men." That is also super violent, and I had some trouble selling it. The idea of the model minority stereotype is so ingrained in people that it's like, "Oh, no, Asians are always doctors! They can't get murdered!" Despite the fact that we see (violence against Asians) so much now.

In the 30 years that have passed, it's actually possibly even more violent than it was. We do have more language to talk about it, but I also think that people still aren't taking it seriously.

Marie Myung-Ok Lee's father at Hibbing General Hospital during his years as a medical practitioner there. Contributed / Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Q: Back to "The Evening Hero" ... I'm curious to know how you see your character's story, his family story as fitting into the way Minnesotans see themselves and their history, and the way that descendants of European immigrants see themselves on the Range.

A: In Hibbing, it's still very homogenous. So in the paper, you'll (see) "Old Svenson's going to show pictures of his trip from Finland." The Sons of Norway is the really strong ethnic lobby group. But then ... Asians are always thought to be foreign.

For ("Evening Hero" protagonist) Yungman, that's why he gets so mad. He doesn't understand all these idioms, but he's trying to study and be really, really American, but nobody will let him be American. The difference is that he's a person of color. If you're European, you can choose. The Finns are always sort of thought of as "the trash immigrants," and there was discrimination against them, but you're still white, and you can fall back on that. But for Yungman, no matter what he does ... he cannot fall back on that.

My parents always had this belief that if we worked hard enough, we would be accepted. My parents felt like, you have to go to Harvard, and you get all these things, and then people will accept you. But Yungman has a much more wide-angle view of that. At the end, even though he kind of forgets about what being Korean is like, and kind of makes fun of his wife, I think he has a more holistic view of who he is. He's still Korean, where he can still be American as well.