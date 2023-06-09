99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
After founders retire, Grand Marais rallies to host puppet pageant

Expect stilt-walkers, puppets on sticks, musicians and an audience of 1,000 during the annual Good Harbor Hill Players' Summer Solstice Pageant on June 17.

A costumed man wears a paper mache mask and a long beard with a red coat.
Andrew Anderson performs as Joseph Mayhew, the first lighthouse keeper in Grand Marais, during the 2018 Good Harbor Hill Players' Summer Solstice Pageant.
Contributed / Jim Ouray
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 6:00 AM

GRAND MARAIS — Olya Wright remembers her first acting gig in the Summer Solstice Pageant. It was 2009, she was 3, and she played a beaver.

“Me and a friend were supposed to hide from the fur traders, and we decided to run in the audience,” she recalled with a laugh.

A woman in a blue jacket smiles with a chicken on her head.
Olya Wright.
Contributed / Olya Wright

Since then, Wright, now 17, has played “a menagerie of critters” and grown from a puppet maker to lead stilter, event planner and storyboard writer (using everyone’s ideas, she said).

Wright has always known she’s creative and goofy, but participating in the pageant brings that to the forefront. “I don’t need to be practical all the time. It’s fun to walk around town in stilts,” she said.

Wright and an army of volunteers are leading the charge for the Good Harbor Hill Players’ annual Summer Solstice Pageant.

Costumed actors perform as a blue wolf and a green frog king.
Costumed actors perform in the Good Harbor Hill Players' Summer Solstice Pageant in Grand Marais.
Contributed / Phil Bowen

The magic is in the collective, not one person.
Betsy Bowen

“The Winds Have Changed: The Scroll Must Go On” kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at North House Folk School. Expect stilt-walkers, puppets on sticks, actors, musicians, an occasional misplaced toddler — and an audience of 1,000.

This year marks the first since the retirement of event founders Betsy Bowen and Barb LaVigne, of Grand Marais, and Duluth's Jim Ouray, founder of the Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe .

For weeks, Wright and other volunteers have conducted puppet-making and stilt-walking workshops — bringing together all ages and experience levels — at the Cook County Community Center.

An elder wearing a black cap sculpts a papier-mâché mask.
John Books, of Grand Marais, works on a mask Tuesday at the Cook County Community Center. It will be included in the pageant.
Contributed / Jeanne Wright

People who have never participated before are stepping up, planning, writing, constructing and performing, and there’s a deep sense of pride here, said Wright. The pageant represents the “inner community” of Grand Marais, its commitment to the town, the folk school, the arts and celebrating solstice.

“It’s something that we in our tiny little town create all on our own, and we bring it to life,” she added.

In the mid-1980s, Betsy Bowen and a few friends held an impromptu ceremony, casting the year’s gloom into a bonfire and creating a storyline about reclaiming the sun after a period of darkness.

“The magic is in the collective, not one person,” Bowen said.

A group of 11 people, wearing red jackets with silver horizontal lines, pose for a photo with musical instruments behind them.
Good Harbor Hill Players musicians pose for a photo during the 2022 Summer Solstice Pageant. Front, from left: Betsy Bowen, Sadie Sigford and Barb LaVigne; back: Drew Heinonen, Ben Byron, Yvonne Mills, Mila Horak, Erik Hahn, Jonathan Steckelberg and Marco Good.
Contributed / Phil Bowen

Five years later, the ceremony bore the Winter Solstice Shadow Puppet performance and the start of the puppet troupe, Good Harbor Hill Players (named after the unincorporated township on which Bowen’s homestead resides).

The troupe grew to perform a puppet biography of Eloise Butler and produce shows for a Shakespeare festival.

The shadow puppet performance continued to gain attention and attendance. The year 200 attendees showed up and Bowen’s septic system failed, she was ready for a change of venue. That led to a partnership with North House Folk School, which had moved to its current location.

While this marks the start of the North Shore puppet scene, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre is “the ancestor of the art form,” Bowen said.

Three youth dressed as white birds balance on black stilts against a blue sky.
Three youth dressed as birds balance on stilts during the 2022 Summer Solstice Pageant. This year's show, "The Winds Have Changed: The Scroll Must Go On," will take place Saturday, June 17, at North House Folk School.
Contributed / Phil Bowen

The MayDay Parade and Festival originated in 1975 Minneapolis, and it eventually boasted large-scale puppets, culture and advocacy and drew 50,000 attendees.

Before directing the Summer Solstice Pageant for 22 years, Ouray grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and was introduced to In the Heart of the Beast in South Dakota. He followed the troupe to Minnesota, where he stayed and learned about papier-mache sculpture and putting music to moving images.

Three smiling men pose for a photo with their arms linked across each other's shoulders.
Tom Dengler, Jim Ouray and Duane Tougas pose for a photo. Dengler is a puppeteer and stage hand, Ouray is the founder and Tougas is a principal builder. Ouray and co-founders Betsy Bowen and Barb LaVigne have retired from leading the pageant.
Contributed / Jim Ouray

“Puppetry has potential to take on more serious themes, we have a different style in Grand Marais. … I think of it as corrective and healing,” Ouray said.

Grand Marais’ solstice shows highlight news in the community and the region — that time a truck lost its brakes and ended up in the lake, the vernal pools, the creation of Lake Superior — with past names such as "Fish House Mazurka," "Never Mined" and "The Greatest Show Is Earth." (This year’s pageant marks the show’s transition.)

Papier-mache is a fundamental building block in puppet-making, as is cardboard, fabric, wires and newspaper.

While pageant directors are supported by the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council , this is mostly a volunteer-driven event with scrounged, inexpensive materials.

A key element is the music. Through singing, playing and narration, the pageant band sets the tone and dictates the energy, setting a soundtrack for each scene.

Performing for a spontaneous, lightly rehearsed musical “can be terrifying” for a musical director, said Barb LaVigne.

Along with songwriting and composing, LaVigne, is the college-educated “town flutist.”

For the pageant, she’d recruit musicians, arrange and transpose music to suit their various instrumental needs, which include a saxophone, stand-up bass, guitar, cello, drums and a glockenspiel.

With her musical training and performing history, it’s easy to feel like you’ll be critiqued or judged when you’re playing in front of a crowd, but that’s not the case here.

“Whatever happens, everybody just loves it,” she said. “If something screws up, that’s part of the charm. If you have to start something over, that’s part of the charm.”

A large audience looks onto at an expansive puppet structure.
A scene from the 2013 Summer Solstice Pageant, "Funology of the North Shore."
Contributed / Jim Ouray

There’s a lot of unpredictability with kiddos in the cast, too. Some of them are “little hams, you have to drag them off, and some of them are shellshocked,” added LaVigne.

Naomi Tracy-Hegg was one of them. Participating in the show, she had “a bit of stage fright.” Since then, the now-16-year-old has grown into a leadership role, serving on the pageant planning committee and teaching others how to walk on stilts, among other things.

A young girl with a side braid smiles in front of rose bushes.
Naomi Tracy-Hegg.
Contributed / Naomi Tracy-Hegg

Ouray gave participants the self-confidence to create and execute their vision, and that spills outside the Summer Solstice Pageant, Tracy-Hegg said. In the past, she couldn’t accept praise, and she was afraid of making mistakes. Participating in the troupe has helped her build her confidence.

Now, she’s acting in front of the curtain, having played the Mad Hatter in her local theater’s production of “Alice in Wonderland.” And, she’s applying what Ouray taught her in this year’s pageant prep.

“He’s not here, but we have all this knowledge and we have his puppets as reference. We’re grateful for Jim and Barb and Besty for starting this,” Tracy-Hegg said.

A woman in a white shirt and beige cap smiles for a photo.
Jeanne Wright.
Contributed / Olya Wright

The pageant is bigger than its founders — it has become a community tradition, said Jeanne Wright, Olya’s mother. A newcomer to puppetry when she wandered into a workshop, the Grand Marais woman is now “one of the go-betweens” lending a leading hand this year.

Wright likes how participating in the pageant makes her feel. “Every summer, I’m reminded to take myself a little less seriously," she said.

“Life is challenging; issues facing our world are challenging; and this reminds me to frame it in a different way … to meet those challenges with a sense of joy,” Wright said.

Puppet theater is an excellent avenue for joy with abundant creative possibilities and opportunities for surprise. In a show, a rock can sing, a star can fall in love or a shoe can move on its own.

“I think of this as an antidote to modern stress and a hyper focus on money. … It’s a playground for us to enjoy ourselves and enjoy each other,” Ouray said.

If you go

  • What: Summer Solstice Pageant
  • When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17; rain date performance 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18
  • Where: North House Folk School, 500 W. Highway 61, Grand Marais
  • Cost: Free; donations welcome
  • Access: Wheelchair accessible
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
