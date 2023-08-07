$55 million Duluth Armory renovation tantalizingly close to becoming reality

DULUTH — On a sunny afternoon last week, Nelson French stood at the stage inside the empty Armory and clicked his laptop. "That'll Be the Day," Buddy Holly's breakout hit from 1957, echoed across the cavernous space.

The track harked back to the building's most famous musical moment, when Holly played the venue as a 17-year-old Bob Dylan gaped from the front row. It also echoed a refrain heard over the years among skeptics who've had a hard time believing the vast structure, which hasn't been used for large-scale public events in decades, will ever be reopened.

Duluthians have become accustomed to the sight of the towering brick Armory surrounded by chain-link fence: a hulking brick edifice across the street from the Plaza Shopping Center. Although millions of dollars have already been invested to ensure the building's basic structure remains intact, the inside of the Armory still reflects the fact that it's spent over half its lifetime out of public view.

The Duluth Armory building on London Road remains closed to the public. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Fixtures are few, paint is faded or fallen away, and debris still litters the floors of many rooms inside the 100,000-square-foot facility. Seeing the building from the inside, though, lends a new perspective on what the nonprofit organization that owns the Armory envisions for its future.

Just past the tiny ticket windows where Dylan might have stood in line, doors open onto an elevated view of the Rose Garden and Leif Erikson Park, situated just across London Road. On an upper level, a ballroom where enlisted personnel partied during the building's military service is lined with tall windows that enjoy an uninterrupted Lake Superior vista.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters can see a future with the fences down, patio tables out, people strolling up from the Lakewalk to enjoy a Love Creamery cone or a pint of craft beer from Warrior Brewing. Wedding parties might pose for photos while young musicians stream in to take classes and use studio space. Then, evening might see a show by a national or local artist eager to perform on a stage graced by legends like Louis Armstrong.

With funding finally falling into place for a complete Armory restoration, it might be time to play another song Dylan heard live at the Armory in 1959: Ritchie Valens' "Come On, Let's Go."

Underneath the main stage in the Duluth Armory, the intention is for this area to be renovated into a museum. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Not fade away

The Armory is one of Duluth's legacy properties, a piece of monumental architecture from the years when the city was booming with industrial and shipping activity — and a site for the supply and training of U.S. military forces.

The Armory was built in 1915 for use by the National Guard and naval militia, whose training ranged from marching drills to foxhole practice. Before a 1941 addition, the space where the stage is now located was a dirt expanse where trainees pitched tents and filled sandbags.

The investment in a stage with a fly loft reflected the building's importance as a center for entertainment and community gatherings. It was home to the first concerts by what's now known as the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, and hosted speeches by figures including Eleanor Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman.

John Philip Sousa and his marching band (yes, they played there, too) had long moved on by the time the Duluth Arena Auditorium, now part of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, was built in 1966 and began hosting the kind of events that formerly took place at the Armory.

Downstairs in the Duluth Armory, the plan is to renovate this area and turn it into an art gallery. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The fact that the Armory has survived to the present day is a testament to the edifice's continuing utility as a storage facility for maintenance vehicles (the city owned the building from 1978 to 2004), but also to the determination of preservationists who envisioned a renewed public life for the historic structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duluth Armory Arts & Music Center purchased the building from the city for $1, then spent much of the 21st century working to save the building from the wrecking ball. Hazardous material abatement costs were daunting, and the 2012 flood did further damage to the century-old structure, but the organization persisted and the building stands ready for renovation.

Listen to me

Meanwhile, the organization took on the education programming they hoped to one day host in the renovated Armory. The Music Resource Center, modeled on similar programs in other cities, was launched in 2011.

Inside Sacred Heart Music Center, Music Resource Center student Philip Nigh practices piano Aug. 1. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

"The Music Resource Center is a program (for) kids going into sixth grade through going into 12th grade," said program director Shawna Weaver, standing at Sacred Heart Music Center last week.

"They come," she continued, "they play whatever instruments they want, they get to meet other kids from other schools, they start collaborations here, they take lessons with us, and they have opportunity to record."

While Armory renovations are pending, Music Resource Center programming continues at the former church in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood. "Sacred Heart has been a beautiful space for kids to experience," said Weaver. "They grow a lot in their time here."

The Armory's decade-plus stewardship of a program intended for a space that's still far from completion speaks to the organization's future-minded focus, but it also illustrates the demand for the Music Resource Center's programs.

Music Resource Center program director Shawna Weaver discusses the plans to eventually move into the Duluth Armory, while Philip Nigh practices piano. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

"We have about 50 students who are registered and drop in as they're able," said Weaver. "This year we hope to double that." The program is launching a series of pizza party music workshops and new summer camps — including one focused on audio recording, to be taught from Aug. 14-17 by musician, engineer and producer Flip Arkulary.

"We're going to teach them the basic vocabulary of recording: how to use a microphone, how to use an interface, how to use a computer," said Arkulary. "I have never seen a program like this in a small city. Even in big cities, they're very hard to get into. So this is a really unique opportunity for the kids to live here to get a head start on following their dreams of making great art."

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans for the renovated Armory include space for Music Resource Center students to learn, record and perform. "Six small practice rooms, we'll have two large practice rooms, we'll have a state-of-the-art recording room," said Weaver. "We'll also have a community room that has a tiny stage, so kids can practice what it's like to perform in front of people."

When they're ready, the venue's historic stage will be waiting for them. "What's great about the Armory," Weaver continued, "is that they will be able to move up to the bigger stage and we'll have opportunities for them to truly be in a space that some of America's greatest musicians ever have played."

Oh boy!

A gleaming new interior throughout the Armory's multiple levels is coming closer to reality. Planned features include a food hall, event center, community kitchen space, artist studios and museum exhibits on the area's music history (under the name North Country Creative Center). Recently, the project has passed three funding milestones.

Nelson French, board member of the Armory Arts Music Center, discusses their plans to renovate the Duluth Armory. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

First, developer George Sherman signed on as a partner. Known for his role in the restoration of Duluth's NorShor Theatre, Sherman appeared with Armory staff, Mayor Emily Larson and other local officials at a 2021 news conference to share a vision for what Larson described as "a very Duluth space."

It remained clear, though, that additional funds would be required to complete the full renovation project. According to French, an Armory Arts and Music Center board member, the latest estimate for the project's total cost is $55 million.

More good news came in May of this year, when the Minnesota Legislature revived a Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit that would combine with federal credits to cover approximately $9 million of the Armory project costs. The project also received $4.5 in highly coveted state bond funding, adding another component that Armory Executive Director Mark Poirer called "critical" to the final equation.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Duluth last month, making a stop emblematic of the rising visibility of the Armory project. "Projects like the historic Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center make our communities stronger for kids and families," Flanagan wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of herself viewing renderings of the planned renovations.

"The timing right now is going to be for construction to start a year from now, in the summer of 2024," said French. "The goal is for completion sometime in 2025." The organization is seeking additional funding from the state, as well as launching its own capital campaign and pursuing other revenue sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the downstairs of the Duluth Armory, a rendering is on display showcasing what this portion of the Armory will look like after renovations. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

"We are getting closer and closer to filling the gap," said French.

The organization is currently operating out of a former Perkins restaurant adjacent to the Armory, a building that may eventually be torn down to add parking spaces. As the organization moves closer to a potential move-in date at the enormous Armory, it's accelerating plans to fill the space with tenants, events and visitors.

"In the last five months now, we've tripled our staff," said Michelle Miller, the organization's fundraising and outreach director. "Now it's not only saving the building, it's the programming and the management of what that's going to look like when we're open in 2025."

Miller continued: "We're also talking about how we are fitting into the fabric of this community. We're working closely with Duluth tourism, and Visit Duluth, on how we can all work together and make the Armory a destination."

Love Creamery and Warrior Brewing Co. have both signed letters of intent to become tenants in a planned food hall. Both currently have presences in Lincoln Park, a neighborhood that's an example of just how quickly an off-the-radar area can become a buzzing hub of activity for tourists and locals alike.

"The Lincoln Park phenomenon is a national success story," said French. "We're hoping this will become something similar at this end of the community, and we know that the community will support this type of activity. The demand is here for the types of things we'll be bringing into this building."

Rave on

Given the building's tie to the Northland's most famous music star, the Armory is poised to become a hub of Dylan fandom. The organization is in talks with collector Bill Pagel to potentially acquire both houses where Dylan spent his childhood: one in Duluth and one in Hibbing.

Armory representatives visited the opening of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa last year, where they received an enthusiastic reception from the artist's biggest fans. The Armory is also, said French, keeping open lines of communication with Dylan's own representatives, who have responded positively as the Duluth project has progressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 2017 Nobel Lecture, Dylan described that Buddy Holly concert he saw at the Armory. A star now marks the spot where Dylan and his friend, Louis Kemp, stood and were "mesmerized" by Holly's performance.

"He looked me right straight dead in the eye, and he transmitted something. Something I didn’t know what," said Dylan. "And it gave me the chills."

The upstairs of the Duluth Armory remains unused, in need of renovation. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Plans are for that tradition of artistic inspiration to continue at the Armory. Weaver — a musician, activist and educator who grew up in the area — said she's been moved by the amount of support she's received.

"The music community in Duluth was one of the strongest, most compassionate, most inclusive places that I've ever experienced," Weaver said, "and the people who make that up here are so giving of their time and their resources and their equipment. They've donated so much to us here, and they've given me so much as a musician that I just feel really honored nowadays to get to play this role."

For information on the Duluth Armory and Music Center's plans and programming, see dulutharmory.org.