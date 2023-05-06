Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of April 25, 2023 to order at 6:32 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: March 21, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting, March 21, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Legal, April 6, 2023 Special School Board Meeting – Head Start, April 6, 2023 Special School Board Meeting - Disciplinary Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description for Utility Person II Finance: April 23 Financial Report, FY23 Revised Budget, Quote #4382 – Flooring Installation Labor, Bid #1312 – Roofing Labor, Bid #1314 – Plumbing Labor, Bid #1317 – Food Requirements, Bid #1304 – Bakery Products (One Year Extension), Fundraisers Diploma Requests Approval of Policies: First Reading: 516.5 Overdose Medication, Annual Review: 513 Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – April 6, 2023, Policy Committee – April 6, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – April 18, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-4-23-3995 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-4-23-3954 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools Special Resolutions and Action Items: SP-4-23-3957 Resolution for School Board Member Attendance for Lobbying at the State Capitol, Head Start Presentation and Approval of Head Start Items Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of April 25, 2023 at 9:02 p.m. (May 6, 2023) 221406