Amnicon Falls State Park to host 'Macbeth' performance

The Saturday, July 8 show will be the theater company's first performance at Amnicon Falls State Park.

Two actors during a production of Macbeth
From left, Maya Danks, as Lady Macbeth, scolds Cole Conrad, as Macbeth, with murderous rage in Summit Players Theatre's production of "Macbeth."
Contributed / A.J. Magoon
By Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 3:00 PM

DULUTH — Summit Players Theatre will offer a free performance of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth" live at Amnicon Falls State Park on Saturday, July 8.

The group's Shakespeare performances are cut down to 75 minutes and use only six actors, culminating a fun and fast-paced show, said A.J. Magoon, Summit Players Theatre's executive director. Magoon said the shows can get kind of crazy.

“Everyone is playing a lot of different characters and constantly switching costumes,” he said.

The theater company’s goal is to “create Shakespeare that anyone can understand, regardless of how old they are or how familiar they are with Shakespeare,” Magoon said.

The Milwaukee-based traveling theater company will perform the show at 22 state parks over the summer. With new shows every week, the group is constantly on the move, Magoon said.

At the start, Magoon said they simply put a bunch of props, costumes, and tents into two cars and hauled the gear all over the state. Now into their eighth year of touring, the group rents a van that allows for a more professional way of transportation. For lodging, they camp in the parks thanks to campsites donated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s … very community oriented … we really are just kinda there to hang out with everybody and do some fun Shakespeare,” Magoon said. “It’s grown a lot more professional, but I think that we’ve really retained the ability to have fun.”

The theater company will host a special workshop called, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story, Macbeth” at 5:30 p.m Saturday, with a performance of "Macbeth" to follow at 7 p.m.
The hope for the group's educational workshop is to ease kids and parents' concerns about the shows darker and more serious aspects, Magoon said, and to instead allow attendees to become immersed in the story and take part in games and exercises.

According to a news release from Summit Players Theatre, the workshop serves as a way for kids and adults to get comfortable with the play along with Shakespeare's language.

“We are not trying to preach at you, we are trying to involve you so you feel like you’re part of the process,” Magoon said about the hands-on experience.

While "Macbeth" is known as one of Shakespeares tragedy’s, the theater company emphasized a “spooky but not scary” vibe with the show, Magoon said. For example, the characters won’t use weapons during fight scenes, instead opting to mime the action, but there will still be sound effects. Choices like that allow the group to commit to the goal of making their plays accessible and enjoyable for everyone, Magoon said.

Three actors during a production of Macbeth
From left, Caroline Norton, Kaylene Howard and Maya Danks appear as three witches in Summit Players Theatre's production of "Macbeth." They will stage a production of the play at Amnicon Falls State Park on Saturday, July 8.
Contributed / A.J. Magoon

“Tragedy is an opportunity to practice the big feelings.” Magoon said.

For the new version of "Macbeth," Magoon says “it’s all Shakespeare’s words, just less of them.” The version moves from event to event, stripping away all the references that could potentially confuse the audience and instead delves deeper into the plot and the characters.

Magoon said they are finding ways to highlight the fun in the script; they want to avoid the audience becoming miserable and to enjoy the show.

The show Saturday will be the group’s first appearance at Amnicon Falls State Park, and Magoon said they are looking forward to performing for a new audience and seeing their reaction for the first time.

He hopes that this experience can be something that community members can look forward to every summer.

“This might be people's first year, but it doesn’t have to be their last,” he said.

IF YOU GO

What: "Macbeth" workshop and performance by Summit Players Theatre

Where: Amnicon Falls State Park

When: Saturday, July 8 — 5:30 p.m. workshop, followed by the performance at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: Visit summitplayerstheatre.com.

