Unofficial proceedings of the Organizati

Unofficial proceedings of the Organizational meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at UnitedHealth Group Building, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Duluth, Minnesota 55811, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Road or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent Temporary Chair Lofald called the Organizational School Board meeting of January 3, 2023 to order at 4:40 p.m. Member Lofald was elected Chairperson. Member Loeffler-Kemp was elected Vice-Chairperson. Member Durick Eder was elected Treasurer. Member Sadowski was elected Clerk. Simone Zunich was appointed Deputy Clerk. Patty Paquette and Brett Mensing were appointed School Board Secretary. The following resolutions were approved: B-1-23-3933 – Selection of Meeting Dates/Times; B-1-23-3934 – Designation of Depositories and Acceptance of Collateral; B-1-23-3935 – Designation of Authority to Perform Electronic Fund Transfers; B-1-23-3936– Authorization for the Superintendent of Schools and Executive Director of Business Services and Finance to Sign Contracts and Grants; B-1-23-3937 – Selection of District’s Legal Counsel; B-1-23-3938 – Selection of District’s Official Newspaper; B-1-23-3939 – Accepting the Eleven Tools of Civility and B-1-23-3940 – Approving the Continued Participation of Student School Board Representatives., B-1-23-3941-Columbus Day. Chair Lofald adjourned the Organizational School Board meeting of January 3, 2023 at 5:34 p.m. (Jan 14, 2023)