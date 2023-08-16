Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 at District Services Center, 709 Portia Johnson Drive, Duluth, Minnesota 55811, on Tuesday, July 27, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 201 of the same location or online at the school district’s website. Members present: David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Special School Board meeting of July 27, 2023 to order at 4:04 p.m. Recessed to closed session to discuss property sale/purchase at 4:06 p.m. Reconvened from closed session at 4:36 p.m. Approved the purchase offer and proceed with the sale of real property known as the Transportation Building with the street address of 3200 W. Superior Street in Duluth, MN. Approved Resolution B-7-23-3980 Authorizing the purchase of real property located at 410 & 424 West Superior Street in Duluth, MN. Chair Lofald adjourned the Special School Board meeting of July 27, 2023 at 4:39 p.m. (Aug. 16, 2023) 250302