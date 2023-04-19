Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 at UnitedHealth Group Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd., Duluth, Minnesota 55811, on Tuesday, April 6, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Road or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Special School Board meeting of April 6, 2023 to order at 5:45 p.m. Recessed to closed session to review and discuss allegations against an employee at 5:47 p.m. Reconvened from closed session at 6:07 p.m. Approval of HR-4-23-3953 Proposing Discipline of an Employee. Chair Lofald adjourned the Special School Board meeting of April 6, 2023 at 6:09 p.m. (April 19, 2023) 214732