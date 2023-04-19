Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 at UnitedHealth Group Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd., Duluth, Minnesota 55811, on Tuesday, April 6, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Road or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Special School Board meeting of April 6, 2023 to order at 4:00 p.m. Approval of Low-Cost Extension of American Rescue Funds beyond March 31 to July 30,2023. Approval of a two-week extension to respond to the Office of Head start regarding the deficiency correction. Chair Lofald adjourned the Special School Board meeting of April 6, 2023 at 4:23 p.m. (April 19, 2023) 214727