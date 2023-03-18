Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of February 28, 2023 to order at 6:30 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: January 17, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description for Third Party Billing Specialist/SPED Forms Administrator Finance: February 23 Financial Report, Fundraisers, Bid #1316 -Network Infrastructure Contracts, Change Orders and Leases: Northwoods Rockridge 2022-2025 Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: Denfeld Science Department to Chicago, IL, Denfeld EBD Setting 3 classes to Wolf Ridge Data Sharing Agreements: None Approval of Policies Second Readings: None Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – February 7, 2023, Policy Committee – February 7, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – February 14, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-2-23-3948 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-2-23-3949 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, SP-2-23-3947 School Board Members Attendance at MSBA Negotiations Seminars, SP-2-23-3950 School Board Member Attendance at MSBA/MASA and AMSD Days at the Capitol Other Action Items: Approval of 2023-2024 School Year Calendar Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of February 28, 2023 at 8:52 p.m. (March 18, 2023) 204721