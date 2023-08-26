USDA FOREST SERVICE- SUPERIOR NATIONAL F

USDA FOREST SERVICE- SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST TOFTE RANGER DISTRICT, COOK COUNTY, MINNESOTA- LUTSEN MOUNTAINS PROJECT Thomas Hall, Forest Supervisor, is proposing to select alternative 1 from the Lutsen Mountains Project Final Environmental Impact Statement for implementation. The Final Environmental Impact Statement, Draft Record of Decision, and associated documents are available on the Superior National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/superior/landmanagement/projects. Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from: Orry Hatcher, Acting Forest Environmental Coordinator for the Superior National Forest by email at orry.hatcher@usda.gov. The project is located in Cook County at Township (T) 60 North (N) Range (R) 3 West (W), T60N R3W S28, T60N R3W S29, T60N R3W S30, T60N R3W S31, T60N R3W S32. This decision is subject to an objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subparts A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted timely and specific written comments about this project during scoping or the public comment periods held in April 2020 and September to December 2021 in accordance with 36 CFR 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after the designated comment opportunities. A written objection must be submitted within 45 calendar days after publication of this notice in the Duluth News Tribune. However, if the 45-day filing period would end on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the filing time is extended to the end of the next federal working day. The date of the publication of this notice is the only means for calculating the date by which objections must be received; do not rely upon any other source for this information. Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted timely specific written comments regarding the project during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment. Issues raised in objections must be based on issues raised in the previously submitted specific written comments unless the issues are based on new information arising after designated comment opportunities (§218.5). An objection must include the following (36 CFR 218.8(d)): 1. The objector’s name and address along with a telephone number or email address if available; 2. Signature or other verification of authorship upon request (a scanned signature for electronic mail may be filed with the objection); 3. Identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed on an objection; 4. The name of the proposed project, the name and title of the responsible official, and the name(s) of the national forest(s) and/or ranger district(s) on which the proposed project will be implemented; 5. A description of those aspects of the proposed project addressed by the objection, including specific issues related to the proposed project; if applicable, how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and 6. A statement that demonstrates the connection between prior specific written comments on the particular proposed project or activity and the content of the objection, unless the objection concerns an issue that arose after the designated opportunity(ies) for comment. Webform: Objections can be submitted through the CARA webform at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?project=52440 Mail: Objections can be mailed to the Reviewing Officer at the address below. Objections delivered by mail must be postmarked by the closing day of the objection filing period and received before close of the fifth business day following the end of the objection filing period. Please mail objections to: Gina Owens, Reviewing Officer Eastern Regional Office Attn: LUTSEN MOUNTAINS OBJECTION 626 E. Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202 FAX: Objections can be faxed to the Regional Office 414-944-3963 Hand Delivery: Submit an objection via hand delivery, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays at USDA Forest Service, 626 E. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Objections not filed in a timely manner or those that do not meet the requirements described above will be set aside without further review. If no objection is received, a final decision may occur on, but not before, five business days from the close of the objection filing period. If an objection is received, a final decision will not occur before all instructions identified by the Reviewing Officer have been addressed. (Aug. 26, 2023) 251774