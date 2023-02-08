Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Vice Chair Loeffler-Kemp called the Regular School Board meeting of January 17, 2023 to order at 6:30 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: December 20, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting, January 3, 2023 Annual Organizational Meeting Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report Finance: January 23 Financial Report, Fundraisers Contracts, Change Orders and Leases: CO#2 Congdon Park ES Masonry & Window Restoration-MRJ Consultants LLC Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: East Extended Field Trip Data Sharing Agreements: None Approval of Policies Second Readings: 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee, 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy to replace Policy 4111 Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – January 5, 2023, Policy Committee – January 5, 2023 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – January 10, 2023 Approved Resolutions: B-1-23-3944 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-1-23-3945 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, SP-1-23-3942 Resolution for School Board Members Attendance at Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol, SP-1-23-3943 Resolution for School Board Members Attendance at MSBA Learning to Lead Workshop Series and Officers’ Workshop, B-2-23-3946 2023 Legislative Platform, Revision to B-1-23-3940 Approving the Continued Participation of Student School Board Representatives Other Action Items: Approval of 2023-2024 School Year Calendar Vice Chair Loeffler-Kemp adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of January 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (Feb. 8, 2023) 192689