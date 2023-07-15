Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40 th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Paul Sandholm, David Kirby, Kelly Durick Eder and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of June 20, 2023 to order at 6:40 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: May 16, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description for Bus Driver I Finance: June 23 Financial Report, Fundraisers, Bid#1269 - Vending Services, BID#1320 - Congdon School Field Improvements, Duluth Area Family YMCA - FY24 K.E.Y. Zone Program 2023-2024 Student Handbook Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: American Indian Ed & Denfeld HS Data Sharing Agreement Approval of Policies: First Reading: 503 - Student Attendance, 102 Equal Educational Opportunity, 504 - Student Dress and Appearance (replacing 5100 Student Dress) Second Reading: 901 Community Education, 712 - Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses (replacing 3188 Video Security Other Than on Buses), 509 - Enrollment of Nonresident Students (replacing 5035 Non-Resident Enrollees), 532 - Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds, 514 Bullying Prohibition Policy, 515 - Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records (replacing 5060 Collection, Maintenance, Dissemination, and Retention of Student Records and Information), Policies For Review: 530 - Immunization Records (renumbering from 5140) Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – June 15, 2023, Policy Committee – June 15, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – June 13, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-6-23-3971 PSS Renaming Resolution, E-6-23-3965 2022-2023 Resolution of Concurrence and Non-Concurrence, B-6-23-3966 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B- 6-23-3967 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, B-6-23-3968 Adoption of FY24 Budget, B-6-23-3969 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League - Denfeld HS, B-6-23-3970 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League - East HS Special Resolutions and Action Items: HR-6-23-3972 Non-Renewal Staff Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of June 20, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. (July 15, 2023) 241844