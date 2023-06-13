At Duluth's Amazing Alonzo bookstore, stacks passed to new generation

DULUTH — Zenith Bookstore owner Bob Dobrow still gets emotional thinking back to when he opened for business in 2017. The new store had a special delivery from an unexpected well-wisher: the owner of another local bookstore.

"We received a bouquet of flowers from Barb from Amazing Alonzo," Dobrow remembered, "with a note that said, 'Welcome to the wonderful world of bookselling.'"

That was typical of Barb Plumb's generous spirit, said her son, Eric Plumb. "My mom would say, 'They're not our competition. Barnes and Noble's our competition. Amazon's our competition. This is a local community of booksellers. We have to support each other.'"

On a sunny weekday afternoon early in June, Eric Plumb was sitting behind the counter at the Endion neighborhood bookstore, which Barb Plumb and her uncle founded in 1982. In front of Eric were neat rows of cards where individual customers' accounts are still tallied by hand.

Store employee Lydia Goustin said she's pulled customers' cards only to realize they've met before. "I'm like, oh! I saw this person, according to the card. That's my handwriting in, like, 2016."

Barb Plumb ran Amazing Alonzo as a "paperback exchange." For books accepted as trade-ins, customers receive store credit that can be applied to future purchases according to a formula detailed on a sheet at the counter. The policy runs to six bullet points and involves three different price percentages.

"After 40 years, I still have to read this little green sheet of paper when I work here," said Eric Plumb.



I appreciate the old-school-ness, the weirdness of it. Lydia Goustin, Amazing Alonzo employee

Doing the math is up to him now, with the help of trusted employees like Goustin. Barb Plumb died in 2022 at age 78.

"I don't think my mom would have ever wanted to retire," said Eric Plumb. "We talked about it and she was like, 'No, I want to see my friends!'" The two planned an overlap period, during which Eric would take over business management while Barb stayed on to help.

While they weren't able to make the handoff as gradually as they'd hoped, Eric said, following in his mother's footsteps has "always been my dream. I've been around books forever. I love reading." As a kid, he'd sometimes skip school just so he could read the stacks of books his mom brought home from the store.

Eric is planning some updates, revising the store's credit system to account for factors like book condition. He's also making a record of the store's sprawling inventory, something that's never been done.

In its essentials, though, the Amazing Alonzo will remain the same: an independent bookstore on the corner of East Superior Street and South 19th Avenue. The store's loyal customers include people who have been stopping in since day one, when then 9-year-old Eric and his younger sister, Molly, were "just little rugrats running around here," he remembered, "shelving books and hauling garbage and cleaning windows."

The store was co-founded by the kids' great-uncle, Alonzo "Lon" Taylor Jr., who gave the store the name that his father had given him. The store name is sometimes stylized with an exclamation point, as in "the Amazing Alonzo!"

Alonzo Taylor Sr. (Eric Plumb's great-grandfather) moved to Duluth from Ontario and worked on the Aerial Lift Bridge, said Eric. He became a partner in Stewart-Taylor Printing, which operates in downtown Duluth to this day.

"My great-uncle put up the money to do it," said Eric Plumb about the bookstore. "A few months later he wanted out, for whatever reason. My mom said, 'Well, I love this. I'm going to keep it going.'"

"Lon opted out of the business early on, so my mother, Janet Lewis, climbed aboard," Barb Plumb told the Duluth Budgeteer. "The store's name is unusual, but it is one you don't forget — and it puts us first in the phone book!"



Anytime there's a store out there that's putting books in people's hands and giving people the experience of shopping, particularly physical books, is a good thing. Anytime that we can keep the money local is a good thing, rather than serving as showrooms and having people go home and order online. Jennifer Jubenville, manager, The Bookstore at Fitger's

Barb Plumb considered her customers to be her friends, and they appreciated the personal touch. "She's a used-book therapist," one customer told the News Tribune in 2010. "We all come and unload on Barb, and we always know (she'll listen)."

"When I first started, people's faces would kind of fall when they'd see me, because they're like, 'Oh, you're not Barb,'" said Goustin with a laugh. "Which I didn't take offense to! People loved Barb. I used to love being here with Barb."

When it comes to tastes in reading, Amazing Alonzo is a judgment-free zone. Critically acclaimed books like Lauren Groff's "Matrix" share space with the likes of "In Search of the Wild Dulcimer," "Minnesota's Iron Country: Rich Ore, Rich Lives" and an entire section devoted to Clive Cussler's maritime thrillers.

The store opened before the rise of what are known in the industry as trade paperbacks: larger books that tend to carry more prestige and a price point to match. The store's principal stock was books in the pocket-friendly size you might find in a rack at a supermarket.

"It was more like $2.99 mass-market books, and the trading was a little more fast and furious," said Eric Plumb.

Today, some voracious readers have moved to e-books, their eyes flying across the screens of handheld devices. Then, there are the kind of readers who still frequent Amazing Alonzo.

"Ninety percent of the people who are here are like, 'I've never read a Kindle,'" said Goustin. "'Wouldn't be caught dead with a Kindle.'"

Jennifer Jubenville, manager of The Bookstore at Fitger's, discussed Amazing Alonzo with a sense of camaraderie. She said there have been discussions among Duluth's bookstores about launching something like the Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport, encouraging readers to make the rounds.

"Anytime there's a store out there that's putting books in people's hands and giving people the experience of shopping, particularly physical books, is a good thing," said Jubenville. "Anytime that we can keep the money local is a good thing, rather than serving as showrooms and having people go home and order online."

Goustin agrees with Eric Plumb that Amazing Alonzo has an opportunity to expand its offerings. "People sometimes come in for journals, puzzles, board games," said Goustin. "People would love to buy them from us or from someone like Zenith (rather) than having to get them from Amazon or something like that."

Before moving back to Duluth with his family to run the bookstore, Eric Plumb was working in advertising. He's now taking business classes in bookselling, with an eye toward keeping the store sustainable.

"We're going to be including new books," said Eric Plumb. "Games and gifts and cards and records are coming, too."

The Amazing Alonzo will be following in the footsteps of many other used bookstores by adding vinyl records, which have experienced a major comeback in recent years. "After the (Electric) Fetus closed, there's not much" by way of local stores regularly selling vinyl, Eric observed.

The store is planning an event for sometime this fall — not so much a reopening as something you might call a "still-opening" celebration. The children's book area will be revamped, and the store is expanding its digital footprint with a website and social media accounts.

While the store is taking a few steps into the 21st century, it will remain a haven for the kind of book discovery it's fostered for decades, inviting customers to look literally high and low as they wind through its tightly packed stacks.

"I appreciate the old-school-ness, the weirdness of it," said Goustin.

"There's still that fun kind of treasure-hunting about a used bookstore," said Eric Plumb, "and that's something I never want to lose."

Speaking to the Duluth Budgeteer for a 2009 article that likened Amazing Alonzo to the sitcom bar Cheers, Barb Plumb sounded a note of confidence in her store's continuing relevance.

"Book lovers enjoy perusing bookstores, handling books and chatting with other book buyers," she said. "Bookstores are comfortable and relaxing places to be."