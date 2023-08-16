Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at District Services Center, 709 Portia Johnson Drive, Duluth, Minnesota 55811, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 201 of the same location or at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of July 18, 2023 to order at 6:37 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: June 20, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting, June 20, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Property Sale, June 29, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Property Purchase Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description for Facilities Use Coordinator, Job Description for Family and Community Engagement Specialist Finance: Fundraisers, Contracts, Change Orders, Leases: Change Orders – DSC Relocation Change Events through 7/5/23, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – Math Expressions STA & Waggle Math (English & Spanish) Subscription, Lease - Arvig Building 09.01.23-04.30.25, Lease – Northwood Children’s Services – Chester Creek Academy 07.01.23-06.30.26. Diploma Requests Approval of Policies: Second Reading: 503 Student Attendance, 102 Equal Educational Opportunity, 504 Student Dress and Appearance, Deletion: 5100 Student Dress 06.20.95 Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – July 13, 2023, Policy Committee – July 11, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – July 11, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-7-23-3974 FY25 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) Ten-Year Plan, B-7-23-3975 FY24 Commercial Insurance Renewal, B-7-23-3976 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools. Special Resolutions and Action Items: E-7-23-3973 Designation of identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for Head Start, SP-7-23-3977 School Board Members to Attend 2023 MSBA Summer Leadership Seminar, B-7-23-3978 Authorizing the Sale of Real Property with the Street Addresses of 3200 W. Superior St. & 330 Garfield Ave., each in Duluth, MN, B-7-23-3979 Resolution Relating to the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds and Authorizing a Capital Project levy of the School District and Calling an Election. Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of July 18, 2023 at 8:08 p.m. (Aug. 16, 2023) 250298