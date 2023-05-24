Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of May 16, 2023 to order at 6:31 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: April 25, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting, April 25, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Negotiations, May 9, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Supt. Eval. Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description for Field Support Technician (Revision) Finance: May 23 Financial Report, Approval of Facilities Manager, Bryan Brown, to approve invoices and purchases not to exceed $25,000, an increase from $5,000, Fundraisers, Bid#1303 - Dairy (One Year Extension), RFP 314 - Copier Service Contract Transportation Waiver for Duluth Head Start Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: Laura MacArthur & Duluth East Approval of Policies: First Reading: 901 Community Education, 712 Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses (replacing 3188), 509 Enrollment of Nonresident Students (replacing 5035), 532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds, 514 Bullying Prohibition Policy, 515 Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records and Public Notice & Juvenile Justice System Request for Information (replacing 5060) Second Reading: 516.5 Overdose Medication Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – May 2, 2023, Policy Committee – May 2, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – May 9, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-5-23-3958 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-5-23-3959 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, B-5-23-3960 Designation of the Superintendent as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for MN Dept. of Education (MDE) SERVS Financial, B-5-23-3961 Authorized Bank Account Signer Special Resolutions and Action Items: SP-5-23-3962 School Board Member Attendance at Tribal-State Relations Training, SP-5-23-3963 School Board Member Attendance at Managing Difficult conversations with Colleagues and Constituents Workshop, SP-5-23-3964 Declaring the First Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Approval of Strategic Roadmap, Approval of Head Start Transportation Deficiency Corrective Action Plan Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of May 16, 2023 at 8:48 p.m. (May 24, 2023) 226415