Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of March 21, 2023 to order at 6:32 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: February 28, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting, February 28, 2023 Special School Board Meeting Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report Finance: March 23 Financial Report, Updated Hourly – Substitute Pay Rates Minimum Wages Increase FY23 Approval of 2023-2025 Achievement and Integration Plan Field Trip Requests: American Indian Ed. to Hennepin Healthcare Clinic, East HS Band to UW, East HS Band to FL Approval of Policies Second Readings: 521 Student Disability Nondiscrimination, 541 Gender Inclusion Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – March 7, 2023, Policy Committee – March 7, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – March 20, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-3-23-3951 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-3-23-3952 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of March 21, 2023 at 8:56 p.m. (April 19, 2023) 214720