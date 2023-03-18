Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 at Duluth East High School Media Center, 301 North Fortieth Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Road or online at the school district’s website. Members present: David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Special School Board meeting of February 28, 2023 to order at 4:35 p.m. Recessed to closed session to meet with attorney to obtain confidential legal advice related to the litigation of Dippolito v. Duluth Public Schools at 4:35 p.m. Reconvened from closed session at 5:27 p.m. Chair Lofald adjourned the Special School Board meeting of February 28, 2023 at 5:28 p.m. (March 18, 2023 ) 204726