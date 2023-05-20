99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

2 days late, 1 actor short, Cloquet theater company opens 'Women Playing Hamlet'

The County Seat Theater show opens at 2 p.m. Sunday at Encore Performing Arts Center and Gallery.

A woman wearing a fake beard holds a coffee cup, while another women looks at her with a smile.
Kasie Sundeen performs as Humanities Professor and Angel Maloney stars as Jessica in County Seat Theater's production of "Women Playing Hamlet," which opens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet.
Contributed / County Seat Theater
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 9:00 AM

CLOQUET — Joel Soukkala found out Monday his theater company’s newest play would not be running as scheduled. After a cast member’s medical emergency, Friday’s opening performance of “Women Playing Hamlet” is now slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Encore Performing Arts Center and Gallery.

It could’ve been worse.

If it had been in the middle of the run, it might’ve been a different story, Soukkala said.

But, the two-day delay is manageable because County Seat Theater Co. happened to be prepared this time with understudies (people who learn another’s role in order to fill, if necessary).

County Seat Theater had tried to prepare this way in the past. “Nobody wants to be an understudy because this never happens — really," Soukkala said. “We’ve had to postpone or cancel, but the original actor is usually never out-out. So, it was a clear coincidence that this worked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman wearing a red flannel shirt and a cap looks at her phone with a projected image of a man behind her.
Eloise Modich stars in County Seat Theater's production of "Women Playing Hamlet."
Contributed / County Seat Theater

Phoebe Applegate, who plays the priest, ghost and gravedigger, will step in as the bike messenger for Kris Kincaid and Becca Vork (Minnesota mother and Gilda) will play the bartender. Both women added to their existing roles.

Soukkala and director Greg J. Anderson added a few rehearsal days. The box office contacted people with tickets on rescheduling postponed dates, and the cast got to work.

When the News Tribune spoke to Soukkala on Wednesday, he said the cast will have it by Sunday. They’ll make it work no matter what.

The company is fortunate to have a group of capable actors who can memorize lines overnight and can step in, if they’re available.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Yellow sign with black writing reading TO SET with three arrows is positioned near a patio in an outdoor park setting.
Arts and Entertainment
'Rescuing Christmas,' movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook, will co-star Duluth
Production on the holiday film, underway in Duluth since May 1, will wrap Monday. It's the third locally made feature from the producer of "Merry Kiss Cam."
May 19, 2023 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
"Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart," written by Anthony Uzarowski, captures the actor's ongoing quest to push herself artistically while staying true to her Minnesota family roots.
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Thousands gather Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2022, at Bayfront Park in Duluth
Arts and Entertainment
No Water Is Life Festival at Bayfront this year
Presenters say they are "already working on the event's return" in 2024. Recent festivals have attracted high-profile performers, but organizer Honor the Earth has had a challenging year.
May 17, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A white stone bust of a woman sits near a crack in white lace-pattern curtains. Sun shines through the crack, illuminating the bust's face.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Quantum Appetizers' bring multisensory experiences to downtown Duluth
Organizer Daniel Benoit describes each event as being "like a palate cleanser for the brain." The actual palate is involved as well.
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Band of four light-skinned men performs on concrete pier, as people site all around watching. Band lineup includes keyboardist, drummer, bassist and guitarist.
Arts and Entertainment
Glensheen announces 2023 Concerts on the Pier lineup
Erik Koskinen, jeremy messersmith and Babie Eyes are among nine artists who will play the free Wednesday night shows in July and August. The mansion also announced Beer Garden events in June.
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Black paint silhouette of face with short hair, looking to the right against a plywood background.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Dylan Fest and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A woman, standing, speaks into a microphone while a man seated to her right laughs.
Arts and Entertainment
'Gag Me with a Spoon' to return May 21
Expect the funny, musical, heart-wrenching and all of the above at Teatro Zuccone in Duluth.
May 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Street sign reading "Bob Dylan Drive" stands in front of a hedge. Behind the hedge, a light-colored, square two-story home is visible across a lawn.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
'Bob Dylan in Minnesota': New book is full of facts about Nobel laureate's Northland roots
Four Minnesota writers collaborated with a British author to pen a volume that dives into the details regarding Dylan's Duluth childhood, Hibbing youth and Minneapolis sojourn.
May 08, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
woman sings into microphone
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown Saturday night: A little rain can't stop the rawk
All the Pretty Horses, Bratwurst, Damien, Sadkin, Tarli and a new dance showcase were among the reasons crowds packed downtown venues despite the cold and soggy weather.
May 07, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Youth battle with plasma blades at martial arts studio
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth 'sci-fi battle' class leaves saber warriors aglow
In a downtown martial arts studio, students learn to feel "the Flow" as they develop sword technique with glowing blades under the tutelage of a "Keeper Master" and a "Callusus Overlord."
May 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

“COVID has taught us to go with the flow,” Soukkala said, referring to the theater’s first show after the shutdown when they lost power mid-performance.

“Our audience in Cloquet will really understand," he said. "If somebody has to come out with their script, as long as the show goes on.”

In “Women Playing Hamlet,” Jessica is cast as the star in a New York production of the Shakespeare tragedy. She soon goes off the deep end, catching constant shade from baristas, her jerky acting coach and even Sir Patrick Stewart.

“Women Playing Hamlet” was written by William Missouri Downs, who penned “Mr. Rogers, American Terminator!” and “How to Steal a Picasso.” Downs also wrote for “My Two Dads” and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women Playing Hamlet” performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. May 27-28 at Encore Performing Arts Center, 2035 Highway 33 South (on Frontage Road) in Cloquet.

Tickets are $20, plus fees. Reserve seats at 218-878-0071 or countyseattheater.com .

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
five daughters farm family.jpg
Business
Esko couple open alpaca ranch
Five Daughters Farm won five blue ribbons at Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest.
May 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Two corn tortilla tacos rest in a basket with a side of dipping sauce.
Lifestyle
Food review: Chachos Taqueria's tamale, birria, jackfruit tacos
May 19, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
clover valley farm trail graphic.jpg
Business
Duluth, Two Harbors growers launch Clover Valley Farm Trail
May 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Lifestyle
Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
musical artist performing at music festival
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown Music Festival steps into DECC Arena
May 03, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-MUS-ROCK-HOF-1-ZUM
Arts and Entertainment
Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott lead 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
May 03, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Mikael Wood / Los Angeles Times
Edmund Fitzgerald
Arts and Entertainment
The legacy of 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald'
May 02, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers